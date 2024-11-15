The "practically perfect" Apple AirPods Max drop to $429 ahead of Black Friday

The Apple AirPods Max have a distinctive design, with their wide earcup surface and breathable headband. The over-ear headphones are on sale right now at Amazon in all colorways, but the least expensive Apple AirPods Max color is pink, at $429.

That price represents a $120 savings over the usual $549 price. Other colorways are on sale as well, with silver selling for $449, blue for $459, and space gray or green for $478.

These deal prices are on the model charging via Lightning cable, which is otherwise identical to the more expensive AirPods Max (USB-C) released in September.

We loved these headphones when we first reviewed them at launch. We gave the AirPods Max 4.5 stars, calling them "practically perfect" for their elegant design, terrific audio, and excellent active noise cancellation. These Bluetooth headphones have a comfortable design with plush earcups. The active noise cancellation has a transparency mode for hearing ambient noise. Plus, they have spatial audio with head tracking and support Dolby Atmos. The battery can last up to 20 hours using ANC and spatial audio.

If you don't mind the Lightning connector, you can save some dollars by getting these first-gen Apple AirPods Max, which are on sale now.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deal