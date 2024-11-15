The "practically perfect" Apple AirPods Max drop to $429 ahead of Black Friday
Snag Apple's over-ear headphones AirPods Max for as much as 22% off
The Apple AirPods Max have a distinctive design, with their wide earcup surface and breathable headband. The over-ear headphones are on sale right now at Amazon in all colorways, but the least expensive Apple AirPods Max color is pink, at $429.
That price represents a $120 savings over the usual $549 price. Other colorways are on sale as well, with silver selling for $449, blue for $459, and space gray or green for $478.
These deal prices are on the model charging via Lightning cable, which is otherwise identical to the more expensive AirPods Max (USB-C) released in September.
We loved these headphones when we first reviewed them at launch. We gave the AirPods Max 4.5 stars, calling them "practically perfect" for their elegant design, terrific audio, and excellent active noise cancellation. These Bluetooth headphones have a comfortable design with plush earcups. The active noise cancellation has a transparency mode for hearing ambient noise. Plus, they have spatial audio with head tracking and support Dolby Atmos. The battery can last up to 20 hours using ANC and spatial audio.
If you don't mind the Lightning connector, you can save some dollars by getting these first-gen Apple AirPods Max, which are on sale now.
Launch date: December 2020
Price history: The lowest price we've seen for AirPods Max was when they dropped in price to $382 during the July Amazon Prime Day.
Features: Active noise cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours battery life with both ANC and spatial audio enabled.
Price check: Best Buy $499 (all colors) | BH Photo $469 (space gray)
Reviews: In our review, we appreciated these headphones' audio quality and ANC performance. We also noted their stylish, distinctive design.
Buy it if: You've considered the AirPods Max and don't mind that these rely on a Lightning cable.
Don't buy it if: You prefer keeping an all-USB-C ecosystem.
