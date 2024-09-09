The AirPods Pro 2's first-of-its-kind hearing aid feature is here to end your reliance on subtitles

If you had any doubt about Apple's ambitions as a health-focused company, a new generation of AirPods hardware and software is here to allay them.

At its 'Glowtime' event on Monday, Apple took the wraps off a new generation of AirPods, including a two-tiered lineup of AirPods 4 and software-upgraded AirPods Pro 2 that reimagines its Pro products as over-the-counter hearing aids.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's updated wireless audio offerings.

AirPods Pro 2: New hearing aid features and hearing protection

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods Pro 2's new hearing aid feature is enabled by a newly added hearing test that Apple says is 'clinically validated.' The process seems fairly simple: Both the AirPods and an iPhone are used to assess a user's hearing. Results of users' hearing tests can be viewed in the Health app after they've been conducted.

After setting up the hearing loss feature, Apple says the AirPods Pro 2 can boost sounds in real-time. That hearing profile is also automatically applied to other audio, such as phone calls and movies.

If you don't need hearing aids and want to help ensure you won't in the near future, Apple also added 'hearing protection' to the AirPods Pro 2 to help guard your ears against potentially harmful noise levels. As someone who lives in New York City and takes the subway regularly, I shudder to think how often a hearing protection feature might kick in.

Apple said its new hearing aid features won't be available until the feature fully clears FDA approval, likely later this year.

(Image credit: Apple)

While the AirPods Pro are getting a software upgrade, there was an entirely new Apple audio product at the event as well. The newly announced AirPods 4 add several new features, including a smaller charging case, active noise cancellation (if you shell out for the upgraded model), and wireless charging.

Notably, the smaller, lighter, case will also charge with USB-C as Apple makes its legally mandated transition from the Lighting port. Apple's over-the-ear AirPods Max — which got an upgrade with personalized spatial audio — will also make that transition to USB-C.

Apple says a new design also promises to make the AirPods 4 more comfortable and deliver a 'massive improvement in sound quality.' It's hard to say without trying them ourselves, but the promise is an exciting one.

If you want active noise cancellation, you'll have to spring for the more expensive iteration of AirPods 4. Apple says the base version will cost $129, and an ANC version will run for $179.

It's hard to imagine — in today's day and age — buying a pair of non-ANC earbuds, but for anyone who simply must stay in Apple's ecosystem for less money, the base tier might make sense.