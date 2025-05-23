It's about to start raining AirPods and iPhones in Texas and Arizona — your state could be next

When Apple opened its first retail stores in Tysons, Virginia, and Glendale, California, back in 2021, the goal was to let people touch the tech and connect with it in a way that glossy print ads never could.

While your local Apple Store may still be a bustling place on the regular, the retail world has changed a lot over the past twenty-four years.

Online shopping dominates, and most of us have giddily traded the instant gratification of immediately leaving a store with product in hand for the one-click convenience of cashing out your virtual shopping cart in your PJs, only for your shiny new iPhone or AirPods to show up on your doorstep a few days later.

But what if there was a third option? One with the benefits of both?

What if you could buy an iPhone, AirPods, or a new set of Apple AirTags in your PJs, step outside, and have them rain down from the sky into your eager arms within the hour?

You could call it the most literal version of AirDrop to date.

And, in parts of the U.S., you can now call it a reality — thanks to Amazon.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See more: Apple Memorial Day deals 2025

Your new iPhone has been cleared for landing

If you've ever ordered an Apple product online, you're probably well aware of the usual routine: confirmation email, obsessive tracking, and the anxiety loop of peering out of the window every five minutes while your parcel is "out for delivery" — lest you be plundered by porch pirates.

However, in a handful of U.S. cities, some Apple products are skipping the store, skipping the delivery truck, and skipping the porch entirely.

Instead, they're arriving by air.

Skipping the Apple Store for Amazon is already something of a surreal experience. It's a bit like finding your new-age vegan nutritionist slipping Big Macs into bags behind the counter at McDonald's.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Amazon) The news in pictures (1/4): Amazon expands its catalog of delivered-by-drone devices Thanks to FAA approval, Amazon can now deliver even more categories of products by drone, including Apple devices like iPhones, AirPods, and AirTags. (Image credit: Amazon) The news in pictures (2/4): Amazon's MK30 delivery drone Delivering to customers via the skies, Amazon's MK30 delivery drone has a maximum weight limit of 5 lbs and can even fly in light rain. The drone can navigate to a drop-off position chosen by the customer, before hovering at a height of 13 feet to drop its payload. (Image credit: Amazon) The news in pictures (3/4): Delivered with care To protect your purchases from their 13-foot free-fall on delivery, Amazon has developed a new "Trampoline" box for drone deliveries. The packaging offers extra cushioning to prevent any damage from the fall. (Image credit: Amazon) The news in pictures (4/4): Cleared for landing, and rolling out nationwide Right now, those in College Station, Texas, and the West Valley area of Phoenix, Arizona, can opt for drone delivery on their purchases through the Amazon Shopping app. However, the company is looking to expand its drone delivery program over the coming months and years.

However, that experience is set to get all the more unique following the FAA's approval for Amazon to deliver several new categories of products by drone, including iPhones, AirPods, and AirTags — joining more than 60,000 other eligible products ready to arrive by air.

According to Amazon, the entire delivery process takes just 60 minutes or less, with customers able to select the drone delivery option through the Amazon Shopping app.

At which point, one of Amazon's MK30 drones will secure your package, take flight, and head towards your preferred delivery spot, which could be your driveway or yard. Once at the location, Amazon's drone drops to a height of 13 feet, scanning for any obstacles (including cars or pets), before safely dropping your (cushioned) parcel for collection.

What's next

At present, Amazon's drone delivery service is only available for a select catalog of items and in the following areas:

College Station, Texas

West Valley area of Phoenix, Arizona

However, Amazon is testing the program in other areas and looks to scale its drone delivery service to more states and cities across the U.S. over the coming months and years.

Given the MK30 drone's 5 lbs weight limit, we may not be too far off from a day when your next MacBook Air doesn't only earn its moniker from its lightweight build, but also its method of delivery.