The Best AirPods deals in June 2025: Save $50 on AirPods Pro 2

June is here, and so is summer, which is why it's such a great time to grab one of the best AirPods deals.

As the weather's largely getting warmer (I know, I know, that depends on where you live - but personally, I'm already overheating), it's nice to step outside and enjoy the sunshine. And what better way to do it than with some sweet tunes blasting in your ears?

So, about those discounts on AirPods ... Here's where we're at. With Memorial Day sales behind us and Prime Day still up ahead, we're kind of in between two big shopping events. Normally, that'd mean a barren wasteland in terms of discounts, so I didn't expect much - and yet, surprisingly, there are lots of AirPods deals still up for grabs.

The best deal by far is this one on the AirPods Pro 2, which are now $50 off at Amazon ($199). But if you're looking for something a little less premium, the AirPods 4 with active noise-cancellation (ANC) are also slightly discounted, down to $169 at Amazon.

Now is also a great time to stock up on some accessories for your AirPods. For instance, Apple's wireless charging case used to cost $79, but now it's $55 at Amazon.

Whether you're planning to pair your new AirPods with a tablet (in which case, check out some of the best tablet deals right now) or with a laptop (likewise, lots of laptop deals available), the bottom line is: Get them now. They're in stock, discounted, and unlikely to be cheaper for a while yet.

Below, I'll show you some of the best AirPods deals in June 2025.

Best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $169 at Amazon For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 feature an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/USB-C: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods 3: was $169 now $123 at Walmart Save $46 on Apple's third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat—and water-resistant, and their spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime, and with the MagSafe charging case, up to 30 hours.

Apple EarPods 3.5mm AUX: was $19 now $18 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone or a Mac, pick up the Apple EarPods with a 3.5mm AUX cable. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.

Apple EarPods Lightning: was $19 now $16 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone, pick up the Apple EarPods with Lightning. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods: was $79 now $55 at Amazon Save $24 on the official Apple charging case for the AirPods. If you're anything like me, chances are you may have lost your charging case at some point. There are many third-party options to buy it back, but buying directly from Apple guarantees fast and secure charging. You can just set this one down on a Qi-compatible charging mat and charge it wirelessly, but there's a Lightning port for wired charging, too.