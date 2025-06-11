The Best AirPods deals in June 2025: Save $50 on AirPods Pro 2
See today's best AirPods deals and save on Apple's popular audio wearables!
June is here, and so is summer, which is why it's such a great time to grab one of the best AirPods deals.
As the weather's largely getting warmer (I know, I know, that depends on where you live - but personally, I'm already overheating), it's nice to step outside and enjoy the sunshine. And what better way to do it than with some sweet tunes blasting in your ears?
So, about those discounts on AirPods ... Here's where we're at. With Memorial Day sales behind us and Prime Day still up ahead, we're kind of in between two big shopping events. Normally, that'd mean a barren wasteland in terms of discounts, so I didn't expect much - and yet, surprisingly, there are lots of AirPods deals still up for grabs.
The best deal by far is this one on the AirPods Pro 2, which are now $50 off at Amazon ($199). But if you're looking for something a little less premium, the AirPods 4 with active noise-cancellation (ANC) are also slightly discounted, down to $169 at Amazon.
Now is also a great time to stock up on some accessories for your AirPods. For instance, Apple's wireless charging case used to cost $79, but now it's $55 at Amazon.
Whether you're planning to pair your new AirPods with a tablet (in which case, check out some of the best tablet deals right now) or with a laptop (likewise, lots of laptop deals available), the bottom line is: Get them now. They're in stock, discounted, and unlikely to be cheaper for a while yet.
Below, I'll show you some of the best AirPods deals in June 2025.
Quick links
- AirPods 4: was $129, now $119 at Amazon
- AirPods 4 with ANC: was $179, now $169 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249, now $199 at Amazon
- AirPods Max USB-C: $529 at Amazon
- Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 at Amazon
- Apple wireless charging case for AirPods: was $79, now $55 at Amazon
- Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39, now $36 at Amazon
- Apple Cables and Chargers: from $12 at Amazon
Best AirPods deals
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 feature a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 feature an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Save $46 on Apple's third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat—and water-resistant, and their spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime, and with the MagSafe charging case, up to 30 hours.
These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving | Best Buy $529
If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone or a Mac, pick up the Apple EarPods with a 3.5mm AUX cable. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone, pick up the Apple EarPods with Lightning. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
Price check: Best Buy $19
Save $18 on the Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charger Stand. This MagSafe stand is compatible with the iPhone 12 and newer, all AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 1st and 2nd generation, as well as Galaxy Buds and Beats Liberty 2, Air 2, and Air 2 Pro earbuds.
Price Check: Anker $54
Save $24 on the official Apple charging case for the AirPods.
If you're anything like me, chances are you may have lost your charging case at some point. There are many third-party options to buy it back, but buying directly from Apple guarantees fast and secure charging. You can just set this one down on a Qi-compatible charging mat and charge it wirelessly, but there's a Lightning port for wired charging, too.
Apple Cables and Chargers: from $12 at Amazon
Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters, and charging pads.
