Apple reportedly planning to add this radical feature into Airpods

AirPods are not just a simple audio accessory from Apple. The company sold more than $18 billion of AirPods in 2023, and already laid out plans to incorporate new health features into the earbuds such as checking a user's temperature, heart-rate monitoring, and other biometric data.

These possible upcoming features for the AirPods would complement the hearing aid feature that Apple added to the earbuds last year. There is, however, another feature for the AirPods that Apple is working on, and it could be another game changer.

Apple is working on adding cameras to its AirPods, according to a report from Bloomberg. The cameras would reportedly power AI features by gathering data from the environment. The report doesn't specify whether this feature would show up on the AirPods or AirPods Pro, or would cameras be added to the larger AirPods Max, which could easily accommodate a camera.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the report.

A camera on a pair of headphones could be a big deal. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple really wants AI to work.

Like other potential new features for AirPods and Apple devices, these advancements rely on AI. Apple's venture into AI, however, has faced challenges.

Last September, Apple unveiled its Apple Intelligence feature with the release of the iPhone 16. Apple had big plans for Apple Intelligence at the time but faced a major setback.

On Thursday, an Apple spokesperson told Daring Fireball that the planned update to Siri, making it a true AI assistant, has been delayed. The company says it plans to release this Siri overhaul later this year. It's unclear if Apple will unveil this new Siri at its Worldwide Developer Conference this June.

The delay of the new Siri also impacted the development of a new Apple device. A smart home hub, designed to function as an iPad-like home control device, has been pushed back from an expected March reveal, according to Bloomberg. Its delay stems from its dependence on the overhauled Siri.