Pick up the Beats Solo Buds in Arctic Purple for just $49 — lowest price ever

Since they launched back in June 2024, the Arctic Purple Beats Solo Buds caught my eye. If you're like me and drawn to gadgets that add a pop of color to your life, this deal is for you.

Only at Target can you get the Beats Solo Buds in Arctic Purple for $49. They normally retail for $79, so that's $$30 off and the cheapest they've ever been.

By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price for the Solo Buds in Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red color schemes by $10. It's also $30 cheaper than Beats' direct price for the same Arctic Purple Solo Buds.

I track sales all year round, and this is one of the best headphone deals I've seen outside of the holidays.

Though we didn't test them, our sister brand TechRadar rated the Beats Solo Buds 3.5 out of 5 stars in their review. They liked the earbuds' 18-hour battery life, compact design, and comfortable fit.

If the lack of active noise-cancellation and water resistance aren's deal breakers for you, the Beats Solo Buds are a budget-friendly choice.

