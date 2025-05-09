Pick up the Beats Solo Buds in Arctic Purple for just $49 — lowest price ever

By published

You can get the Beats Solo Buds for an all-time low price of just $49.

Arctic purple Beats Solo Buds against blue gradient background.
Beats Solo Buds fall to a budget-friendly price $49. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Beats)

Since they launched back in June 2024, the Arctic Purple Beats Solo Buds caught my eye. If you're like me and drawn to gadgets that add a pop of color to your life, this deal is for you.

Only at Target can you get the Beats Solo Buds in Arctic Purple for $49. They normally retail for $79, so that's $$30 off and the cheapest they've ever been.

By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price for the Solo Buds in Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red color schemes by $10. It's also $30 cheaper than Beats' direct price for the same Arctic Purple Solo Buds.

I track sales all year round, and this is one of the best headphone deals I've seen outside of the holidays.

Though we didn't test them, our sister brand TechRadar rated the Beats Solo Buds 3.5 out of 5 stars in their review. They liked the earbuds' 18-hour battery life, compact design, and comfortable fit.

If the lack of active noise-cancellation and water resistance aren's deal breakers for you, the Beats Solo Buds are a budget-friendly choice.

Today best Beats Solo Buds deal

Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49 at Target

Overview:

Target is the only retailer offering a $30 discount on the Beats Solo Buds. The most compact earbuds in the Beats family, the Solo Buds, are tiny yet mighty. Engineered with dual-layer drivers and custom microphones, they minimize micro-distortions to deliver high-fidelity sound and excellent call quality.

Features: Custom acoustic drivers, custom-designed microphones and noise-learning, dual-layer drivers, one-touch seamless pairing with iOS and Android devices

Release date: June 2024

Price check: Beats $79 | Amazon $59 (black, grey, red) Walmart $59 (black, gray, red)

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Beats Solo Buds.

Cheaper alternative: Beats Flex for $39

Reviews consensus: Though we didn't get a chance to test them, sister brand TechRadar did. In their Beats Solo Buds review, they priase the earbuds' 18-hour battery life, compact design, and comfortable fit. They gave the Beats Solo Buds an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars, taking away point fo their lack of bass and noise-cancelling.

TechRadar: ★★★½

Buy it if: You want cheap but decent wireless earbuds for general listening to music and podcasts, taking calls, and streaming content.

Don't buy it if: You want waterproof, noise-cancelling earbuds for running or working out at the gym. If so, the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off) or Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199 ($50 off) would better suit you.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

