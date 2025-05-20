Sony headphones are up to $100 off for Memorial Day, here are 9 deals I'd add to my shopping cart
Sony is known for its expertise in audio devices, and my personal brand of choice since I got my first Walkman back in the 80s. Fast forward to 2025 and Sony manufacturers many of today's best wireless headphones.
If you like nice things for less, Memorial Day generally offers the lowest prices of the season on tech — audio wearables included. As expected, Memorial Day sales are starting early, so of course I'm putting you on to the best Sony headphones Memorial Day deals at Amazon and other retailers.
See also: Amazon Memorial Day sale deals
For a limited time, you can get the new Sony WH-1000XM6 for $424.99 ($25 off) when you sign up for Sony's newsletter. This is a first-time discount on Sony's new flagship headphones and, of course, their lowest price since launch.
Launched May 15, 2025, Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones earned a solid 4 out of 5 star rating from Tom's Guide for superb comfort, enhanced vocal clarity, and battery life. They feature the HD noise-cancelling processor QN3, 12 microhones for enhanced noise cancelling and call quality over the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM5.
Audiophiles will especially benefit from the WH-1000XM6's precision-tuned sound, high-resolution audio, and LDAC support. Like all Sony Bluetooth headphones, you can personalize your audio using the equalizer in the free Sony Sound Connect App.
If hearing music the way the artist intended is important to you, Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones might be worth the splurge. As a cheaper alternative, you can get the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 for $299 ($100 off) at Amazon.
In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars for balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Whether you're long overdue for an audio upgrade, surprising a grad this season, or considering Father's Day gift ideas, Sony headphones are a wise choice.
See more of my recommended discounts below.
Sony headphones Memorial Day sale deals — Quick links
Sony headphones Memorial Day sale deals
Sony Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
If you're a first-time customer, you'll save $25 on the new Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones when you sign up for Sony's newsletter. To get this deal, visit Sony's website, and you'll see a pop-up for this limited-time offer. Enter a valid email address and select submit. Check your inbox for a unique coupon from Sony to take $25 off your $100+ purchase.
Features: 30mm drivers, spatial audio, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), HD noise-cancelling processor QN3, High-Resolution Audio, Real-time File Restoration, Real-time File Restoration, up to 30 hours of battery life
Price check: Amazon $449 | Best Buy $449
This Amazon Memorial Day deal knocks $100 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise cancellation powered by Sony's integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Features: 30mm drivers, spatial audio, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), Sony QN1 processor, up to 30 hours of battery life
Price check: Best Buy $299
Amazon takes $50 off the Sony Ult Wear in this limited time deal. If you prioritize boomin' bass, crystal clear sound, and noise cancellation, Sony ULT WEAR headphones are worth considering. In our hands-on Sony ULT WEAR review, they sounded amazing and delivered impressive noise-cancellation that rivals pricier competitors.
Features: Sony Integrated Processor V1, noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio, Bluetooth 5.2
Price check: Best Buy $149
Save $62 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon. Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. The new and improved Sony WH-CH720Ns feature high-quality sound, Sony's Integrated Processor V1, multipoint connection for up to two devices, and up to 35 hours of battery life between charges.
Price check: Best Buy $99
Save $22 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones and enjoy long lasting music playback for up to 50 hours in between charges. Other highlights include 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround-sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.
Features: 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, built-in mic, up to 50 hours of battery life, dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App, 360 Reality Audio
Sony Wireless Earbuds
Save $100 on the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation, and tons of useful features.
Price check: Best Buy $199
Save $50 on the new Sony LinkBuds Fit noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. We didn't test this latest release, however, we named the previous-gen Sony LinkBuds S review our Editor's Choice Award for balanced, well-defined sound, comfortable fit, great call quality, and solid active noise cancelling. We expect the LinkBuds Fit to be just as impressive and appreciate their wing-tipped stay put design.
Features: Secure, comfortable fit, advanced noise-cancelling, Sony Integrated Processor V2 Ambient Sound Mode, Adaptive Sound Control, up to 5.5 hours of battery life (up to 21 hours with the included case).
Price check: Best Buy $149
Save $40 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this Memorial Day headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $159
If you're looking for sub-$50 wireless earbuds, save $120 on the Sony WF-C510 with this Memorial Day deal from Amazon. We didn't test these newer Sony earbuds, however, we reviewed their predecessor. In our Sony WF-C500 review, we praise their dynamic, bass-forward sound, 10-hour battery life, and 360 Reality Audio with DSEE support. From hip-hop to pop to Latin jazz, there were impactful lows, detailed mids, crisp highs, and punchy bass.
Features: Compact and lightweight, Ambient Sound Mode, DSEE, EQ customization, up to 11 hours of battery life (up to 22 hours with the included charging case)
Price check: Best Buy $49
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.