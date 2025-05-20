Sony headphones are up to $100 off for Memorial Day, here are 9 deals I'd add to my shopping cart

Sony is known for its expertise in audio devices, and my personal brand of choice since I got my first Walkman back in the 80s. Fast forward to 2025 and Sony manufacturers many of today's best wireless headphones.

If you like nice things for less, Memorial Day generally offers the lowest prices of the season on tech — audio wearables included. As expected, Memorial Day sales are starting early, so of course I'm putting you on to the best Sony headphones Memorial Day deals at Amazon and other retailers.

For a limited time, you can get the new Sony WH-1000XM6 for $424.99 ($25 off) when you sign up for Sony's newsletter. This is a first-time discount on Sony's new flagship headphones and, of course, their lowest price since launch.

Launched May 15, 2025, Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones earned a solid 4 out of 5 star rating from Tom's Guide for superb comfort, enhanced vocal clarity, and battery life. They feature the HD noise-cancelling processor QN3, 12 microhones for enhanced noise cancelling and call quality over the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM5.

Audiophiles will especially benefit from the WH-1000XM6's precision-tuned sound, high-resolution audio, and LDAC support. Like all Sony Bluetooth headphones, you can personalize your audio using the equalizer in the free Sony Sound Connect App.

If hearing music the way the artist intended is important to you, Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones might be worth the splurge. As a cheaper alternative, you can get the previous-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 for $299 ($100 off) at Amazon.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars for balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.

Whether you're long overdue for an audio upgrade, surprising a grad this season, or considering Father's Day gift ideas, Sony headphones are a wise choice.

See more of my recommended discounts below.

Sony headphones Memorial Day sale deals

Sony Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Recommended Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $450 now $425 at Sony If you're a first-time customer, you'll save $25 on the new Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones when you sign up for Sony's newsletter. To get this deal, visit Sony's website, and you'll see a pop-up for this limited-time offer. Enter a valid email address and select submit. Check your inbox for a unique coupon from Sony to take $25 off your $100+ purchase. Features: 30mm drivers, spatial audio, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), HD noise-cancelling processor QN3, High-Resolution Audio, Real-time File Restoration, Real-time File Restoration, up to 30 hours of battery life Price check: Amazon $449 | Best Buy $449

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $60 now $38 at Amazon Save $22 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones and enjoy long lasting music playback for up to 50 hours in between charges. Other highlights include 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround-sound experience with 360 Reality Audio. Features: 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, built-in mic, up to 50 hours of battery life, dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App, 360 Reality Audio

Sony Wireless Earbuds