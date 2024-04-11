Sony ULT lineup launched and it delivers a powerful audio experience

This morning Sony launched its latest round of wireless Bluetooth speakers and a new set of headphones under the new ULT re-brand. After enjoying a demo of the product line, I have to share what Sony has in store to make your summer outings and parties way more fun.

From the block party powering ULT Tower 10 to the backyard bash enhancing Ult Field 7, Sony’s lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers feature thunderous distortion-free bass, and the ability to get your Karaoke on wherever you and your friends choose to be, that’s where the party is.

If you're more focused on a personal audio experience the ULT Field 1 is a hyper portable, in-hand speaker that comes in many colors to suit your style while delivering that excellent Sony audio experience we’ve all come to enjoy.

Lastly, Sony launched the Ult Wear Bluetooth Headphone which delivers powerful bass, and amazing noise canceling, in a super lightweight design that will have you wearing them all day without worry.

I’m in the process of reviewing the ULT Field 7, Field 1 and the ULT Wear headphones and so far I’ve been beyond impressed by the audiophile level of sound quality delivered, and when I hit the ULT button, I'm granted the dance club quality audio I have always loved. Sony’s ULT lineup has my audio preference all covered.

Let’s have a closer look at the Sony ULT lineup.

ULT Tower 10

(Image credit: Future)

Forget the ordinary speaker, the ULT TOWER 10 throws the ultimate party. It pumps out massive bass that fills every corner of the room thanks to ULT POWER SOUND and its 360° design.

Feeling picky? Choose between two bass modes for extra punch or ultimate depth. The ULT TOWER 10 is smarter than your average speaker – it automatically adjusts the sound based on your environment, ensuring crystal-clear music even in noisy spaces.

Let loose and light up the night with its 360° Party Light. This speaker synchronizes vibrant lighting effects with the music, creating a festival-like atmosphere that will have you dancing all night long. Unleash your inner rock star with the included wireless microphone. Fine-tune your performance with echo and key controls, or plug in a second mic for a duet.

The ULT TOWER 10 isn't just for parties, it also elevates your entertainment experience. Use it as a guitar amp to jam out or turn on the TV Sound Booster for enhanced audio while watching movies and shows. And if you want to create a truly epic sound and light show, connect up to 100 compatible speakers through Party Connect. With the ULT TOWER 10, any space can become a party palace.

ULT TOWER 10 will be available beginning Spring 2024 for a suggested retail price of $1,199 from Sony, Amazon, Best Buy,

ULT Field 7

(Image credit: Future)

The ULT FIELD 7 is your ultimate party companion, bringing big sound and big fun anywhere you go. Its powerful bass, thanks to ULT POWER SOUND, fills any space and you can choose between two bass modes for extra punch or deep lows. Plus, no matter where the party takes you, the ULT FIELD 7 is built to last.

Quick-charging capabilities, dust-proof and rust-proof construction, and a long battery life with up to 30 hours of playtime mean the music never has to stop. Even if the party moves outdoors. It'll even keep singing in the rain thanks to a IP67 water-resistant rating.

The ULT FIELD 7 is also designed for portability. Convenient carry handles make it easy to move around, and it works perfectly positioned horizontally or vertically. Party features like karaoke and guitar input let you take center stage, with echo and key controls for fine-tuning your performance. Ambient lighting creates the perfect party vibe, synchronizing with the music and easily controlled via the Sony Music Center and Fiestable app.

Want to create an even bigger party atmosphere? Link up to 100 compatible speakers through Party Connect for a massive synchronized sound and light show that will keep the celebration going all night long. I will add, I just received my review unit, and the bass performance and clarity are fantastic! My neighbors hate me, but the dance party must go on!

ULT FIELD 7 is available beginning Spring 2024 for a suggested retail price of $499 from Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

ULT Field 1

(Image credit: Future)

The ULT FIELD 1 is your pocket-sized party starter, bringing big bass with you anywhere you go. This compact speaker packs a punch with ULT POWER SOUND, letting you customize the audio for enhanced low-end frequencies.

Plus, it's built to withstand your adventures — featuring a long battery life (up to 12 hours) and water resistance alongside a dust-proof, rust-proof, and shockproof construction. Whether you're scaling mountains or relaxing at the beach, the music never has to stop.

The ULT FIELD 1 is all about convenience. A versatile multi-way strap makes it easy to carry, and it can be positioned horizontally or vertically for optimal space use. It also boasts user-friendly features like a built-in microphone for hands-free calling with echo cancellation for clear conversations. With a variety of colors (black, off-white, forest gray, and orange) to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your style.

ULT FIELD 1 will be available from Spring 2024 for a suggested retail price of $129 from Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

ULT Wear Wireless Headphone

(Image credit: Future)

I'm currently reviewing these ULT Wear Wireless Headphones and I have to say, right out of the box, they sound amazing! The Noise Canceling is next level and rivals units that cost double. These all-new ULT WEAR headphones provide immersive audio that brings the electrifying energy of a live concert or club straight to your ears, thanks to a knockout combination of exceptional bass and improved noise cancellation.

If you feel the need to personalize your sound experience, the ULT WEAR has you covered. With 360 Reality Audio, you'll be transported right into the center of the music, while adjustable EQs let you fine-tune the sound signature to your preferences. Not to mention, premium noise cancellation technology ensures crystal-clear audio by blocking out unwanted background noise, letting you focus solely on the music you love.

ULT WEAR doesn't stop at just incredible sound. They're engineered for both power and comfort and are super lightweight. Under the hood, you'll find Sony's Integrated Processor V1, the same powerhouse that drives their award-winning 1000X series headphones. This processor is paired with drivers specifically designed for the ULT POWER SOUND series. Together, they intelligently block out distractions while producing high-fidelity audio that stays true to the original recording.

Sony's headphones prioritize comfort for extended listening sessions with moldable cushions featuring a unique thermo-forming process for a snug, wrinkle-free fit. The foldable design and included carrying case make them perfect for portability, while captive sensor technology and Bluetooth connectivity with up to two devices ensure seamless everyday use. Whether you're seeking powerful sound, personalized audio, or top-notch comfort, the ULT WEAR headphones are the ultimate on-the-go listening companion.

ULT WEAR will be available in black, forest gray, and off-white from Spring 2024 for a suggested retail price of $199.99 at Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.