I found the 5 best Father's Day deals on Bose headphones, save up to $70

Father's Day is on June 15, so you still have plenty of time to find the perfect token of appreciation. Whether dad is techie, sporty, or both, Bose audio wearables make the perfect gift.

I've taken the liberty of scouring today's deals for Bose gift ideas that'll bring joy to dad's mobile lifestyle.

One deal I recommend is the Editor's Choice Award-winning Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for $249 ($50 off) from Best Buy. These earbuds are suitable for the sporty dad who likes jogging, running, and working out at the gym.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable, functional, and deliver audiophile-worthy sound.

In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring high-quality sound, good battery life, and a luxurious design, the Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's Choice earbuds.

Featuring an open-ear, flex arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without totally drowning out your surroundings. Although there's no outright discount for these new release Bose headphones, here's how to snag some savings.

They're also a wise choice for travel, as they offer high-fidelity sound to go.

Prefer to gift dad with noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for Father's Day? If so, you can't go wrong with Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).

Launched in 2024, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer that iconic audio, top-tier noise cancellation, and reliable battery life we've come to expect from the brand.

For more Father's Day gift idea inspo and savings, keep scrolling to see more of my recommendations.

5 Bose headphone deals for Father's Day gift inspiration

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy Save $30 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and surprise dad with some new audio gear for Father's Day. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds make everyday listening sound epic. Launched in 2024, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer that iconic audio, top-tier noise cancellation, and reliable battery life we've come to expect from the brand. Price check: Amazon $149

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $284 at Amazon Save $15 on QuietComfort Ultra Noise-Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon and have them shipped to arrive in time for Father's Day. We didn't test them, but they scored a solid 4 out of 5 stars from sister site Tom's Guide for best-in-class noise-cancellation, immersive sound, and comfy, stay-put fit. Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case)

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $279 at Best Buy Save $70 on Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in this eye-catching Blue Dusk color variant. These stylish headphones make for a wonderful Father's Day gift and are sure to put a big ole smile on dad's face. Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life. Features: Adjustable noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, up to 24-hour battery life, customizable EQ settings, multipoint pairing, USB-C charging, lightweight design, and support for voice assistants.