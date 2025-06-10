7 last-minute Father's Day gifts I recommend from Best Buy's sale

Father's Day is on June 15, and with the way time flies, Sunday will be here before you know it. If you're still shopping for the perfect tech-related Father's Day gift, fret not.

Go-to electronics expert retailer Best Buy is having a big sale this week that shines the spotlight on gifts for dads. I sorted through all the deals and found seventy deals that will ship to arrive in time for Father's Day.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Editor's Choice Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Glasses for $239 ($60 off). This is one of the best gifts to get for techie dads and a great introduction to wearable tech.

Meta's Ray-Ban Wayfarer smart glasses can take pictures, record videos, and live-stream from the wearer's perspective. In our Ray-Ban Meta Glasses review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars for their impressive photo/video quality, great sound, voice recognition, and AI assistance.

Another great gift for dad you can't go wrong with is the Apple Watch Series 10 for $299 ($100 off). Tom's Guide named it the Editor's Choice smartwatch for its OLED display, new sleep apnea detection, lighter design, and faster charging over the Watch Series 9.

As you see, Best Buy has outdone itself with its deals on top-rated tech that dads will appreciate. Read on to browse more of my favorite deals on last-minute Father's Day gifts you can get from Best Buy.

Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $119 at Best Buy Save $40 on the best fitness tracker available right now. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award thanks to the wealth of fitness and health tracking capabilities, exceptional battery life, and user-friendly interface. Features: Full-color, 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, tracks steps taken, duration of exercises, measures calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more.

Powerbeats Pro 2 : was $249 now $199 at Best Buy Best Buy slashes $50 off the Powerbeats Pro 2, just in time for Father's Day. The most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet, the Powerbeats Pro 2 feature secure-fit earhooks for a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape. Key specs: Noise-cancelling, heart rate monitor, IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, up to 45 hours of battery life with the included charging case, works with Apple and Android devices

Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 10 : was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 and surprise that dad you know with one of the best smartwatches around. Sister site Tom's Guide named it the Editor's Choice smartwatch for its OLED display, new sleep apnea detection, lighter design, and faster charging over the Watch Series 9. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Save $100 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality. On-ear cushions and a soft-fit leather headband ensure luxurious, long-wearing comfort. With Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, dad can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just his voice. Key specs: Class-leading noise cancellation, dual processors, carbon-fiber 30mm drivers, 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), LDAC