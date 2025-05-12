Amazon knocks up to $100 off wearable tech, here are 3 Apple Watch deals to shop from $169

Save up to $100 on a new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch SE 2.

The latest trio of Apple WatchOS 11-chared smartwatches are on sale today. Featuring advanced wellness tracking features, the ability to unlock a MacBook, and seamless connectivity, they're the best wearable tech for Apple users.

If you're shopping for yourself or need some graduation gift inspiration, here are three Apple Watch deals to consider.

Amazon is now selling the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $299 ($100 off). With this deal, you're getting Apple's newest watch for an all-time low price. Out of all the Apple deals I've spotted so far in 2025, this is one for the record books.

The Apple Watch Series 10 launched in September of last year and has since racked up many accolades from experts and users alike. While we didn't get a chance to test it, we were lucky enough to check out its predecessor.

In our review of the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 9, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 builds upon the success of this Laptop Mag Award-winner and packs a new feature with an OLED screen, a lighter design, faster charging, sleep apnea detection, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Another standout deal worth your while is the Apple Watch SE 2 for $169 ($50 off) at Amazon. Compared to the first-generation Apple Watch SE, this newer model is 20% faster and includes fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

Lastly, but in no way least, Apple's multisport smartwatch, the Watch Ultra 2, is reduced to $729 ($70 off) at Amazon. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup with 100-meter water restance and miliary-grade durability.

With prices as low as $169, it's a great time to buy an Apple Watch. Browse Amazon's entire sale and learn more about Apple's trifecta of wristwear below.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80 on the 40mm 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Key specs: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter, WatchOS 11

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon. We reviewed the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 9 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. The new Apple Watch Series 10 builds on the success of this Laptop Mag Award-winning predecessor with an OLED screen, lighter design, faster charging, sleep apnea detection, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge. Key specs: 46mm aluminum case, S10 SiP with 64‑bit dual core processor, 4‑core Neural Engine, 64GB of storage, sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life, WatchOS 11