I ran down 15 stellar smartwatch and fitness tracker deals on Amazon right now — starting at just $59

Whether you're looking to get your beach bod ready for the summer or just want to track your health and fitness, smartwatches are a fantastic way to monitor your progress and enhance your results. Even better, Amazon is running a sale on wearable tech right now, so you can snag a smartwatch at an even smarter price.

These handy (or should that be wristy?) devices can track your heart rate, calories burned, distance traveled, steps taken, and more, with fancier models even having modes for specific types of exercise. Beyond fitness goals, most smartwatches these days offer plenty of health and wellness benefits, including sleep tracking, heart rhythm notifications, and menstrual health tracking.

Beyond the health benefits, smartwatches are just amazingly useful pieces of tech that let you check messages, answer calls, get notifications, control your music playlists, and more. Take the Apple Watch Series 10, for example; the quintessential "do everything" smartwatch, and right now, it's down to just $299, a full $100 off the MSRP.

Our top pick for a fitness-first device has to be the Fitbit Charge 6, which is currently $40 off, down to just $119. It's the ultimate fitness tracker at an incredibly affordable price, and that's why we gave it our editor's choice award in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. It has great features, excellent battery life, and, most importantly, it's intuitive to use.

We've got a good mixture of fitness trackers and smartwatches below, so whatever your needs and price range, we're sure you'll find something to suit you.

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $195 at Amazon Save $104 on Samsung's most advanced smartwatch. It comes packed with fitness tracking & wellness monitoring features, along with Galaxy AI integration. It's also damn stylish looking, and offers great value for money even before you take the 33% discount into consideration. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm LTE: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch FE. It's packed with fitness tracking tools, a BIA sensor, personalized HR zones, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. While it's the same price as the newer and better Watch 7 above, this one is the LTE model, which means it can function fully away from your smartphone, thanks to the cellular connection. Features: 40mm case, fitness tracking, BIA sensor, Personalized HR Zones, heart rate tracker, sleep monitor

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $119 at Amazon Save $40 on the best fitness tracker available right now. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award thanks to the wealth of fitness and health tracking capabilities, exceptional battery life, and user-friendly interface. It's also great value for money at its MSRP, so it's an absolute steal at this price (even if we have seen it cheaper on Cyber Monday) Features: Full-color, 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, syncs with popular gym equipment, side button for navigation, tons of health and fitness trackers that can track steps taken, duration of exercises, measure calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $78 at Amazon Save $21: The cheapest option in the Fitbit lineup gets even cheaper with this Inspire 3 deal. It's lighter on features than its bigger, more expensive siblings, but it still offers all the essential workout and health tracking features you need, including heart rate tracking. It also has an impressive 10-day battery life. Features: 0.5-inch AMOLED display, interchangeable straps, 24/7 heart rate tracking, oxygen saturation (SpO2), irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleeping tracking, and menstrual health tracking.

Fitbit Sense 2 - GPS: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50: In addition to Fitbit's usual array of fitness tracking features, the Sense 2 can also track your heart rhythm, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature, while also tracking your stress management levels. You can also answer texts and calls, and use your personal assistant to locate your phone if you lose it. Features: 1.58-inch AMOLED display, interchangeable straps, GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking, workout tracking, EDA sensor, oxygen saturation (SpO2), irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleeping tracking, and menstrual health tracking.

Apple Watch Series SE - 40mm - GPS: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80: It's an older model sir, but it checks out. The SE might be a couple of years old now, but it's still a very compelling budget (ish) offering from Apple. It pairs flawlessly with other Apple devices and offers a range of fitness, health, and safety features, including fall detection. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter

Apple Watch Ultra 2 - 49mm - GPS + Cellular: was $799 now $729 at Amazon Save $70 on Apple's top-end smartwatch. It does it all: ECG, step counting, sleep tracking, resting heart rate monitoring, target heart rate — heck, it even records your skin temperature. This is the GPS + Cellular model, too, so it can operate completely free from your smartphone if needed. Features: 1.91-inch always-on Retina LTPO OLED display (502 x 410, 3000 nits max brightness), Apple S9 chip with 64-bit dual-core processor and 4-core Neural Engine, 64GB of storage, GPS, cellular support, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50: While some smartwatches try to be all things to all people, the Forerunner 165 is first and foremost a running smartwatch. It's rocking a purpose-built GPS that tracks your pace, distance, and heart rate with supreme accuracy. Don't think it skimps on other features, though. You still get all the health and sleep tracking capabilities that you'd expect in a premium smartwatch, along with an impressive 11-hour battery life. Features: 1.2-inch AMOLED display, GPS, heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress tracking, relaxation reminders, sleep tracking, women's health assistant.

Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449 now $349 at Amazon Save $100: The Forerunner 265S is on the smaller side of things, with a 42mm diameter, but it packs a lot into that svelte frame. It has a massive 15-day battery life, a gorgeous AMOLED display, and comes with all the running, fitness, and health tracking features that you could ever need. Features: 1.1-inch AMOLED display, GPS, heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress tracking, relaxation reminders, sleep tracking, women's health assistant, jet lag adviser.

Garmin Venu 3S : was $449 now $349 at Amazon Save $100: Most smartwatches have a unisex design, but the Venu 3S is specifically designed for women (hence the Venus pun in the name). In truth, it's just a smaller 42 mm-sized smartwatch that works great for anyone who prefers smaller watches, and it packs the same great array of features you find in other premium Garmin models. Features: 1.2-inch AMOLED display, GPS, heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress tracking, relaxation reminders, sleep tracking, women's health assistant, jet lag adviser.

Garmin vívoactive 5: was $299 now $238 at Amazon Save $61: The vívoactive 5 is a mid-range model in Garmin's smartwatch range, offering an affordable alternative to models like the Venu 3S while still packing in almost all the same features. It's got an impressive 11-day battery life and features what Garmin calls its "Body battery energy monitoring" system, which lets you know how you expend energy throughout the day. Features: 1.2-inch AMOLED display, GPS, heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress tracking, relaxation reminders, sleep tracking, women's health assistant, wheelchair user support.

Amazfit Bip 5 - 46mm - GPS: was $89 now $59 at Amazon Save $30: Smartwatches don't have to cost an arm and a leg, as Amazfit's Bip 5 perfectly showcases. It's packed with fitness tracking modes and has a 10-day battery life, but costs just $60 in this sale. If you're not sure if a smartwatch is for you, this is an ideal entry point that doesn't require a big investment. Features: 1.91-inch display, Bluetooth phone calls, 120+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate, Stress, SpO2 & Sleep Monitoring, Alexa integration.

Amazfit GTR Mini - 43mm: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30: A smaller option from Amazfit that keeps everything we loved about the above model. It's ludicrously affordable, packed with sports modes, and somehow has an even better battery life, lasting up to 14 days. Features: 1.28-inch display, Bluetooth phone calls, 120+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate, Stress, SpO2 & Sleep Monitoring, Alexa integration.