Best Google Pixel Watch deals of June 2025: Pixel Watch 3 at $70 off
I found some of the best Google Pixel Watch deals to start your summer with!
Google Pixel Watch deals are everywhere this June — who would've thought? I certainly didn't expect any deep discounts to celebrate the start of summer, but hey, I'm not complaining.
In a way, it kind of makes sense. Now that the weather is getting warmer (too warm in some cases), I'm definitely spending more time outside, and nothing quite motivates me to get my 10,000 steps in as much as a step counter that reminds me when I fail to meet my goals. Gotta love accountability.
If you're like me and you're planning to stay less cooped up at home, a Google Pixel Watch makes for a great companion to all sorts of outdoors-y activities (and at-home workouts, too). Plus, with a lot of different health trackers, it's just a good watch to have.
The Pixel Watch 3 is available from the Google Store and from Amazon, and both sources offer discounts. The cheapest version starts at $299, and buying directly from Google gets you up to 2 years of free data. Depending on the exact model, you can save up to $70.
Want to go all out and get yourself decked out for the summer? You can get the Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE with Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds in a bundle (was $728, now $618 at Amazon). At $110 less, it's as good a deal as we can ever hope for.
Fortunately, cheaper Pixels are also getting some sweet June discounts. The Pixel Watch 2 is now $100 cheaper (down to $149) at Amazon, and the first-gen Pixel Watch costs as little as $79.
It might be a while before we see better Google Pixel Watch deals, so check these out while they're still up for grabs.
Best Google Pixel Watch deals — Quick links
- Google Pixel Watch 3: from $299 @ Google Store or free w/trade-in
- Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE: from $299 @ Google Store + FREE data | $299 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm + Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $728, now $618 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249, now $149 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $299, now $199 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 1: $79 at Amazon
Best Pixel Watch deals
FREE Google Fi data for 2 years
Get 2 years of data for free when you order the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE support. Pick up the Google Pixel Watch with 3 LTE support and stay fully connected even when you're away from your phone.
A hands-on review from our sister site Tom's Guide calls the Google Pixel Watch 3 an impressive Android wearable for Pixel phone users. Over the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0, Sensors: Compass, altimeter, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, electrical sensors for use with ECG app, heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body response tracking sensors, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer
Price check: Amazon $429
If you'd rather save a bit more cash and don't need the data package, you can pick up the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $289 at Amazon — $40 off the MSRP.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0,
Sensors: Compass, altimeter, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, electrical sensors for use with ECG app, heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body response tracking sensors, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer
Save $110 by buying this Google Pixel Watch 45mm + Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds bundle. You're getting Google's best smartwatch and premium earbuds, making this one of the best smartwatch deals currently available.
Features: 45mm AMOLED LTPO Actua display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash storage, fast USB-C charging, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, IP68 dust and water-resistance
For a limited time, save $100 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 upgrades from the 1st gen Pixel Watch with all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.
Save $100 on the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support and stay fully connected even if you're away from your phone.
Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.
If you want a budget smartwatch, why not dip into the previous-previous generation? The first-gen Pixel Watch remains a solid option, and design-wise, it resembles the watches that were launched much later.
Features: 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 2GB SDRAM, Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC with ARM Cortex-M33 co-processor, 32GB eMMC flash storage, 294mAh lithium-ion battery, 5 ATM water resistance, Wear OS 3.5 (upgradable to Wear OS 4.0) Sensors: optical heart rate sensor, ECG capability, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, ambient light sensor
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
- Monica J. WhiteContributing Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.