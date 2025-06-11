Best Google Pixel Watch deals of June 2025: Pixel Watch 3 at $70 off

The best Google Pixel Watch deals this month bring discounts of up to $60.

Google Pixel Watch deals are everywhere this June — who would've thought? I certainly didn't expect any deep discounts to celebrate the start of summer, but hey, I'm not complaining.

In a way, it kind of makes sense. Now that the weather is getting warmer (too warm in some cases), I'm definitely spending more time outside, and nothing quite motivates me to get my 10,000 steps in as much as a step counter that reminds me when I fail to meet my goals. Gotta love accountability.

If you're like me and you're planning to stay less cooped up at home, a Google Pixel Watch makes for a great companion to all sorts of outdoors-y activities (and at-home workouts, too). Plus, with a lot of different health trackers, it's just a good watch to have.

The Pixel Watch 3 is available from the Google Store and from Amazon, and both sources offer discounts. The cheapest version starts at $299, and buying directly from Google gets you up to 2 years of free data. Depending on the exact model, you can save up to $70.

Want to go all out and get yourself decked out for the summer? You can get the Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE with Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds in a bundle (was $728, now $618 at Amazon). At $110 less, it's as good a deal as we can ever hope for.

Fortunately, cheaper Pixels are also getting some sweet June discounts. The Pixel Watch 2 is now $100 cheaper (down to $149) at Amazon, and the first-gen Pixel Watch costs as little as $79.

It might be a while before we see better Google Pixel Watch deals, so check these out while they're still up for grabs.

Best Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE: was $499 now $429 at Google Store FREE Google Fi data for 2 years

Get 2 years of data for free when you order the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE support. Pick up the Google Pixel Watch with 3 LTE support and stay fully connected even when you're away from your phone. A hands-on review from our sister site Tom's Guide calls the Google Pixel Watch 3 an impressive Android wearable for Pixel phone users. Over the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0, Sensors: Compass, altimeter, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, electrical sensors for use with ECG app, heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body response tracking sensors, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer Price check: Amazon $429

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi: was $349 now $299 at Amazon If you'd rather save a bit more cash and don't need the data package, you can pick up the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $289 at Amazon — $40 off the MSRP. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0, Sensors: Compass, altimeter, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, electrical sensors for use with ECG app, heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body response tracking sensors, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer

Save $110 Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm + Pixel Buds Pro 2 bundle: was $728 now $618 at Amazon Save $110 by buying this Google Pixel Watch 45mm + Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds bundle. You're getting Google's best smartwatch and premium earbuds, making this one of the best smartwatch deals currently available. Features: 45mm AMOLED LTPO Actua display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash storage, fast USB-C charging, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, IP68 dust and water-resistance

Lowest price Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon For a limited time, save $100 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 upgrades from the 1st gen Pixel Watch with all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save $100 on the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support and stay fully connected even if you're away from your phone. Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.