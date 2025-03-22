Atari bets on retro appeal with new 2600 smartwatch

News
By published

This wearable is going to take customers back in time.

atari 2600 smartwatch
There's a new smartwatch coming. (Image credit: Atari)

Wearables continue to grow in popularity thanks to the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch. Smartwatches go beyond just telling you what time it is or what text you just received. The latest features on these phones range from paying for items at a store to potentially saving your life.

Apple might be the market leader with Google and Samsung right behind it, but there's a new competitor about to jump into the battle with a name people of a certain age already know.

Atari plans to release its Atari 2600 My PlayWatch Smartwatch in June, according to the watch's product page. Priced at $79.99, this wearable does something other smartwatches can't do out of the box: Play classic Atari games.

Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and Super Breakout are four games pre-installed on the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch, which are controlled using the crown and the side button.

atari 2600 smartwatch

The different faces of the Atari 2600 watch. (Image credit: Atari)

Not the smartest of watches

While Atari does call it a smartwatch, the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch doesn't do a lot else other than play games.

It doesn't have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which means it doesn't connect to your phone or receive any updates. Also, those classic Atari games can be played on an Apple Watch if you search for them on the App Store, although they may cost a few dollars.

So what other features does the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch have aside from playing classic Atari games? It is IP68-rated, which means it's protected from dust and can withstand water immersion beyond one meter, but deep dives are not advisable. The wearable also has a fitness tracker to monitor heart rate, steps, and calories burned.

Now, who would be interested in the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch? The retro gaming fan who wants a fun watch and doesn't care if it has a lot of features.

The Atari 2600 My PlayWatch can be pre-ordered from Atari for $79.99. It's set to ship out to customers on June 10.

Another big return?

Atari is not the only company making a comeback with a new smartwatch.

Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble, which kicked off the smartwatch trend, announced he has a new company that's releasing a smartwatch that looks a lot like the original Pebble.

The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are two new smartwatches from his new company, Core Devices. Both are set to come out later this year and feature the same minimalist design of the Pebble while incorporating some of the latest tech for smartwatches.

Oscar Gonzalez
Oscar Gonzalez
Weekend News Editor

A veteran journalist and award-winning podcaster who specializes in reporting on conspiracy theories, misinformation, business, economics, video games, and tech.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smartwatches
The new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches in front of an orange background

I'm over my Apple Watch, but Pebble's revival has me rethinking wearables
Orange Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch against a blue gradient background

Pick up the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 with Samsung's generous trade-in offer
Windows 11 to integrate Spotify

Microsoft recommends a drastic move for Windows 11 upgrade, report says
See more latest
Most Popular
Windows 11 to integrate Spotify
Microsoft recommends a drastic move for Windows 11 upgrade, report says
The Lenovo Legion Go S running Fields of Mistria on a wood table
The more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S is coming in May, but it has one major problem
A split image showing the Google Pixel 9a on the left and the iPhone 16e on the right
5 reasons Google's Pixel 9a is a victory lap around the iPhone 16e
An Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld with an Xbox logo on it
Xbox handheld when? "Minor" Windows tweak is a major step for handheld gaming PCs
Microsoft Copilot physical key on Windows keyboards
Microsoft "fixes" Windows update bug that some users considered a feature
The HP ZBook Fury 18 G1i open against a gradient purple background.
I'm a veteran laptop tester, and the new HP ZBook Fury is so powerful I'm shocked
The new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches in front of an orange background
I'm over my Apple Watch, but Pebble's revival has me rethinking wearables
Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series Gen 2 and 3
Qualcomm's new gaming handheld chips have one, big, Android-sized problem
Apple HomePod
Amazon's Alexa privacy U-turn just made this Apple rumor all the more exciting
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding a blackwell ultra chip
"I'm the chief revenue destroyer": Nvidia's Jensen Huang says new Blackwell chips make previous-gen feel obsolete