Atari bets on retro appeal with new 2600 smartwatch

Wearables continue to grow in popularity thanks to the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch. Smartwatches go beyond just telling you what time it is or what text you just received. The latest features on these phones range from paying for items at a store to potentially saving your life.

Apple might be the market leader with Google and Samsung right behind it, but there's a new competitor about to jump into the battle with a name people of a certain age already know.

Atari plans to release its Atari 2600 My PlayWatch Smartwatch in June, according to the watch's product page. Priced at $79.99, this wearable does something other smartwatches can't do out of the box: Play classic Atari games.

Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and Super Breakout are four games pre-installed on the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch, which are controlled using the crown and the side button.

The different faces of the Atari 2600 watch. (Image credit: Atari)

Not the smartest of watches

While Atari does call it a smartwatch, the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch doesn't do a lot else other than play games.

It doesn't have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which means it doesn't connect to your phone or receive any updates. Also, those classic Atari games can be played on an Apple Watch if you search for them on the App Store, although they may cost a few dollars.

So what other features does the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch have aside from playing classic Atari games? It is IP68-rated, which means it's protected from dust and can withstand water immersion beyond one meter, but deep dives are not advisable. The wearable also has a fitness tracker to monitor heart rate, steps, and calories burned.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, who would be interested in the Atari 2600 My PlayWatch? The retro gaming fan who wants a fun watch and doesn't care if it has a lot of features.

The Atari 2600 My PlayWatch can be pre-ordered from Atari for $79.99. It's set to ship out to customers on June 10.

Another big return?

Atari is not the only company making a comeback with a new smartwatch.

Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble, which kicked off the smartwatch trend, announced he has a new company that's releasing a smartwatch that looks a lot like the original Pebble.

The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are two new smartwatches from his new company, Core Devices. Both are set to come out later this year and feature the same minimalist design of the Pebble while incorporating some of the latest tech for smartwatches.