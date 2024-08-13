Google's Pixel Watch 3 looks better than ever: 5 features that may convince you to upgrade

If you've ever wanted a large smartwatch that will not only track your runs but also let you change channels on your TV, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is the answer.

Google unveiled the new Pixel Watch 3 during today's Made by Google event. The updated Pixel Watch 3 now comes in two sizes, a 45mm and 41mm case. Both feature large Actua screens for brighter, more reactive displays. The Pixel Watch 3 also features better battery life compared to the previous two iterations, advanced running features, Fitbit Premium, and a deeper Google integration than ever.

While Google has tweaked the Pixel Watch considerably this time around, we think these are the top five features that will get you to upgrade.

1: It's got better battery life

Google boasts a 24-hour battery life for the Pixel Watch 3 using the always-on display, while the watch can last for up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode without losing health, fitness, or safety features in the process.

While the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 made similar 24-hour battery claims, real-world tests didn't quite live up to those claims. With Google now claiming up to 36 hours for the Pixel Watch 3 in Battery Saver mode, the 24-hour always-on battery life claim is likely a bit more realistic.

Either way, the Pixel Watch 3 will automatically go into Battery Saver mode when the device hits 15% battery, which can help extend its battery life until you can get to an outlet. Google is also claiming that the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 charges 20% faster than the Pixel Watch 2, so you can spend less time waiting for your watch to recharge.

2: It's bigger than ever

Google is now offering the Pixel Watch 3 in a larger 45mm case, however, the 41mm size also has a larger display than the Pixel Watch 2 with 16% smaller bezels. The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 offers 10% more screen than the Pixel Watch 2, while the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 has 40% more screen space, making notifications and health tracking data easier to read than ever.

The Pixel Watch 3's Actua display is also twice as bright as the Pixel Watch 2, with a max brightness of up to 2000 nits, while the always-on display can dim down to just 1 nit of brightness. The Pixel Watch 3 also features a dynamic refresh rate that adjusts between 1Hz and 60Hz for faster performance and better power efficiency.

3: It has the deepest Google integrations yet

While display size and battery life are two of the key deciding factors when it comes to buying a smartwatch, the other thing you want out of a new smart wearable is connectivity. Your smartwatch is only as good as its integration with your phone, computer, or smart home setup.

The Pixel Watch 3 is fully integrated into the Google ecosystem, so you can control any Google device from the watch. With the deepest Google integration features yet, adding controls for your Pixel phone, Nest camera and doorbell, Google TV, and Google Assistant right on your watch. It even has access to Google Maps offline, helping you keep track of your hiking or biking path if you go into remote areas.

You can also use the Pixel Watch 3 to record memos on the go, use Wallet for payments and transit systems, and even tell Google AI to pick up and screen your next phone call.

So if you can think of an integration you want in your smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3 should have it.

4: New advanced running features tell you when to train and when to recover

While Google has crammed plenty of new features into the Pixel Watch 3, the new advanced running capabilities are perhaps the most intriguing change. You can set a comprehensive running plan with timed warmups and cooldowns, plus set your target pace, heart rate, time, and distances.

Instead of just tracking your activity and training schedule, the Pixel Watch 3 will help you plan routines for your runs with readiness and cardio load tracking. Not only will the Pixel Watch 3 help you know when to tackle a tough workout, the Pixel Watch 3 will also indicate when you need to rest and recover to prevent overtraining.

The Pixel Watch 3 also uses haptics and audio guidance to let you know when you're off pace or over your heart rate target. Plus, the advanced motion sensing capabilities and machine learning built into the Pixel Watch 3 can offer a detailed breakdown of your running cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation.

So if you need to train for your next big marathon, the Pixel Watch 3 could easily replace that expensive Garmin Forerunner smartwatch on your wishlist.

5: It comes with Fitbit Premium for even more customized fitness suggestions

If the advanced running features aren't enough for your training goals, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for personalized, AI-powered recommendations.

Between health and fitness summaries and weather forecasts in your Fitbit Morning Brief to daily fitness recommendations powered by Google AI, the Pixel Watch 3 is an ideal training companion. Fitbit Premium can even offer insights into your form and offer content and help you improve.

Fitbit Premium isn't just focused on running, however, and can help you with your other exercise goals and performance training.