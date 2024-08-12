Skip the iPhone for your kids — this new Apple Watch SE could be perfect for back-to-school

The best back-to-school tech product for kids this year could launch in just a few weeks. It might be well worth the wait for many parents and students for one major reason: school phone bans.

Next month, Apple is hosting its September iPhone event, where we’re expecting to see the iPhone 16 along with new Apple Watches. One will most likely be the rumored Apple Watch Series X, but we could also get the updated Apple Watch SE. The budget-friendly version of the Apple Watch might not sound exciting, but it could be a big deal for kids and parents.

Recent rumors hint that the new Apple Watch SE will feature a revamped design with a colorful plastic chassis and a lower price, making it the perfect smartphone alternative for kids. This year it could be especially helpful to buy your kid an Apple Watch SE instead of a smartphone due to a recent wave of phone bans sweeping schools across the country.

Here’s a look at the upcoming kid-friendly Apple Watch SE and why it could be the perfect back-to-school tech buy for families.

New kid-friendly Apple Watch could launch next month

Apple may be gearing up to launch a new version of the Apple Watch SE, this time with updates specifically designed for kids and families. Apple’s budget-friendly smartwatch gets a refresh every two years like clockwork. The last two versions both launched in September, each two years apart (2020 and 2022).

That means there’s a strong possibility Apple’s upcoming September iPhone event could include a new version of the Apple Watch SE.

The 2024 edition is rumored to feature a plastic chassis, which could allow Apple to offer brighter colors that will appeal more to kids. A plastic chassis would also lower the price of the Apple Watch SE, making it competitive with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. According to industry analyst Mark Gurman , Apple might lower the Apple Watch SE starting price to around $200, rather than the current starting price of $249.

A lower price and plastic case could also make the Apple Watch SE a more appealing buy for kids since it won’t be as big of a deal if a child accidentally breaks or scratches their watch.

If the combination of a kid-friendly design and budget-friendly price aren’t enough to sway parents to buy an Apple Watch for their kids instead of a smartphone, there may be one other major reason worth considering: phone bans in schools.

Why Apple Watches are a back-to-school must-have this year

This year could be the perfect time to opt for a smartwatch for your kids instead of a phone, and not just because Apple is launching a more kid-friendly watch. This summer, states and school districts across the U.S. have been announcing smartphone bans , from California to Louisiana. These bans range in severity, with some limiting phone use to recess and lunch while others require students to keep their phones in their lockers all day.

These bans are designed to help curb smartphone addiction in kids and teens, which is a legitimate issue. A 2023 study found that 1 in 5 teens report being on YouTube or TikTok “almost constantly.” In June, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy called for warning labels on social media platforms, citing serious mental health risks to kids and teens. Even if social media and phone use weren’t connected to depression and anxiety, phones are undoubtedly a huge distraction in schools.

So, it’s not surprising many schools are taking action to try to address the issue. The only drawback is that some phone bans could make it more difficult for parents to get in touch with their kids in an emergency or monitor their location for safety purposes.

Smartwatches offer a solution, particularly for pre-teen kids. They allow parents the peace of mind of staying connected with their kids without opening the door to distractions like social media and web browsing due to the limited screen size.

Apple Watches are especially advantageous since they’re easy to connect to a family network of Apple devices and allow parents to use Apple’s Find My feature to locate their kids in case of an emergency.

Apple even has a feature called “Apple Watch For Your Kids” that makes it easy to pair a watch with a parent’s iPhone and set it up with kid-friendly guard rails like requiring permission before purchasing apps. There’s also a “Schooltime” feature that restricts the watch’s capabilities during school hours to prevent distractions.

Phone bans may spark an increase in parents opting to give their children smartwatches instead of phones, but this isn’t a new idea. Parents have been using smartwatches as a stepping stone to phones for the past several years, a compromise kids seem to like, too.

The new Apple Watch SE could be perfectly positioned for families if Apple goes through with giving it a more colorful, budget-friendly design.

Laptop Mag will be covering all the latest announcements from Apple’s September event, including the iPhone 16 and any new Apple Watches. So, make sure to stay tuned for more details and updates.