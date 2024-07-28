Apple September Event 2024: News on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch 10

The famous fruit is asking you to take another bite: The 2024 Apple September event will unveil its iPhone 16 and several other devices this fall.

Technically, Apple hasn't confirmed its September event, but we all know it will happen. We’ll see if the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro convince skeptics to switch sides. If they do, it’s possible that the anticipated Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) could convert consumers.

Other products are still in the works. The iPad mini 7 or a new set of AirPods could make a splash. Then there’s the elephant in the room: Apple Intelligence.

Here’s everything we know about the Apple September Event 2024 and when it might occur.

When is the Apple September Event 2024?

Apple events are typically announced two weeks before the official date. The Cupertino-based tech giant doesn’t give you much time to excite — and that’s because it’s Apple.

However, as it has consistently held its events on the second Tuesday of September, we may already know when. That’d be September 10.

And as with most Apple events, it’ll likely start at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern. You can stream it on YouTube or directly on Apple’s website or Apple TV.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

It’s all about the iPhones, baby. The siblings birthed this year are anticipated to be the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Let’s jump into the iPhone house.

Component costs have been rising for years, and Apple's flagship product is also getting more ex. The iPhone 15 Pro Max jumped to $1,199 from $1,099 in the 14 Pro Max. Ideally, the iPhone 16 will remain at the model’s usual $799; the same goes for the iPhone 16 Plus at $899 and the iPhone 16 Pro at $999. But don’t be shocked if prices go up.

A report from a Weibo user claims that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain at their current sizes, 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will scale up to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. Echoing the Weibo rumor, Bloomberg 's Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone 16 Pro models will grow “a couple tenths of an inch diagonally.”

Leaks about the iPhone posted on Weibo also indicate that the Action button (from iPhone 15 Pro models) will reach the base iPhone 16 models. The new Capture button (a camera shutter button) is also present. And then there’s the new camera block, which aligns the cameras vertically instead of diagonally.

The most exciting rumor is the three-nanometer A18 chip

We all love design changes, but the most exciting rumor is the 3-nanometer A18 chip. We expected the iPhone base models to inherit last year’s Pro chip (Apple A17).

According to industry analyst Jeff Pu , the iPhone 16 series will launch with the A18 Bionic chips. More power across the board is excellent — but it does remind us of the component-cost concern.

Then there are the battery life rumors. Baby Baby Sauce on Weibo claims that the iPhone 16 battery capacity is increasing across the board, except for the iPhone 16 Plus. Who knows what kind of real-world impact that’ll have on the phones?

Don’t get me started on cameras. The family is getting an improved telephoto lens with the exact 48MP resolution, while the Pro models are getting a larger sensor . Or possibly a second 48MP sensor, according to a research note from Jeff Pu (via MacRumors).

The family of iPhones will ship with iOS 18.

Apple Watch 10

The Apple Watch 10 (or X) is all but guaranteed to appear at the 2024 Apple September Event. However, little information is available.

However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that it will offer "larger screen sizes" and "a thinner design." It’ll be fun or frustrating to see how that’ll be compatible with current bands.

Bloomberg reported that the Apple Watch 10 could also monitor for sleep apnea and hypertension signs. That’s incredibly significant, coming from someone who suffers from sleep apnea.

However, Bloomberg reports that a reliable source claims that sleep apnea detection requires blood oxygen saturation data, which would require a SpO2 sensor. A sensor that led to a legal fight with healthcare technology company Masimo over intellectual property.

A report from The Elec suggests the Apple Watch 10 will receive a battery upgrade in the form of its new LTPO TFT display. This type of display consumes less power and can output the same brightness, which means longer battery life.

AirPods Max 2

The only rumor we’ve heard about the AirPods Max 2 isn’t even about the AirPods Max 2. We knew we’d get the AirPods Max 2 or at least a refresh of the original to align with the EU’s enforcement of Apple implementing USB Type-C ports.

However, Bloomberg reports that we won’t get the AirPods Max 2 this year; instead, Apple will offer the same AirPods Max 2 but in different colors.

iPad mini 7

The iPad mini 7 might be at the Apple September Event 2024 because its predecessor showed up in 2021. That’s right. It’s been three years. So, bring it on, Apple.

Otherwise, we haven’t heard anything about the iPad mini 7 yet. But we’re looking forward to its potential arrival.