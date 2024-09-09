The Apple Watch Series 10 is brighter, thinner, and can help detect sleep apnea

On Monday, Apple held its annual September event where it officially unveiled the iPhone 16 lineup, new AirPods, and the Apple Watch Series 10.

There were rumors the Apple Watch Series 10 (or "Series X") might get a major redesign with a significantly thinner chassis. While this year's Watch is thinner, it wasn't the groundbreaking design update anticipated for the 10th-generation model.

Even so, the Series 10 features a strong array of upgrades, spec bumps, and new features, particularly when it comes to health and fitness. There are also two sleek new black colorways, a new material option, and a light update for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Here are all the highlights for the Apple Watch Series 10 including design, features, price, and release date.

The Apple Watch Series 10: A little thinner, lighter, and sleeker

This year's Apple Watch design update might not be a total overhaul, but it still delivered some welcome upgrades. The Series 10 is about 10% thinner than the Series 9 and comes in a new polished aluminum colorway called "Jet Black." Charging is faster now, with up to 80% battery recharged in just 30 minutes.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has the biggest watch display yet with thinner bezels. It's just barely larger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 display but 30% larger than the Series 6 display, which is a nice spec bump for anyone with an older Apple Watch. Plus, it's Apple's first-ever wide-angle OLED display, so it's 40% brighter and easier to see at an angle compared to previous versions of the Apple Watch.

Titanium will be replacing stainless steel in the Apple Watch Series 10 case material options. That's good news since titanium is stronger and more scratch-resistant while also being significantly lighter than stainless steel. Unfortunately, the glossy Jet Black colorway is only available in aluminum, but the stainless steel comes in a matte satin black that looks great, as well.

Those updates are great, but Apple didn't stop there. The Apple Watch Series 10 also got a long-awaited health feature and a few extra fitness updates.

Apple Watch Series 10: Sleep apnea monitoring and water features

The Apple Watch Series 10 brings a long-awaited health feature: sleep apnea detection. Unfortunately for Apple, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra was the first to offer this feature, announced at Galaxy Unpacked back in July. Still, it's great to see sleep apnea detection in the Apple Watch at last.

Apple's version of the feature monitors breathing disturbances while you sleep and analyzes that data every month. If the data shows a consistent pattern in line with symptoms of sleep apnea, you'll receive a notification from the Health app, where you can also view your sleep data and a full report on detected sleep apnea symptoms.

During Monday's event, Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, Apple's VP of Health, explained: "[Sleep apnea] is a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly and causes disrupted sleep. Sleep plays such a vital role in our overall health and well-being, and people with sleep apnea can experience excessive daytime tiredness, have difficulties concentrating, and be more irritable."

Dr. Desai mentioned that around 80% of people with sleep apnea have not been diagnosed, putting them at risk of serious long-term conditions such as diabetes.

The quick charging on the Apple Watch Series 10 will make it easier to wear the watch day and night so you can make use of this feature. Even if you are not concerned about sleep apnea, it's still helpful to wear your watch at night to get general sleep quality data in the Health app.

In addition to sleep apnea detection, the Apple Watch Series 10 got some water-focused fitness features. It can detect water depth and temperature, which is helpful for anyone who goes diving or snorkeling. The Apple Watch still isn't quite tough enough for deep water SCUBA diving, but this is still a welcome step in the right direction for any fans of diving or water sports.

Additionally, the Series 10 will also include a feature that allows you to monitor tides and create "float plans," which are like running or cycling routes but in water. Both features could certainly come in handy for activities like snorkeling, surfing, boating, or even fishing.

While Apple didn't launch an Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Monday's event, we did get a light update for the Ultra 2. It will now be available in a new black titanium colorway. It's a bit less flashy than the glossy "Jet Black" aluminum on the Series 10 but still looks sleek and stylish.

There will be a matching titanium SCUBA-inspired band to go with it. Plus, the main line of Ultra bands are also getting all-black versions including the trail loop, alpine loop, and ocean loop.

If these highlights have you excited to buy the new Apple Watch (or trade in your old one), you won't have to wait long. You can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 10 today starting at $399. It will be available in stores starting September 20.

Those same dates apply to all the new watch bands Apple unveiled at today's event, as well. It's worth noting, the Apple Watch Series 10 is available in two new sizes: 42mm and 46mm. Watch bands in these new sizes are compatible with watch bands in the old 41mm and 45mm sizes. So, you can still use the new watch bands if you have an older Apple Watch.

Anyone with an Apple Watch Series 6 or later and an iPhone running iOS 18 or later will be able to access the new features in watchOS 11 starting September 16.

Laptop Mag will be covering all the latest news and updates from Apple's September 9 event and unpacking the highlights of the new Apple Watch, iPhone 16, and more. So, stay tuned for more details!