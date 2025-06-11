Best Apple Watch deals of June 2025: From $169
Snag a smartwatch for less with today's best Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch deals are, admittedly, pretty rare. Sure, we get discounts here and there, but they're hardly ever massive. Good news though, because this June, you can get yourself an Apple smartwatch and save some of your hard-earned money (which you can then turn around and spend on one of the best AirPods deals - you're welcome).
So, what's on your agenda this June? If you're on the hunt for one of the best smartwatches, you're in luck — early summer is, apparently, smartwatch discount time. An Apple Watch could make a good Father's Day gift, but you deserve to treat yourself, too.
My personal favorite deal? The Apple Watch Series 10, which was $429 and is now just $329 on Amazon. Not only is it a great watch, but it also gets you $100 in savings, and who doesn't love that?
Another great deal is at T-Mobile. When you buy an Apple Watch Series 10 from T-Mobile, you can get $250 off via 24 monthly bill credits when you have a Go5G Next voice line and add a Go5G Next watch line to your plan. Or, you can buy one and gift a second with $300 off via 24 months of credits and a qualifying new line.
It's also possible to get an Apple Watch if you're on a tighter budget. The Apple Watch SE 2 is now just $169, down from $249, meaning you're pocketing $80 for anything else you might want to buy, such as a wireless charger.
There are even more Apple deals for enthusiasts. Let's dig into the best Apple Watch deals in June 2025.
Today's best Apple Watch deals
Quick links
- Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: was $399 now $299 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 46mm: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $735 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: was $799 now $519 at Amazon
- Amazon: Apple Watch deals from $189
- Best Buy: Apple Watch deals from $329
- Target: Apple Watch deals from $249 w/ Circle
- Walmart: Apple Watch deals from $199
Best Apple Watch deals
Buy an Apple Watch Series 10 at T-Mobile and save $250 via 24 monthly bill credits when you have a Go5G Next voice line and add a Go5G Next watch line to your plan. Or, buy one Apple Watch and get a second for $300 off through 24 months of bill credits with a qualifying extra line.
Price check: Amazon $329
Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 from Amazon and save $100. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option.
Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $299
Save $80 on the 40mm 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Price check: Walmart $169
Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $739 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $40 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Dip into the previous generation with the (heavily discounted!) Apple Watch Series 9. This is the 45mm model with GPS, and this summer phone deal knocks a whopping $270 off its price.
Features: 1.9-inch Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display (396 x 484), Apple S9 SiP dual-core processor with 4-core Neural Engine, 64GB storage, stainless steel case (45mm, graphite), Graphite Milanese Loop band, advanced health sensors (ECG, heart rate, temperature), IP6X dust resistance, water resistance up to 50 meters, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS 10, and cellular connectivity (LTE/UMTS)
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: $39 $29 @ Best Buy
Save $10 on the Apple MagSafe Charger at Best Buy. It works with iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Travel-friendly, it neatly folds together and can easily be tucked away in any bag.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor's degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom's Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda's catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
Monica J. White
