Best Apple Watch deals of June 2025: From $169

The best Apple Watch deals include the high-end Ultra 2 and the more affordable Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch deals are, admittedly, pretty rare. Sure, we get discounts here and there, but they're hardly ever massive. Good news though, because this June, you can get yourself an Apple smartwatch and save some of your hard-earned money (which you can then turn around and spend on one of the best AirPods deals - you're welcome).

So, what's on your agenda this June? If you're on the hunt for one of the best smartwatches, you're in luck — early summer is, apparently, smartwatch discount time. An Apple Watch could make a good Father's Day gift, but you deserve to treat yourself, too.

My personal favorite deal? The Apple Watch Series 10, which was $429 and is now just $329 on Amazon. Not only is it a great watch, but it also gets you $100 in savings, and who doesn't love that?

Another great deal is at T-Mobile. When you buy an Apple Watch Series 10 from T-Mobile , you can get $250 off via 24 monthly bill credits when you have a Go5G Next voice line and add a Go5G Next watch line to your plan. Or, you can buy one and gift a second with $300 off via 24 months of credits and a qualifying new line.

It's also possible to get an Apple Watch if you're on a tighter budget. The Apple Watch SE 2 is now just $169, down from $249, meaning you're pocketing $80 for anything else you might want to buy, such as a wireless charger.

There are even more Apple deals for enthusiasts. Let's dig into the best Apple Watch deals in June 2025.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Best Apple Watch deals