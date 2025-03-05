Pick up the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 with Samsung's generous trade-in offer

Samsung's spring sale features enhanced device trade-in deals that can save you hundreds on your upgrade. If you've been waiting for a price break on the sporty Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, your patience just paid off.

Right now, you can snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 via Samsung's trade-in offer. Take up to $400 off instantly at checkout for your old Samsung, Apple, or Garmin watch. This is an excellent deal considering the Galaxy Watch normally costs $649.

Browse: Discover Samsung's spring sale deal.s

To receive the maximum credit, trade in a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 in good cosmetic and working condition. You'll get a trade-in mail-in kit with your order to send your watch in for inspection.

If you don't have an eligible smartwatch to swap, you can get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $489 ($160 off). While it's not as massive as the trade-in discount, it's still a decent savings.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, Galaxy phone owners especially. It's a great companion device for the latest Galaxy S25, previous-gen Galaxy S24, and their predecessors.

Sister site Tom's Guide tested and rated the Galaxy Watch Ultra and gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They said it's "the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features with AI insights."

So if you're looking for a rugged sportswatch to help you achieve your health and fitness goals, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a solid buy.

Samsung's spring sale ends on March 9, so I recommend you grab this Galaxy Watch Ultra deal while you still can.

Today's best Galaxy Watch Ultra deal