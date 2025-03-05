Pick up the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 with Samsung's generous trade-in offer
Get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra, or Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Samsung's spring sale features enhanced device trade-in deals that can save you hundreds on your upgrade. If you've been waiting for a price break on the sporty Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, your patience just paid off.
Right now, you can snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 via Samsung's trade-in offer. Take up to $400 off instantly at checkout for your old Samsung, Apple, or Garmin watch. This is an excellent deal considering the Galaxy Watch normally costs $649.
To receive the maximum credit, trade in a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 in good cosmetic and working condition. You'll get a trade-in mail-in kit with your order to send your watch in for inspection.
If you don't have an eligible smartwatch to swap, you can get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $489 ($160 off). While it's not as massive as the trade-in discount, it's still a decent savings.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, Galaxy phone owners especially. It's a great companion device for the latest Galaxy S25, previous-gen Galaxy S24, and their predecessors.
Sister site Tom's Guide tested and rated the Galaxy Watch Ultra and gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They said it's "the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features with AI insights."
So if you're looking for a rugged sportswatch to help you achieve your health and fitness goals, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a solid buy.
Samsung's spring sale ends on March 9, so I recommend you grab this Galaxy Watch Ultra deal while you still can.
Today's best Galaxy Watch Ultra deal
Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm when you trade in a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Ultra, or Apple Watch Ultra 2. With no trade-in, you can get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $489 ($160 off).
Key specs: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 47mm AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 590mAh battery, rugged design (10ATM water depth, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability) Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Release date: July 2024
Price history: At $400 off, this is the biggest discount I've seen for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Price comparison: Best Buy $489
Reviews: We didn't test it, however, our sister site, Tom's Guide, rates the Galaxy Watch Ultra 4 out of 5 stars. They said it's "the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features with AI insights."
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You are an Android user and want to amp up your health and fitness tracking. You want a rugged, large-screen smartwatch with a battery that lasts.
Don't buy it if: You have a small wrist. You prefer a smaller or low-profile wearable for tracking your workouts, sleep, and heart rate.
