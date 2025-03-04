Samsung is having a big spring sale, here are 25 deals I'd grab before it ends

Springtime savings are here in this week's Discover Samsung spring sale. From now though March 9 for discounts on top-rated Samsung devices.

Gear up for the spring and beat inflation with massive deals on Samsung laptops, tablets, smartphones, portable storage, monitors, and TVs. New deals of the day will be featured at Samsung. com all week long, so be sure to check back often.

Shop: Samsung's entire sale

We're LaptopMag, so of course we're have to share this Discover Samsung deal one one of our favorite laptops.

During the sale, you can get the Editor's Choiice Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,749 with no trade-in ($650 off). Simply scroll down the page and select "No" under Samsung Trade-in section.

Wondering if the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the right laptop for your? Here's why I highly recommend it.

In our expert Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its beautifiul 120Hz display, powerful overall performance, and excellent battery life. Whether you're refreshing your laptop for college or remote work, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is a prime choice.

Another standout deal offers the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 for $1,449 ($250 off) with no trade-in. Or, trade in your old laptop and take up to $500 off with guaranteed savings of at least $300.

Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing too and gave it a solid 4 out of 5 star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy.

Prefer the portability and versatility of a tablet? The Discover Samsung spring sale has super savings on the latest Galaxy Tab series.

Today, save up to $800 on the Galaxy S10 Ultra via Samsung's trade-in offer or save up to $180 outright with no trade-in.

In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

Last but no least, you can snag the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra with S Pen for $999 ($300 off). It includes a $100 Samsung credit, which you may use towards Galaxy S25 Ultra add-ons. We went hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Ultra and loved its new ultra-wide, pro-grade camera, Galaxy AI extras, and useful Audio Eraser feature.

As always, students and teachers can take up to an extra 15% off at checkout via Samsung's Education Offer Program via ID.ME verification.

So if your gadgets need a spring refresh, beat inflation and don't miss the Discover Samsung spring sale.

Copilot+ PC Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,449 at Samsung Don't miss saving $250 on the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 during the Discover Samsung spring sale. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5 star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $699 at Samsung Samsung takes $300 off the Galaxy Book 4 this week during its sitewide spring sale. Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,749 at Samsung Samsung's Instant Credit knocks $650 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. No trade-in required. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister sites echo our sentiments. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 at Samsung Save $300 on the Galaxy S25 when you choose no trade-in under the Samsung Trade-in offer. Plus, you'll receive a free $100 Samsung Store credit with your purchase to buy add-ons. This discount applies to Samsung's online exclusive Galaxy S25 Ultra colorways: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold. If you require more storage, Samsung offers the 1TB model Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,219 ($440 off). This discount applies to the Titanium Gray and Titanium Whitesilver color variants only. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (1TB): was $1,659 now $1,219 at Samsung Save $440 on the 1TB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Gray or Titanium Whitesilver. Or, save up to $1,140 with eligible trade-in which drop it to as as low as $519. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,199 at Samsung Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Plus, score extra savings of up to $1,200 when you trade in a qualifying device. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219 now $1,099 at Samsung Get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) when you buy the model Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the Discover Samsung spring sale. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $199 at Samsung Save $70 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 or take up to $99 off at checkout vis Samsung's trade-in offer. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $1,059 at Samsung Save $140 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra during the Discover Samsung spring sale. Or, save up to $800 off at checkout when you trade in a qualifying device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $599 now $399 at Samsung For a limited time, save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. Experts praise the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus FE Plus for its premium design, large, bright display, and battery life. The nifty S Pen is also a welcome accessory for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing. Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz TFT touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15),

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: was $1,099 now $499 at Samsung Save a staggering $600 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch gaming monitor featuring Quantum Matrix Technology and HDR 2000. It combines a 165Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time with Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 10+, and AMD FreeSync. That translates into stunning visuals, and immersive, lag-free smooth gaming. Key specs: 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution, 350-nit brightness (1000 peak), 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR 2000, HDR 10+, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, AMD FreeSync compatible

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 : was $1,899 now $1,399 at Samsung This Discover Samsung spring sale deal takes a whopping $500 off the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor (G95SD). It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Key specs: 49-inch DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution panel, 250-nit brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, .03ms response time, HDR 10+, 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, G-Sync compatible

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $2,699 now $1,799 at Samsung The gigantic 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is a staggering $900 off among today's Discover Samsung sale. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). Key specs: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution mini-LED panel, 420-600-nit brightness, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial, 1000R curvature,

Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 4K Monitor: was $1,529 now $999 at Samsung Save $500 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor. It features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display with HDR10, ad with 240Hz refresh rate, and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $199 now $149 at Samsung Save up to $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with an eligible trade-in. Launched in July 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. The Galaxy Watch FE enters Samsung's line of wearables with advanced health and fitness monitoring. It features fitness tracking, a BIA sensor, personalized HR zones, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. Features: 40mm case, fitness tracking, BIA sensor, Personalized HR Zones, heart rate tracker, sleep monitor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $265 at Samsung Save up to $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with eligible trade-in. It's a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $489 at Samsung Save $160 instantly on the Galaxy Watch Ultra or up to $400 with eligible device trade-in. Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most capable Samsung smartwatch yet. Designed for next-level achievements, it maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts alongside intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities.

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399 at Samsung Save up to $200 on the Galaxy Ring with trade-in. Unveiled on July 10, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is an activity tracker that connects to the Samsung Health app via your phone or watch. Samsung's first-generation smart ring is available in three colors: Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209 at Samsung Save $40 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or take up to $150 with vis Samsung's trade-in offer. Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio via Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), up to 6-hours of battery (26 hours w/ included case), Bluetooth 5.4

Samsung 85" Crystal UHD DU7200 4K LED TV: was $1,099 now $799 at Samsung Save $300 on this 85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K LED TV. Launched in 2024, it's since become one of the best-selling TVs out there and has a Samsung customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Many satisfied owners like this TV's clear, excellent picture quality, bright colors, and quality sound. Features: 84.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED panel, PurColor, 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator, HDR, Crystal Processor 4K, Contrast Enhancer, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI connectivity, Q-Symphony, Samsung Tizen OS

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Samsung Now $700 off, the 65-inch model 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is massively discounted. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. This refreshed release retains the same thin and sleek design as its predecessor and sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide went hands-on with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV. Some of the things they loved about the new Samsung The Frame refresh was its art mode aesthetic, new dynamic refresh rate, and free art curation. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was its off-angle viewing. Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Samsung 65" Neo QLED QN90D (2024): was $2,699 now $1,499 at Samsung This limited-time Discover Samsung spring sale TV deal takes a staggering $1,200 off the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90D 4K TV. Or, save as much $6,000 on this particular Samsung TV series to the 98-inch model. This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion, high contrast and precise lighting from Mini LEDs. Meanwhile, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz lets you play games and stream movies and sports in ultra-smooth motion.