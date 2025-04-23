Save $150 on the versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with S Pen and Samsung DeX support
Samsung spring savings are here with $150 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
Samsung spring savings offer notable discounts on the brand's top-rated mobile devices. If a productivity tablet is on your tech refresh checklist, here's a nice price break on the versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for $1,049 at Samsung. That's $150 off its regular price of $1,199 and one of the best tablet deals I've seen this month.
At $50 shy of its record low Black Friday price, this is one of the biggest discounts I've seen on Samsung's top-tier tablet.
This deal is also available at Best Buy if you want to place your order online and pick it up at a location near you.
If you're looking for a tablet for getting things done that's not an iPad Pro or Surface Pro, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best alternatives.
In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.
Now $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra if portable productivity, creating, content consumption, and gaming are important to you.
Learn more about the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra below.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal
Overview
Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra productivity Android tablet.
Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the second lowest price I've seen for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It's just $50 shy of its record low Black Friday price which it hit last year.
Price check: Best Buy $1,049
Cheaper alternative: Galaxy Tab S10+ for $899 or $839 at Best Buy w/ Plus
Reviews: In our hands-on review of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, our expert found the tablet's dazzling display, powerful performance, and quad-speakers impressive. For your productivity needs, Samsung DeX support lets you connect the tablet to a monitor or TV with multitasking windows.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a powerful productivity tablet with fingerprint security and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for browsing the internet and using streaming or gaming apps.
