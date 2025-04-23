Save $150 on the versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with S Pen and Samsung DeX support

Samsung spring savings offer notable discounts on the brand's top-rated mobile devices. If a productivity tablet is on your tech refresh checklist, here's a nice price break on the versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for $1,049 at Samsung. That's $150 off its regular price of $1,199 and one of the best tablet deals I've seen this month.

Browse: Samsung's entire sale

At $50 shy of its record low Black Friday price, this is one of the biggest discounts I've seen on Samsung's top-tier tablet.

This deal is also available at Best Buy if you want to place your order online and pick it up at a location near you.

If you're looking for a tablet for getting things done that's not an iPad Pro or Surface Pro, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best alternatives.

In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

Now $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra if portable productivity, creating, content consumption, and gaming are important to you.

Learn more about the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra below.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal