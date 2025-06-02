The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is live all weeklong, here are 15 deals I recommend

This year's Discover Samsung Summer Sale is now live with weeklong discounts on a range of products. Summer technically begins on June 20; however, Memorial Day in the U.S., by tradition, marks the unofficial start of summer.

That being said, Samsung is making it so you don't have to wait to score the best mid-year savings on its vast ecosystem.

Through June 8, shop the Discover Samsung Summer Sale for epic discounts including up to $600 off Samsung Galaxy Book, up to $300 off Galaxy Tab, and up to $1,000 off a new Galaxy smartphone with trade-in or up to $400 without and free storage upgrades.

What's more, you can accessorize your new laptop, tablet, or phone for less with savings of up to $200 on a new Galaxy Watch, up to $40 off Galaxy Buds, or up to $150 off a Galaxy Ring with trade-in.

Beyond mobile devices and wearables, hefty discounts on Samsung smart monitors, Odyssey gaming monitors, and data storage are also up for grabs.

Of course, Samsung's top-rated TVs for gaming and casting from your laptop are seeing significant markdowns this week. Today's Discover Samsung Sale Deal of the Day features Samsung's 75-inch Class QLED 4K QE1D TV for $849 ($950 off). This dual LED TV renders realistic picture quality and employs Quantum Dot technology to deliver true-to-life colors that pop off the screen.

For a limited time, save up to $500 on Samsung The Frame, up to $2,000 on Samsung Neo QLED, and up to $1,700 on select Samsung OLED TVs and soundbars with Samsung's home theater offers.

As with all Discover Samsung Sale events, new deals roll out each day, so you'll want to check back often. These 24-hour deals may sell out fast, so if you see one you like, don't hesitate too long.

Discover Samsung Event Summer Sale deals

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $700 now $625 at Samsung Save $75 on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus with no trade-in during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. Or, you can save up to $532 on our beloved Galaxy Chromebook Plus when you trade in a qualifying device in good, working condition. In our Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we called it a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11-hour battery life. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-nit AMOLED display, Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS Price check: Best Buy $625

Tablets & Phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus : was $999 now $879 at Samsung Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus or up to $500 when you trade in a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in good condition. Although we didn't test this tablet, in our hands-on review of its big sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV. Key specs: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (microSD expandable via up to 1.5TB, quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this Discover Samsung Summer Sale deal. Or, save up to $710 at checkout when you trade in a qualifying device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Key specs: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (1TB): was $1,659 now $1,419 at Samsung Save $240 on the 1TB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Gray or Titanium Whitesilver. Or, save up to $630 with an eligible trade-in, which drops it to as low as $789. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Smartwatches & Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $449 at Samsung Save $200 instantly on the Galaxy Watch Ultra or up to $325 with a qualifying device trade-in. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most capable Samsung smartwatch yet. Designed for next-level achievements, it maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts alongside intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities. Sister site Tom's Guide tested and rated the Galaxy Watch Ultra, giving it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. They said it's "the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features with AI insights." Key specs: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 47mm AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 590mAh battery, rugged design (10ATM water depth, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability) Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $199 at Samsung Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 instantly or up to $175 with an eligible trade-in. It's a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Key specs: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209 at Samsung Save $90 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instantly or take up to $150 with Samsung's trade-in offer. Key specs: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio via Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), up to 6 hours of battery (26 hours w/ included case), Bluetooth 5.4

PC accessories

Samsung Pro Plus 128GB SDXC Card + Reader: was $19 now $9 at Samsung Save 50% on the Samsung Pro Plus 128GB SDXC Card + Reader. This is a great solution if you want to add storage to a PC that lacks a dedicated card reader. The memory card in this bundle delivers transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s and is suitable for laptops and cameras.

Samsung T7 Shield USB 3.2 Portable SSD 2TB: was $229 now $159 at Samsung I'm sure you know that backups are important, but if there's one thing that makes them a chore more than anything else, it's how long they take. Getting a portable SSD solves that part of the headache, and Samsung's high-performance drive is a great pick. It's durable and has a robust 2TB capacity, which should be plenty to store your most important files. Key specs: 2TB storage capacity, read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, password protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Samsung Odyssey QD OLED G9 G95SC DQHD monitor: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Samsung This week's Discover Samsung sale takes a staggering $899 off the Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED G9 Monitor. Plus, get a free Samsung M7 Smart Monitor with your purchase. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Key specs: 49-inch DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution panel, 250-nit brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, .03ms response time, HDR 10+, 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, G-Sync compatible

TVs

Samsung 65" Class S90D OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,499 at Samsung Save $1200 on the 65" Class OLED S90D 4K TV and up to $2,100 off the entire series up to the 83-inch model. This premium TV's features allow whatever you're watching to jump out of the screen. Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant