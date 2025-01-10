The Samsung Frame Pro — the Best Design at CES 2025 — doesn’t demand your attention, it entices it

TVs have been computers for years now, and to hear Samsung executives explain it, as they did from the stage at CES this year, the TV is more than just a computer; it’s the central feature of your smart home.

Admittedly, it is an off-center pick from Laptop Mag to give a TV the Best Design of CES 2025 award, but the new Frame Pro is overwhelmingly the best-designed piece of technology to debut this week in Las Vegas.

The Frame Pro uses Neo QLED mini-LED tech, an upgrade from the first Frame TV’s LED lights along the edges to light up the screen (edge-lit QLED).

Best design of CES 2025: Samsung Frame Pro

The best design fits seamlessly into your life and brightens — not detracts — from other features in your room. The fact that Samsung also announced at CES a partnership with Art Basel, the Swiss firm that organizes art fairs worldwide, makes buying the Frame Pro all the more enticing.

The depth of art available from the Samsung Art Store for this brilliant screen makes the Frame more than a computer or a TV or a TV/computer; it’s a window into your soul, capable of presenting works that stop you in your tracks. And “art mode” ensures the brightness is just right for the art that is being displayed.

The technology within the Frame Pro vs. the original Frame is also arresting. The new Frame Pro includes an NQ4 Gen3 AI processor, which can upscale video from years past to up to 8k resolution. The third generation of the NQ4 processor also optimizes the images and sound on the Frame Pro.

Finally, the mix of design and technology perfectly harmonizes with the Wireless One Connect box, enabling the Frame Pro to be mounted on a wall like you would a painting (assuming you can place your power outlet behind the TV itself).

It’s a design wonder because it doesn’t demand your attention, it entices it.

Samsung's Frame Pro will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes when it launches, though no details on when that will be or how much it will cost have been revealed as of yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Frame Pro: Specifications Panel type Neo QLED Processor NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor