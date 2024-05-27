Best Memorial Day TV sales 2024: 15 best deals on LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio, more

Memorial Day 2024 TV deals are abundant at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, and Walmart. If you want a price break on a TV for casting content rom your laptop, tablet, or phone, today's Memorial Day deals are worth your while.

Samsung's Memorial Day deals on its top-rated OLED and QLED TVs amount to mega savings. Right now, save up to $2400 on select Samsung OLED TVs including the 2024 55-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV which just dropped to $1,699 ($300 off). Best Buy and Amazon sell it for the same price.

Or, turn any room into an art exhibit, save up to $500 on the latest Samsung The Frame QLED TVs .

If you're looking for a sub-$1000 TV, the best-selling 48-inch LG C3 QLED TV is on sale for $999 ($100 off) at Best Buy. Our sister site Tom's Guide gave it their Editor's Choice Award for its improved brightness and picture performance over the previous-gen LG C2. Some reviewers tout this TV as one of the best for gaming.

See more of today's best Memorial Day TV deals below.

Memorial Day TV sales 2024

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 2024 55" Samsung S90D 4K OLED S90D in this Memorial Day TV deal. From Samsung: This premium TV features a detailed image, strong contrast and clear motion. Increased depth and AI-powered 4K upscaling all work to bring clarity to your content. Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Price check: Amazon $1,699 | Samsung $1,699

65" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K LS03D (2024): $1,999 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED LS03D 4K TV. From Samsung: This Lifestyle TV helps you curate your own gallery with works of art or personal photos. It’s customizable to fit your style—while showcasing expert-validated color and 4K resolution. Art Mode: Transform your QLED 4K TV into your own art exhibit with modern or classic art pieces, or your own personal photos. Enjoy more visibility of your QLED 4K TV with 100% Color Volume with virtually no light reflection, night or day. The premium Matte Display Film limits light distraction by reducing glare from all your shows, contents, and works of art. Price check: Amazon $1,799| Samsung $1,799

48" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 48-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $999 | PC Richard $999

55" Class OLED S95D TV (2024): $2,599 $2,399 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $200 on the 55-inch Class OLED S95D 4K — Samsung's most powerful OLED yet! From Samsung: This premium TV features dramatic detail, reduced glare and our most powerful brightness. Smooth motion, depth and 4K processing make for a non-stop, breathtaking picture. Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Watch everything you love with nearly no glare. Anti-glare technology limits light distraction on your screen.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: $759 $609 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

75" Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment. Features: 4K resolution 60Hz QLED display, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV (2023): $1,699 $899 @ Amazon

Save $800 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Best Buy $899

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $799 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. I bought this TV on Cyber Monday and it has seriously upgraded my viewing experience. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, and don't appear washed out. The gameplay is smooth and my favorite feature is how it automatically switches to the game mode when you turn on your console. No more fumbling to find which Input you need. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $699

65" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $528 $348 @ Walmart

Save $180 on the Vizio V-Series 65-inch 4K LED TV (V655-J). It features Vizio IQ active processor, full array LED backlight, and active pixel tuning. That simply means it delivers a enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and accurate color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range.

75" Hisense R6 Series LED 4K TV: $578 $498 @ Walmart

Save $80 on this 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): $1,899 $1,299 @ Samsung

Save $900 on the 2023 55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite for 3D sound that moves with audio. The TV's built-in Samsung Gaming Hub as found in the brand's gaming monitors gives you instant access to cloud gaming apps.

55" Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED (2023): $1,699 $1,398 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Sony Bravia A80L OLED and replace your monitor with this stunning display. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive Gaming Features for PlayStation consoles. You will never be the same after your first time playing a game or watching a film on an OLED TV, and especially with a product as premium as the Bravia, you shouldn't miss out, especially at a discount this steep. Price check: Best Buy $1,399

65" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $1,499 @ Samsung

One of the best Memorial Day TV deals knocks $1,300 off the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Price check: Best Buy $1,499

75" Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This Memorial Day TV deal from Best Buy takes $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa.