Have yourself an OLED Christmas! Epic LG OLED TV deal is back at just $549

If you've been on the fence about upgrading to an OLED TV, here's your sign to do it. LG's A2 48-inch OLED TV is only $549 at Best Buy right now, a deal that knocks $750 off the TV's original price.

Normally, you'd be hard-pressed to find an OLED TV that's less than $1,000, so grabbing this TV for a mere $549 is the ultimate holiday deal. For $549, you'll get 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and of course, the OLED display technology that produces deep, rich blacks and bright, vivid colors.

Best LG OLED TV deal for the holidays