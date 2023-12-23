Have yourself an OLED Christmas! Epic LG OLED TV deal is back at just $549
Save $750 on this gorgeous A2 48-inch OLED TV from LG
If you've been on the fence about upgrading to an OLED TV, here's your sign to do it. LG's A2 48-inch OLED TV is only $549 at Best Buy right now, a deal that knocks $750 off the TV's original price.
Normally, you'd be hard-pressed to find an OLED TV that's less than $1,000, so grabbing this TV for a mere $549 is the ultimate holiday deal. For $549, you'll get 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and of course, the OLED display technology that produces deep, rich blacks and bright, vivid colors.
Best LG OLED TV deal for the holidays
LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV:
$1,299 $549 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $750 on LG's stunning A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV.
Features: 4K UHD resolution, 48-inch display, OLED display technology, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, webOS smart platform, 3 HDMI inputs, built-in Amazon Alexa, and support for Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit
Release date: 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV or any other LG OLED TV.
Reviews: LG's A2 OLED TV is praised by reviewers for its better-than-average audio and outstanding picture quality, with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and detailed shadows. Any movie night with this TV will be a hit.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You need a new TV or you want to upgrade to a gorgeous OLED display that shows vivid colors and deep, rich blacks, and you've just been waiting for the right discount to come along.
Don't buy if: You already have an OLED TV, or you'd like to upgrade to something with a larger display. Or, if you plan to play games on your TV and you want a higher refresh rate than 60Hz.
