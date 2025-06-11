Best monitor deals in June 2025: Save up to $600

Many will tell you that the best time for computer monitor deals is near the end of the year. I know, I know. Huge shopping events, huge discounts, end-of-year clearances ...

Well, not me. I'm officially calling June the month for shopping for monitors. I'm seeing lots of juicy deals just about everywhere, although truth be told, many of them are gone pretty fast — fortunately, new options crop up, although pricier at times.

Although a monitor, be it for work or for gaming, is a bulky thing that can't come with you on a summer trip out of town, fortunately, portable monitors exist. How have we ever lived without them before? I just don't know.

You can grab the ultra-cheap Acer AOPEN for just $89 and indulge in all the Netflix (or all the working) while away from home. Plug it into your tablet and enjoy. The Asus ZenScreen is a pricier, albeit more impressive option, now discounted to $179 (previously $199).

If you're like me and you're glued to your screen at home or at work, you'll love some of these proper-not-so-portable monitor deals. My favorite has to be the mind-blowing LG UltraGear 45-inch, a curved OLED monitor that makes games look better than real life. It's now a whopping $510 off at Best Buy.

I can't talk about curved monitors without mentioning the Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED, as that one's widely known as one of the best gaming monitors right now. It helps that it's currently on sale for $649, down from $779 .

If you're looking for something for work, options range from the (frankly gorgeous) Samsung Odyssey Ark 2, now $600 cheaper at Amazon , to the budget-friendly HP Series 5, now $164, down from $229 .

This is just the beginning. I'm genuinely excited to walk you through some of the best monitor deals available in June 2025. Which one are you going to get?

Best monitor deals — Productivity monitors

HP Series 5 27-inch: was $229 now $164 at Amazon This budget-friendly HP monitor is the perfect companion for both regular office work and creative workloads. The IPS panel should deliver solid colors and contrasts, and with 300-nit brightness, it'll be good enough for some light editing work, all at a reasonable price point. Features: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 100Hz IPS display, 99% sRGB color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness, 5ms GtG response time (with overdrive), anti-glare screen, HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification, tilt-adjustable stand (-5° to +25°), 2x HDMI 1.4 ports, 1x VGA port

Huge savings Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $2,699 now $2,199 at Amazon The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is $500 off over at Amazon. It features a unique rotating design that lets it convert from horizontal to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). Features: 55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

MSI Pro MP223 E2: was $69 now $64 at Amazon Do you just need a monitor that works well enough? Here's your pick. At a modest $5 off, this MSI Pro MP223 E2 display is perfect for casual users and professionals who mostly work with non-creative software. Features: 21.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 100Hz VA display, 1ms MPRT / 4ms GtG response time, Adaptive-Sync technology, 99% sRGB color gamut, 3000:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits brightness, anti-glare screen, tilt-adjustable stand

Samsung 27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: was $1,599 now $999 at Samsung Save $600 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control. Features: 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, 4K slimfit webcam.

Best for creatives Samsung Viewfinity S65UA Curved Monitor: was $539 now $449 at Amazon Save $110 on this 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. It has a gentle 1000R curve that should help limit eye strain when you're working, making it a great option for creative editing and everyday multitasking. Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) VA display, 100 Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 350 nits brightness, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C ports.

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: was $339 now $249 at Amazon Save $90 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It's an ideal monitor for working and creative pursuits, where you'll really appreciate that extra screen space. I recommend ordering it online, because good luck remembering the full model name (LU32J590UQNXZA). Features: 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit display, 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,471 at Amazon The Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) has dropped in price since launch and landed at a steady $1,471 at Amazon. This is the ultimate display for Apple heads, with a whopping 5K resolution display that looks fantastic. it's ideal for creative pursuits like photo and video editing, but just about anyone will appreciate this big beautiful screen. Features: 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and 60Hz refresh rate, Bionic A13 chip, 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

Best monitor deals — gaming monitors

Lowest price Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF: was $779 now $649 at Amazon This 34-inch curved Alienware is $130 off and offers big performance with its quantum dot OLED screen, fast refresh, and excellent color reproduction thanks to its wide color gamut. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, QD-OLED panel, 1800R curve, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, burn-in protection, 99% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (typical), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) brightness, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (front), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (rear), audio line-out port (rear), headphone-out port (bottom)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8: was $1,299 now $749 at Best Buy It's a rare thing when such a gorgeous gaming monitor gets such a steep discount. Now at $550 off, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a fantastic option if you want an immersive gaming experience. Features: 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 1000R curved VA panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, Quantum Mini-LED with Quantum HDR 2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, Matte display, CoreSync lighting, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort

Acer Nitro 32-inch ED320Q: was $259 now $193 at Amazon Save $60 on the Acer ED320Q 32-inch curved monitor. Get the best out of work and play on a 31.5-inch (1920 x 1080) curved VA LCD with AMD FreeSync, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Plus, the monitor's barely-there ZeroFrame design looks great in any setting and lets you enjoy more screen.

Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $333 at Amazon It's raining Samsungs up in here, but what can I say? Samsung's summer discounts are huge this year. Save $66 on this gorgeous 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor and crank those field of view settings all the way to maximum. It's got everything a gamer could want at a great price: ‎1440p resolution, super high 165Hz refresh rate, and a slick 1ms response time. Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (‎3440 x 1440) display, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10.

LG UltraGear OLED Curved Monitor: was $1,699 now $1,189 at Best Buy In the spirit of "go big or go home," let me present to you this jaw-droppingly gorgeous OLED monitor. The LG UltraGear 44.5-inch OLED (or more specifically 45GS96QB-B.AUS, gotta love monitor names) is a stunning curved display for gamers, and for a limited time, it's $510 off at Best Buy. Features: 44.5-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 240Hz OLED display with 800R curvature, 0.03ms (GtG) response time, DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut, 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification

LG UltraGear 32" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $279 at Amazon Save $20 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This gaming monitor ticks all the boxes thanks to its QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. If you're losing your matches on this thing, you've only got yourself to blame... or maybe lag, yeah, let's go with that. Features: 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction

Dell 34" WQHD 144Hz Curved: was $399 now $369 at Amazon Save $30 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. These faster reaction times give you an edge over your enemies in competitive gaming. (I should try it out, because I'm utterly hopeless at such games.)

Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299 now $1,199 at Amazon The 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is now $100 off, meaning you can snag it at $1,199. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit display, 1800R curvature panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. Price check: Samsung $1,299

Save $400 Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 : was $1,299 now $899 at Samsung Save $400 off the Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor in Samsung's summer sale. Unlike the deal above this, we're now looking at the OLED version of the Odyssey G9. It's a little more expensive, but you're getting a serious image quality boost from the OLED panel ... even if you do lose some refresh rate. Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit display, 1800R curvature panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time.

Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 4K Monitor: was $1,249 now $999 at Amazon Save $250 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor. It features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display with HDR10 and with 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices. Features: 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3ms response time.

Best monitor deals — portable monitors

Best for students ViewSonic VA1655 15: was $110 now $105 at Amazon This portable monitor may not offer all too much in the way of savings, but it's ideal for students, remote workers, and travelling professionals. (Don't forget to check out the best tech and accessories for remote workers while you're here.) It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare IPS display and includes a protective sleeve with a built-in stand. The Mini-HDMI and USB-C connectivity options make it easy to connect to your PC and Mac. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, USB Type-C connectivity.

Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE: was $199 now $179 at Amazon Save $20 on this Asus ZenScreen portable monitor. It features a 1080p display with 5ms response time, auto-rotation, and Lite Smart Case. It connects to just about any laptop using the included USB-Type C cable or via a USB-Type C to Type A adapter. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, Auto-rotation, USB Type-C or Type-A connectivity, protective sleeve and a built-in stand

Acer AOPEN Portable Monitor: was $129 now $89 at Best Buy Using a portable monitor can help you turn a budget laptop into a powerful workstation. Or, if you're like me, it can help you boost your productivity (and also help you watch Netflix while gaming). This Acer model is super affordable after the $40 discount at Best Buy. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS LED display, 4ms response time, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits brightness, 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2.4 lbs

