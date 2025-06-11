Best monitor deals in June 2025: Save up to $600
The best computer monitor deals and sales at trusted retailers
Many will tell you that the best time for computer monitor deals is near the end of the year. I know, I know. Huge shopping events, huge discounts, end-of-year clearances ...
Well, not me. I'm officially calling June the month for shopping for monitors. I'm seeing lots of juicy deals just about everywhere, although truth be told, many of them are gone pretty fast — fortunately, new options crop up, although pricier at times.
Although a monitor, be it for work or for gaming, is a bulky thing that can't come with you on a summer trip out of town, fortunately, portable monitors exist. How have we ever lived without them before? I just don't know.
You can grab the ultra-cheap Acer AOPEN for just $89 and indulge in all the Netflix (or all the working) while away from home. Plug it into your tablet and enjoy. The Asus ZenScreen is a pricier, albeit more impressive option, now discounted to $179 (previously $199).
If you're like me and you're glued to your screen at home or at work, you'll love some of these proper-not-so-portable monitor deals. My favorite has to be the mind-blowing LG UltraGear 45-inch, a curved OLED monitor that makes games look better than real life. It's now a whopping $510 off at Best Buy.
I can't talk about curved monitors without mentioning the Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED, as that one's widely known as one of the best gaming monitors right now. It helps that it's currently on sale for $649, down from $779.
If you're looking for something for work, options range from the (frankly gorgeous) Samsung Odyssey Ark 2, now $600 cheaper at Amazon, to the budget-friendly HP Series 5, now $164, down from $229.
This is just the beginning. I'm genuinely excited to walk you through some of the best monitor deals available in June 2025. Which one are you going to get?
Best monitor deals — Quick links
- Acer AOPEN 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $129, now $89 at Best Buy
- HP Series 5 27-inch 527sq: was $229, now $164 at Amazon
- ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACE: was $209, now $179 @ Amazon
- Acer Nitro 31.5-inch ED320Q: was $259 now $193 @ Amazon
- LG UltraGear 32" 32GN600-B: was $29,9 now $279 at Amazon
- Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED AW3423DWF: was $77,9 now $649 at Amazon
- Samsung 27" ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor: was $1,59,9 now $999 at Samsung
- LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED Curved: was $1,699, now $1,189 at Best Buy
- Apple Studio Display: $1,471 @ Amazon
- Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $2,699, now $2,199 at Amazon
Best monitor deals
Best monitor deals — Productivity monitors
This budget-friendly HP monitor is the perfect companion for both regular office work and creative workloads. The IPS panel should deliver solid colors and contrasts, and with 300-nit brightness, it'll be good enough for some light editing work, all at a reasonable price point.
Features: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 100Hz IPS display, 99% sRGB color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness, 5ms GtG response time (with overdrive), anti-glare screen, HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification, tilt-adjustable stand (-5° to +25°), 2x HDMI 1.4 ports, 1x VGA port
The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is $500 off over at Amazon.
It features a unique rotating design that lets it convert from horizontal to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode).
Features: 55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial
Do you just need a monitor that works well enough? Here's your pick. At a modest $5 off, this MSI Pro MP223 E2 display is perfect for casual users and professionals who mostly work with non-creative software.
Features: 21.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 100Hz VA display, 1ms MPRT / 4ms GtG response time, Adaptive-Sync technology, 99% sRGB color gamut, 3000:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits brightness, anti-glare screen, tilt-adjustable stand
Save $600 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation.
With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.
Features: 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, 4K slimfit webcam.
Save $110 on this 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung.
It has a gentle 1000R curve that should help limit eye strain when you're working, making it a great option for creative editing and everyday multitasking.
Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) VA display, 100 Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 350 nits brightness, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C ports.
Save $90 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It's an ideal monitor for working and creative pursuits, where you'll really appreciate that extra screen space. I recommend ordering it online, because good luck remembering the full model name (LU32J590UQNXZA).
Features: 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit display, 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.
The Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass) has dropped in price since launch and landed at a steady $1,471 at Amazon.
This is the ultimate display for Apple heads, with a whopping 5K resolution display that looks fantastic. it's ideal for creative pursuits like photo and video editing, but just about anyone will appreciate this big beautiful screen.
Features: 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and 60Hz refresh rate, Bionic A13 chip, 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.
Best monitor deals — gaming monitors
This 34-inch curved Alienware is $130 off and offers big performance with its quantum dot OLED screen, fast refresh, and excellent color reproduction thanks to its wide color gamut.
Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, QD-OLED panel, 1800R curve, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, burn-in protection, 99% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (typical), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) brightness, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (front), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (rear), audio line-out port (rear), headphone-out port (bottom)
It's a rare thing when such a gorgeous gaming monitor gets such a steep discount. Now at $550 off, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a fantastic option if you want an immersive gaming experience.
Features: 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 1000R curved VA panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, Quantum Mini-LED with Quantum HDR 2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, Matte display, CoreSync lighting, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort
Save $60 on the Acer ED320Q 32-inch curved monitor. Get the best out of work and play on a 31.5-inch (1920 x 1080) curved VA LCD with AMD FreeSync, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Plus, the monitor's barely-there ZeroFrame design looks great in any setting and lets you enjoy more screen.
It's raining Samsungs up in here, but what can I say? Samsung's summer discounts are huge this year.
Save $66 on this gorgeous 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor and crank those field of view settings all the way to maximum.
It's got everything a gamer could want at a great price: 1440p resolution, super high 165Hz refresh rate, and a slick 1ms response time.
Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10.
In the spirit of "go big or go home," let me present to you this jaw-droppingly gorgeous OLED monitor. The LG UltraGear 44.5-inch OLED (or more specifically 45GS96QB-B.AUS, gotta love monitor names) is a stunning curved display for gamers, and for a limited time, it's $510 off at Best Buy.
Features: 44.5-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 240Hz OLED display with 800R curvature, 0.03ms (GtG) response time, DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut, 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification
Save $20 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This gaming monitor ticks all the boxes thanks to its QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. If you're losing your matches on this thing, you've only got yourself to blame... or maybe lag, yeah, let's go with that.
Features: 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction
Save $30 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. These faster reaction times give you an edge over your enemies in competitive gaming. (I should try it out, because I'm utterly hopeless at such games.)
The 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is now $100 off, meaning you can snag it at $1,199.
It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.
Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit display, 1800R curvature panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time.
Price check: Samsung $1,299
Save $400 off the Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor in Samsung's summer sale.
Unlike the deal above this, we're now looking at the OLED version of the Odyssey G9. It's a little more expensive, but you're getting a serious image quality boost from the OLED panel ... even if you do lose some refresh rate.
Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit display, 1800R curvature panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time.
Save $250 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor.
It features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display with HDR10 and with 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time.
What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant, while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.
Features: 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3ms response time.
Best monitor deals — portable monitors
This portable monitor may not offer all too much in the way of savings, but it's ideal for students, remote workers, and travelling professionals. (Don't forget to check out the best tech and accessories for remote workers while you're here.)
It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare IPS display and includes a protective sleeve with a built-in stand. The Mini-HDMI and USB-C connectivity options make it easy to connect to your PC and Mac.
Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, USB Type-C connectivity.
Save $20 on this Asus ZenScreen portable monitor. It features a 1080p display with 5ms response time, auto-rotation, and Lite Smart Case. It connects to just about any laptop using the included USB-Type C cable or via a USB-Type C to Type A adapter.
Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, Auto-rotation, USB Type-C or Type-A connectivity, protective sleeve and a built-in stand
Using a portable monitor can help you turn a budget laptop into a powerful workstation. Or, if you're like me, it can help you boost your productivity (and also help you watch Netflix while gaming). This Acer model is super affordable after the $40 discount at Best Buy.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS LED display, 4ms response time, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 250 nits brightness, 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2.4 lbs
Retailers
- Amazon: save on Acer, Asus, HP, LG, Samsung, and more
- Best Buy: save on Acer, HP, LG, Samsung, and more
- Newegg: save on Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, Samsung and more
- Target: save on Acer, AOpen, HP and Samsung
- Walmart: save on Acer and MSI gaming monitors
5 tips for buying the perfect computer monitor
- We recommend a 27-inch monitor size. However, go for the largest display that will fit your workspace and your budget. 27 inches is very large, so pull out a ruler and do some measuring.
- Buy a 4K monitor if you can afford to splurge. Although 1080p monitors offer a great viewing experience, 2160p content is becoming the new norm. If you have room in your budget to spend upwards of $250, go for the 1440p or 4K monitor.
- Widescreen multimedia monitors are for everything. If cinematic viewing, immersive PC gaming and maximum productivity are priority, go for a widescreen monitor. They come in flat and curved designs with life-like FHD or 4K resolution.
- Generally speaking, 60Hz and up is a good refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times a monitor refreshes the screen per second. A standard 60Hz monitor refreshes the screen 60 times per second whereas a 120Hz monitor refreshes twice as many times. Competitive gamers will benefit from the smoother gaming performance of 144Hz and up.
- Most monitors have a response time of 5ms. Response time is the time it takes the monitor to shift from one color to another. Gamers will want to get the lowest response time (1ms is ideal).
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
- Ian StokesContributing Writer
- Monica J. WhiteContributing Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.