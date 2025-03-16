These new Asus monitors can help clean your room while gaming

Gaming at your PC is about to get a little healthier.

The latest gaming monitors offer a wide range of innovative and interesting features, catering to a variety of gamers with different needs.

There are monitors with super high refresh rates that are ideal for competitive esports. There are monitors with dual resolutions intended for those gamers who want to see their games at the highest fidelity or switch to a lower resolution but faster refresh rate when playing intense, fast-paced games. Then you have monitors that just do it all like these QD-OLED displays from Samsung.

Then there's Asus, which is taking a different approach to what a computer monitor can do.

The company announced three new VU Air Ionizer series of monitors with the interesting addition of having their air purifier on the back of the actual display. This purifier uses advanced nano-ion technology to ionize the air directly in front of the user, helping to reduce pollen, allergens, and other airborne pollutants. This helps reduce the pollen, allergens, and other pollutants in the air as well as reduce airborne dust by 90% in three hours. While this air-purifying monitor may not boast the absolute highest resolution or the fastest refresh rates on the market, it does promise to make a person’s room cleaner—and possibly even smell fresher.

An iamge of how the purifier works. (Image credit: Future)

What else is in the air purifier monitor?

Aside from the air purifier feature, these new Asus monitors still come equipped with solid specs. The VU Air Ionizer series is available in three different sizes: the 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W, the 27-inch VU279HFI-W, and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W.

The VU249HFI-W and VU279HFI-W have FHD IPS panels that have 178° viewing angles, SmoothMotion technology for 100Hz refresh rates, and 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT). On the bigger VU34WCIP-W, it has a 1500R curved panel with the same 100Hz refresh rate and MPRT. The monitors also have TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technologies to help with eye strain during long gaming sessions.

Both the VU249HFI-W and VU279HFI-W come with two HDMI ports, while the VU34WCIP-W has a DisplayPort, HDMI port, 4 USB-A ports, and a USB-C that supports both display output and charging.

Pricing for the VU Air Ionizer series starts at $129 for the VU249HFI-W, $159 for the VU279HFI-W, and the VU34WCIP-W comes in at $359.