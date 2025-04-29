Alienware's flagship 34-inch curved QD-OLED now features a 240Hz refresh rate

Alienware's 2025 monitor lineup is slowly filling out.

We've seen the 27-inch 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) earlier this Spring, and now we have the refreshed flagship 34-inch curved QD-OLED.

The Alienware 34 240Hz QD-OLED (AW3425DW) features the new AW30 design, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 3440 x 1440p resolution, and a 1800R curve for complete immersion.

And it's only $799.

But is it worth your money? Let's take a deeper look at those specs.

What's new with the 34-inch Curved QD-OLED?

(Image credit: Alienware)

Unlike the previous version (AW3423DW), the new 34 QD-OLED has a higher 240Hz refresh rate. The previous model was just 175Hz. It's also got a faster response time at 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG), as the previous model featured a 0.1ms GTG response time.

Alienware has also updated the ports to include HDMI 2.1 FRL (fixed rate link) for better audio-video signals.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AW3425DW also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, plus VESA AdaptiveSync. So no matter what hardware you're using, you've got the best possible refresh rate synchronization between your computer's GPU and the 34-inch monitor. The previous model only featured Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate.

Additionally, this year's 34-inch curved flagship monitor comes with the flashy new AW30 design language, with the opalescent blue colorway, 360-degree ventilation, plus better ergonomics and space efficiency.

So there's some serious updates with this new model. The question is: the price.

Is $799 too expensive for a 1440p monitor?

Alienware has two very similar 34-inch curved monitors. The new Alienware AW3425DW and the AW3425DWM. Both are 3440 x 1440p resolution monitors featuring the new AW30 design.

The key differences between those two monitors is display panel type, refresh rate, and response time. The $399 AW3425DWM monitor is a VA (Vertical Alignment) type panel with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 2ms GTG peak response rate. So it's a pretty solid gaming monitor for those on a budget. VA display panels display deep blacks and feature high contrast ratios.

However, the $799 AW3425DW is a QD-OLED panel which is better for immersive, HDR gameplay with accurate colors, higher peak brightness, and an infinite contrast ratio. So it's a more premium viewing experience, and thus come with a more premium price tag.

Personally, I always tend to go for the higher-spec tech because it means I'll need to upgrade less often. But if you don't have a spare $799 and want a quality Alienware 34-inch monitor, you've at least got options. The AW3425DWM is currently on sale for just $369, making it an even better bargain.