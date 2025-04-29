Alienware's flagship 34-inch curved QD-OLED now features a 240Hz refresh rate

If you're looking for a 34-inch gaming monitor, look no further

Alienware's 2025 monitor lineup is slowly filling out.

We've seen the 27-inch 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) earlier this Spring, and now we have the refreshed flagship 34-inch curved QD-OLED.

The Alienware 34 240Hz QD-OLED (AW3425DW) features the new AW30 design, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 3440 x 1440p resolution, and a 1800R curve for complete immersion.

And it's only $799.

But is it worth your money? Let's take a deeper look at those specs.

What's new with the 34-inch Curved QD-OLED?

Unlike the previous version (AW3423DW), the new 34 QD-OLED has a higher 240Hz refresh rate. The previous model was just 175Hz. It's also got a faster response time at 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG), as the previous model featured a 0.1ms GTG response time.

Alienware has also updated the ports to include HDMI 2.1 FRL (fixed rate link) for better audio-video signals.

The AW3425DW also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, plus VESA AdaptiveSync. So no matter what hardware you're using, you've got the best possible refresh rate synchronization between your computer's GPU and the 34-inch monitor. The previous model only featured Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate.

Additionally, this year's 34-inch curved flagship monitor comes with the flashy new AW30 design language, with the opalescent blue colorway, 360-degree ventilation, plus better ergonomics and space efficiency.

So there's some serious updates with this new model. The question is: the price.

Is $799 too expensive for a 1440p monitor?

Alienware has two very similar 34-inch curved monitors. The new Alienware AW3425DW and the AW3425DWM. Both are 3440 x 1440p resolution monitors featuring the new AW30 design.

The key differences between those two monitors is display panel type, refresh rate, and response time. The $399 AW3425DWM monitor is a VA (Vertical Alignment) type panel with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 2ms GTG peak response rate. So it's a pretty solid gaming monitor for those on a budget. VA display panels display deep blacks and feature high contrast ratios.

However, the $799 AW3425DW is a QD-OLED panel which is better for immersive, HDR gameplay with accurate colors, higher peak brightness, and an infinite contrast ratio. So it's a more premium viewing experience, and thus come with a more premium price tag.

Personally, I always tend to go for the higher-spec tech because it means I'll need to upgrade less often. But if you don't have a spare $799 and want a quality Alienware 34-inch monitor, you've at least got options. The AW3425DWM is currently on sale for just $369, making it an even better bargain.

