Hurry! Get Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor for its lowest price ever before Amazon Gaming Week ends

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor hits lowest price ever for Amazon Gaming Week
Gaming monitors are heavily discounted right now during Amazon Gaming Week. If you want a pro-grade gaming monitor to achieve that immersive, smooth gameplay you deserve, here's a deal you might like.
For a limited time, the Samsung 27" Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) is marked down to $549 at Amazon. Normally, this gaming-specific monitor costs $800, so that's $250 in savings.
It's the lowest price recorded for this particular monitor (model LS27DG610SNXZA) and one of the best gaming deals of the season.
Samsung is renowned for its excellent displays from phones to TVs, and the Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor upholds the brand's reputation.
It has a sleek, metal design, 27-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,440) QD-OLED panel with HDR10+, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a remarkably fast 0.03ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync display technology ensure smooth, distortion-and lag-free gaming even with the most demanding titles.
Though we haven't tested it, the Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD)'s review rating averages 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied buyers praise its vibrant, sharp color rendering, smooth performance, and 240Hz refresh rate. Others like the monitor's slick, near bezel-less aesthetic and great viewing angles.
Simply put, the Odyssey OLED G6 is one of the best monitors for gamers and creators alike. So if you want to liven up your gaming setup or workspace with a new display, the Odyssey OLED G6 may be worth the splurge.
Amazon Gaming Week ends May 4.
Best Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor deal
Overview
Lowest price! Thoughtfully engineered for gamers, this QD-OLED monitor packs crystal-clear 4K resolution into the industry's highest pixel density of 166 PPI. That's tech talk for "you'll see every single detail as the developer intended while gaming."
Key specs: 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) 200-nit QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, HDR10+ Gaming, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this particular monitor.
Price check: Samsung $549
Review consensus: The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) review ratings average of 4.2 out of 5 and 5 out of 5 stars at Amazon and Samsung, respectively. Happy owner praise its vibrant, sharp color rendering, smooth performance, and 240Hz refresh rate. Others like the monitor's slick, near bezel-less aesthetic and great viewing angles.
Buy it if: You want a stunning monitor that can handle 1440p gaming at high refresh rates and video editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic monitor for day-to-day productivity tasks that don't entail AAA gaming at high refresh rates.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
