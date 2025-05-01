Hurry! Get Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor for its lowest price ever before Amazon Gaming Week ends

Gaming monitors are heavily discounted right now during Amazon Gaming Week. If you want a pro-grade gaming monitor to achieve that immersive, smooth gameplay you deserve, here's a deal you might like.

For a limited time, the Samsung 27" Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) is marked down to $549 at Amazon. Normally, this gaming-specific monitor costs $800, so that's $250 in savings.

It's the lowest price recorded for this particular monitor (model LS27DG610SNXZA) and one of the best gaming deals of the season.

Samsung is renowned for its excellent displays from phones to TVs, and the Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor upholds the brand's reputation.

It has a sleek, metal design, 27-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,440) QD-OLED panel with HDR10+, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a remarkably fast 0.03ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync display technology ensure smooth, distortion-and lag-free gaming even with the most demanding titles.

Though we haven't tested it, the Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD)'s review rating averages 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied buyers praise its vibrant, sharp color rendering, smooth performance, and 240Hz refresh rate. Others like the monitor's slick, near bezel-less aesthetic and great viewing angles.

Simply put, the Odyssey OLED G6 is one of the best monitors for gamers and creators alike. So if you want to liven up your gaming setup or workspace with a new display, the Odyssey OLED G6 may be worth the splurge.

Amazon Gaming Week ends May 4.

Best Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor deal