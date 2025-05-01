Hurry! Get Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor for its lowest price ever before Amazon Gaming Week ends

Deals
By published

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor hits lowest price ever for Amazon Gaming Week

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G61SD gaming monitor against orange gradient background.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor appeals to gamers and creators. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Samsung)

Gaming monitors are heavily discounted right now during Amazon Gaming Week. If you want a pro-grade gaming monitor to achieve that immersive, smooth gameplay you deserve, here's a deal you might like.

For a limited time, the Samsung 27" Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) is marked down to $549 at Amazon. Normally, this gaming-specific monitor costs $800, so that's $250 in savings.

It's the lowest price recorded for this particular monitor (model LS27DG610SNXZA) and one of the best gaming deals of the season.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

Samsung is renowned for its excellent displays from phones to TVs, and the Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor upholds the brand's reputation.

It has a sleek, metal design, 27-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,440) QD-OLED panel with HDR10+, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a remarkably fast 0.03ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync display technology ensure smooth, distortion-and lag-free gaming even with the most demanding titles.

Though we haven't tested it, the Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD)'s review rating averages 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied buyers praise its vibrant, sharp color rendering, smooth performance, and 240Hz refresh rate. Others like the monitor's slick, near bezel-less aesthetic and great viewing angles.

Simply put, the Odyssey OLED G6 is one of the best monitors for gamers and creators alike. So if you want to liven up your gaming setup or workspace with a new display, the Odyssey OLED G6 may be worth the splurge.

Amazon Gaming Week ends May 4.

Best Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor deal

Samsung 27" Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor
Lowest price
Samsung 27" Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor : was $799 now $549 at Amazon

Overview

Lowest price! Thoughtfully engineered for gamers, this QD-OLED monitor packs crystal-clear 4K resolution into the industry's highest pixel density of 166 PPI. That's tech talk for "you'll see every single detail as the developer intended while gaming."

Key specs: 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) 200-nit QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, HDR10+ Gaming, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Launch date: November 2024

Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this particular monitor.

Price check: Samsung $549

Review consensus: The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) review ratings average of 4.2 out of 5 and 5 out of 5 stars at Amazon and Samsung, respectively. Happy owner praise its vibrant, sharp color rendering, smooth performance, and 240Hz refresh rate. Others like the monitor's slick, near bezel-less aesthetic and great viewing angles.

Amazon: ★★★★ | Samsung: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a stunning monitor that can handle 1440p gaming at high refresh rates and video editing.

Don't buy it if: You want a basic monitor for day-to-day productivity tasks that don't entail AAA gaming at high refresh rates.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming monitors

You'd have to be the literal Predator to appreciate Acer's wild 600Hz gaming monitor

Alienware's flagship 34-inch curved QD-OLED now features a 240Hz refresh rate

Amid the slow death of Windows 10, Microsoft's CEO reveals a bold stat about Windows 11
See more latest
Most Popular
Dark gray Acer Nitro V gaming laptop against red gradient background with epic deals laptop sticker on the left.
The top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals under $700 from Amazon's weeklong gamer-centric sale
Green Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen against pink gradient background.
Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen crashes to $199 in time for Mother's Day
White SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset with swappable batteries against blue gradient background.
7 gaming headset deals I'd buy from Amazon's Gaming Week sale
Black Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RGB keyboard against pink gradient background with epic deal sticker on the top left.
Amazon Gaming Week knocks $250 off the high-performance Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060 laptop
A pair of AirPods Max headphones beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a blue background
I found 3 outstanding AirPods deals in time for Mother's Day: Save up to $80 on AirPods Pro and Max!
Laptop Mag, Samsung Odyssey QLED-G9 curved monitor, Acer Nitro V, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Corsair RGB keyboard, Xbox wireless controller in Pulse Cipher, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Amazon Gaming Week continues, shop my favorite 21 deals on laptops, monitors, headsets, games, and more
Space gray iPad Pro M4 against blue gradient background.
The powerful iPad Pro M4 just dropped $100 in rare Apple deal at Amazon
MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop, GameSir, Meta, MSI, Razer V2 X gaming headset, GameSir wireless controller, Meta Quest 3S VR headset, and Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor against orange gradient background
Newegg is holding a massive PC Gaming Week sale, here are 9 deals I'd add to my shopping cart
Sky blue Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M4 laptop against sky blue background.
Apple's latest MacBook Air M4 hits its lowest price ever after $150 discount at Amazon
Black Sennheiser Momentum 4 noise-cancelling headphones against a blue and orange gradient background.
Planning a vacation? Here are 3 deals on the best noise-cancelling headphones for travel