I found 5 fantastic LG UltraGear gaming monitor deals, save up to $400

When building a gaming setup, one of the biggest decisions you'll have to make is what monitor to buy. More importantly, how much are you willing to spend.

Generally speaking, a top-rated gaming-specific monitor can put a dent in your wallet depending on its size, panel type, and features. However, finding a price break on a solid gaming monitor is a lot easier these days.

For example, you can get the LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor for just $119 at B&H ($100 off). It's specifically built for gaming, yet it makes for a great productivity or streaming monitor.

With a high refresh rate of 165Hz, fast 1ms response time, AMD Radeon FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility, you'll enjoy smooth, lag-free, and responsive performance whether you're gaming or getting things done.

Another standout deal I found is the LG UltraGear OLED 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor (model 32GS95UE-B) for $999 ($400 off) at Best Buy. Sister site Tom's Guide gave this monitor their Editor's Choice Award for its vivid OLED display, fast performance, and user-friendly interface.

Though they thought its HDR could be brighter, the LG 32GS95UE-B UltraGear OLED won them over with its unique, practical design.

Also great for gaming and work, what sets this monitor apart from others is its ability to switch from 4K 240Hz to 1080p 480Hz with the push of a button.

These are just two of the best gaming deals you can get right now. I found 5 fantastic LG UltraGear gaming monitor deals for every budget.

Keep scrolling to see my recommended savings available at several retailers.

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor: was $219 now $119 at BHPhoto Save $100 on the LG UltraGear 27-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor (LG 27GQ50B-B) at B&H. Engineered with gamers in mind, it has a high refresh rate of 165Hz and a super-fast 1ms response time. It features AMD Radeon FreeSync and is G-Sync compatible to ensure buttery-smooth, blur-free gameplay. Features: 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) matte VA panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 250-nit brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer Price check: BJ's $169

LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $449 at BHPhoto Save $50 on the LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor (LG 27GR93U-B) at B&H via in-cart coupon. Its stunning 4K panel has 1.07 billion colors and HDR10 support to render lifelike images, whether you're gaming or streaming content. The monitor's 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time provide fast and responsive gameplay, while AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility help eliminate stuttering and distortions. Features: 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) matte IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10 support, 400-nit brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync compatible Price check: Amazon $497

LG UltraGear 27" 2K OLED Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $897 at Walmart Walmart takes $102 off the LG UltraGear 27-inch 2K OLED Gaming Monitor (LG 27GR95QE-B). It elevates your gaming experience to a 240Hz refresh rate 2K OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The panel's wide color gamut supports up to 1.07 billion colors for true-to-life picture quality and depth. For smooth, distortion-free gameplay, it boatst AMD FreeSync Premium and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible. Features: 26.5-inch 2K (2560 x 1440) matte OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, HDR10 support, 1,000-nit brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync Pro, Nvidia G-Sync compatible Price check: B&H $899 via in-cart coupon

LG UltraGear 49" DQHD Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $899 at BHPhoto Add this LG UltraGear 49" DQHD Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor (LG 49GR85DC-B) to your shopping cart at B&H and save $100. This is the monitor to get if you want a truly immersive widescreen display to boost your gaming and productivity. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz VA panel with 1ms response time, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Features: 49-inch Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) VA LCD panel, 140-nit brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10, 32:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatible Price check: Walmart $1299