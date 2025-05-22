Score a free 27-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor worth $300 with this incredible Memorial Day deal
For a limited time, save $500 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor and get a second Odyssey monitor absolutely free.
It's no secret: Memorial Day deals offer some of the best discounts on the most popular tech around. That said, what you might not know is that the best Memorial Day deals show up well in advance of May 26.
While your average shopper waits for Memorial Day to arrive to start saving, those seasoned in sales know there's no sense delaying. In the calm before the Memorial Day sales storm, you can snap up some of the most-wanted devices around for a fraction of their usual price — and avoid any out-of-stock heartbreak along the way.
Not convinced? How about grabbing yourself a FREE 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C curved gaming monitor (valued at $300) when you purchase the wildly impressive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor for just $799 at Samsung.com — that's $500 off its usual $1,299 asking price, and a total combined saving of $799.
Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitors are among the best on the market. A deal on the staggeringly immersive, ultrawide (32:9), curved (1000R) Odyssey G9 alone would be worth bringing to your attention. Its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and dual QHD (5,120 x 1440) resolution are ideal for fast, smooth, high-definition gaming.
However, this deal goes the extra mile, bundling the typically $300 27-inch, curved (1000R) Samsung Odyssey G55C in for free, a monitor that's pretty impressive in its own right, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution.
This kind of offer turns a deal into a steal, and if you want my advice, it's well worth taking advantage of Samsung's generosity before they have any second thoughts.
For a closer look at the Samsung Odyssey G9, check out the details below.
Today's best Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch curved gaming monitor Memorial Day deal
Save $500 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor and get an additional curved, 27-inch, QHD Samsung Odyssey monitor for free!
This super-sized monitor provides a 49-inch ultrawide panorama that envelopes you for incredible immersion for gaming and content consumption.
With a speedy 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Odyssey G9 is ideal for even the most fast-paced games, affording you snappier reaction times in titles where even a millisecond of action matters.
Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel, HDR1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports
