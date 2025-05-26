9 Memorial Day gaming deals you don't want to miss: Save hundreds on gaming gear and score a free copy of DOOM!

Memorial Day is here, which means today is a great opportunity to save hundreds on new gaming gear, and even score a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages!

Right now, you can take advantage of Memorial Day sales at Best Buy, Amazon, CDKeys, and Newegg to save on upgrades to your gaming setup.

For example, the Lenovo Legion Go is $100 off right now at Best Buy, bringing one of the best handheld gaming PCs down to just $599. There's a lot to love about the Legion Go, from its stunning 8.8-inch display to the detachable controllers and the speedy AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

Another deal you definitely don't want to miss is the chance to snag a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages, the latest addition to the DOOM series. Amazon is running a promotion right now where you can get Dark Ages for free with certain Asus ROG gaming devices that are also on sale, like the Asus ROG Azoth 75 Wireless gaming keyboard, down to $249.

Top 9 Memorial Day gaming deals

Asus ROG Azoth 75 Wireless: was $274 now $249 at Amazon Free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages included with purchase! For a limited time, Amazon is offering a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages with certain Asus ROG gaming devices, including the Azoth 75 Wireless. This feature-packed gaming keyboard is fully hot-swappable and features a gasket-mount design, three sound-dampening layers, and pre-lubricated switches. If you do not need a new gaming keyboard, plenty of other Asus ROG devices will also earn you a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages, which you can claim after checkout for a qualifying device.

Dell G15: was $1,149 now $999 at Best Buy Specs: Intel Core i7-13650HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 15.6-inch 120Hz display (FHD) At just under $1,000, the Dell G15 is a steal for budget gamers. It offers an RTX 4060 GPU paired with a crisp 120Hz display and a sleek yet minimalistic design.

Acer Nitro V (15.6-inch): was $1,199 now $939 at Newegg Specs: Intel Core i7-13620H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 15.6-inch 156Hz display (FHD) Our review: ★★★ While the Nitro V didn't live up to our expectations in our review, it's not a bad buy when you can get it on sale. At $260 off, it's a much more reasonable price for the performance it offers and could be a good fit for budget gamers who want an RTX 4060 laptop under $1,000.

Logitech G502 Hero Wireless: was $119 now $81 at Amazon Specs: 25K sensor, 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weights, max 25,600 dpi, customizable RGB, 60-hour battery life The Logitech G502 Hero Wireless is one of the top gaming mice on the market thanks to its feature-packed design and top-tier performance. It includes adjustable weights to make it lighter or heavier for the perfect fit for your playstyle. There are also 11 adjustable buttons, making this an excellent mouse for macro-heavy games and even productivity tasks.

was $69 now $19 at Woot! Love fighting games? Right now, you can pick up Tekken 8 for less than $20 on Xbox Series X with this deal from Woot, Amazon's discount outlet. Tekken 8 features 32 fighters to try out, including iconic names like Paul Phoenix, King, Marshall Law, and Nina Williams. You can play through the game's action-packed campaign storyline, you can also face off against friends in multiplayer, or check out the new single-player Arcade Quest mode.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Last day to save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Go! Memorial Day is the last day Best Buy offers this huge discount on one of the best handheld gaming PCs. The Lenovo Legion Go features a stunning 8.8-inch 144Hz display, detachable controllers, and a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor to keep all your games running smoothly on the go.

Corsair Void RGB Elite: was $109 now $69 at Amazon With this deal on the Corsair Void RBG Elite, you can snag a new gaming headset for 36% off! This wireless headset features a mic mute button, built-in volume controls, and a folding mic. It also supports 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for PC and PS4.

