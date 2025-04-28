Amazon Gaming Week is on, shop my favorite 15 deals on laptops, monitors, headsets, games, and more

Good news if you want to elevate your gameplay, but your budget says otherwise. Luckily, Amazon Gaming Week is on through May 4 to help ease the hit to your bank account.

From now through May 4, score epic deals on gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more.

One popular deal offers the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,199 ($200 off). This is the lowest price I've seen for this gaming laptop in over 60 days.

If you're been browsing gaming laptop deals for a price break on the new rig, this is one of the best Amazon has to offer.

Another standout deal drops the Asus TUF Gaming A16 with RTX 4070 graphics to $1,275 ($525)— its biggest discount yet! This AMD Ryzen 9-charged laptop packs powerful gaming performance and a stunning 2.5K 165Hz display into a military grade, durable design.

We took its smaller sibling, the Asus TUF Gaming A14, for a spin and were so impressed by its performance, power, build quality, and battery life that we rated it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. I expect the 16-inch TUF Gaming A16 in this deal to be on par in all aspects.

Looking for an entry-level gaming laptop that doesn't cost a whole lot? For a limited time, you can get the Acer Nitro V for just $749 ($100 off). We reviewed this Intel i7 RTX 4050 configuration, and praised its solid performance and decent battery life.

Now just under $800, it offers outstanding gaming performance for less.

See more of our favorite Amazon Gaming Week deals below.

Amazon Gaming Week — Laptops

Amazon Gaming Week — Monitors

Sceptre 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Amazon Gaming Week takes $20 off the already modestly priced 27-inch Sceptre Gaming Monitor (E275W-FW100T). It has a 100Hz, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, and built-in speakers. Dual HDMI ports make it easy to connect to your laptop, gaming console or add a secondary monitor.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,599 now $949 at Amazon One of the best monitor deals from Amazon Gaming Week takes $650 off the 49-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series gaming monitor features an OLED display, a beautiful 1800R curvature, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Features: 49-inch dual-QHD 1440p 240Hz OLED display, 1800R curvature, 0.03ms response time, DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height-adjustable stand, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections

Amazon Gaming Week — Video games

Lowest price Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Save $20 on the 7-in-1 Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for Nintendo Switch. This is a particularly excellent deal since you're getting seven games all in one. Jump into crossover action combat with heavy hitters like X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. You'll also get the mash buttons with a rare beat 'em up game, The Punisher.

Lowest price EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $9 at Amazon EA Sports College Football 25 is now $60 off for Amazon Gaming Week. This is a great pick for fans of Madden NFL looking to try something new. Compete in iconic stadiums at campuses around the country with immersive audio and unique gameplay mechanics like Wear & Tear, Homefield Advantage, and CampusIQ.

Amazon Gaming Week — Controllers

Asus ROG Pro Controller: was $149 now $109 at Amazon The ROG Raikiri Pro PC Controller features an OLED display, four rear buttons, selectable triggers, ESS DAC, customizable joystick sensitivity and response curves, and tri-mode connectivity. It’s ideal to play in wired USB-C, 2.4GHz, or Bluetooth on PCsPowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller Wireless

Amazon Gaming Week — Gaming Headsets

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on the popular HyperX headset in this Amazon Gaming Week deal. The Cloud III wired headset is equipped with angled 53mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, and an upgraded noise-canceling mic with a built-in mesh filter. Plus, with memory foam and a soft leatherette covering, you'll barely notice you're wearing these. It works with PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Lowest price Sony Inzone H9 Headset: was $299 now $198 at Amazon Save $101 on Sony's Inzone H9 over-ear headphones (black colorway only). These 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gaming headphones have a boom microphone and dual-sensor noise cancellation technology to block out noise, while the ambient mode lets you hear your environment as needed. The boom microphone can flip up to mute the mic. Features: Spatial audio, up to 30 hours battery life, boom microphone, ambient mode, ANC, customizable EQ, 2.4GHz USB wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, PS5 and PC compatible, Discord-certified

Amazon Gaming Week — Gaming Mice

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Our favorite budget gaming mouse is 50% off for Amazon Gaming Week. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a phenomenal no-frills gaming mouse that holds up well over time and offers reliable performance with a 12K sensor and 6 programmable buttons.

Amazon Gaming Week — Gaming keyboards

Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard: was $169 now $99 at Amazon Save $60 on the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, a great choice for gamers. tournaments especially. It's a solid-wired gaming keyboard backed with a slick metallic frame, speedy silver keys, and a comfortable wrist rest. In our Corsair K70 RGB Pro review, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. It's one of the best keyboards to buy if you want speed, reliability, and a decent companion app. Features: Aluminum frame, pre-RGB backlighting, Cherry MX RGB red switches, Full N-key rollover, 100% anti-ghosting

Amazon Gaming Week — Networking