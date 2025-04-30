The top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals under $700 from Amazon's weeklong gamer-centric sale
I found 5 cheap gaming laptop deals under $700 in today's Amazon Gaming Week sale.
It's Amazon Gaming Week and that means cheap gaming laptop deals are up for grabs. Now when I say cheap, I'm talking about sub-$700 gaming-specific machines that don't skimp on performance.
So if you've been hesitant about buying a gaming laptop due to price, I'm handing you a golden ticket to savings. Amazon Gaming Week features solid discounts on top-rated AMD and Intel-powered gaming laptops.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
As a casual gamer who is also frugal at heart, I know all too well how expensive a hobby gaming can be. That's why I'm putting you on to Amazon's mega weeklong gaming sale.
Whether you're a beginner gamer, upgrading your old rig, or want a laptop for graphics-demanding tasks, you don't have to spend a fortune.
For example, you can get the Acer Nitro V for just $699 ($150 off) at Amazon right now — its lowest price ever! That's $50 less than it was on Monday when Amazon Gaming Week started. In the words of Fat Joe, "Yesterday's price is not today's price."
Rivaling Dell, Acer's Nitro V is a formidable contender in the category of budget gaming laptops.
In our Acer Nitro V review, we gave it 3 out of 5 stars for its solid performance and decent battery life. Although we wish its display was a bit brighter, the Nitro V is a wise choice if you prioritize performance and reliability.
And that's just one of my favorite bargains from Amazon's ongoing gaming sale. Browse the five gaming laptop deals under $700 that I recommend from Amazon Gaming Week.
Quick links
- HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: was $560 now $489 at Amazon
- Asus TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop: was $700 now $575 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (AMD): was $769 now $599 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (Intel i5): was $750 now $625 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (Intel i7): was $849 now $699 at Amazon
Top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals
Now $71 off ($210 off list) for Amazon Gaming Week, the HP Victus 15 is at an all-time low price. For under $500, you're getting solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Victus is a budget-friendly option.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home
Save $125 on the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2050 graphics and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch TUF Gaming A14 (Ryzen AI 9), we praised its solid, lightweight design and look forward to testing it further. You can expect the budget-friendly laptop in this deal to deliver decent gaming performance for the price.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 2050 w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $170 on the AMD-powered Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. Though we didn't get our hands on this AMD model, in our review of the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon knocks $125 off the Acer Nitro V for Amazon Gaming Week. This is one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals of the season. While we didn't test this Intel Core i5 configuration, we reviewed the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version. We rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its solid performance and decent battery life. Although we wish it had a brighter display and more ports, it offers solid overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $150 on the Acer Nitro V for Amazon Gaming Week. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune.
We reviewed this Intel i7 RTX 4050 version and liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
