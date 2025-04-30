The top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals under $700 from Amazon's weeklong gamer-centric sale

The Acer Nitro V is at an all-time low price for Amazon Gaming Week

It's Amazon Gaming Week and that means cheap gaming laptop deals are up for grabs. Now when I say cheap, I'm talking about sub-$700 gaming-specific machines that don't skimp on performance.

So if you've been hesitant about buying a gaming laptop due to price, I'm handing you a golden ticket to savings. Amazon Gaming Week features solid discounts on top-rated AMD and Intel-powered gaming laptops.

As a casual gamer who is also frugal at heart, I know all too well how expensive a hobby gaming can be. That's why I'm putting you on to Amazon's mega weeklong gaming sale.

Whether you're a beginner gamer, upgrading your old rig, or want a laptop for graphics-demanding tasks, you don't have to spend a fortune.

For example, you can get the Acer Nitro V for just $699 ($150 off) at Amazon right now — its lowest price ever! That's $50 less than it was on Monday when Amazon Gaming Week started. In the words of Fat Joe, "Yesterday's price is not today's price."

Rivaling Dell, Acer's Nitro V is a formidable contender in the category of budget gaming laptops.

In our Acer Nitro V review, we gave it 3 out of 5 stars for its solid performance and decent battery life. Although we wish its display was a bit brighter, the Nitro V is a wise choice if you prioritize performance and reliability.

And that's just one of my favorite bargains from Amazon's ongoing gaming sale. Browse the five gaming laptop deals under $700 that I recommend from Amazon Gaming Week.

Top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals

Lowest price HP Victus 15: was $560 now $489 at Amazon Now $71 off ($210 off list) for Amazon Gaming Week, the HP Victus 15 is at an all-time low price. For under $500, you're getting solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Victus is a budget-friendly option. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home