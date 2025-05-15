7 best laptop deals from Newegg ahead of Memorial Day

Newegg like just about every other retailer is doing some spring cleaning this season. For bargain shoppers looking for a price break on new daily driver, it's an opportine to save big.

While most frugal spenders are looking forward to this year's Memorial Day sales for discounts, there are some of us who prefer not to wait.

See also: Early Memorial Day laptop deals this week

If that's your deal, then you've come to the right place. I'm sharing my favorite deals happening now at Newegg. Prices start from just $499.

One featured deal I recommend is the Laptop Mag Award-winning Acer Swift 14 for $999 ($300 off) at Newegg. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we found the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life impressive.

Though we wish it had beefier graphics, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. If you prioritize AI capabilites, stellar performance, and super long battery life, the Acer Swift 14 is for you.

For more deals like this, see my seven recommended laptop deals from Newegg ahead of Memorial Day below.

MSI Summit E13 AI : was $1,100 now $747 at Newegg The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Summit E13 AI 2-in-1 Laptop is $353 off at Newegg. It has military-grade durability, advanced AI capabilities, and a 360-degree hinge that converts it from laptop to tablet, tent, and stand mode as needed. In our MSI Summit E13 AI Evo review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great battery life, solid performance, bright, vivid display, and durable hinges. The included stylus is also a nice touch. Key specs: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, TB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x audio/microphone combo jack, Windows 11 Home

HP Pavilion 16: was $799 now $449 at Newegg Newegg is slashing $330 off the HP Pavilion 16-inch Laptop PC ahead of Memorial Day. Take an extra $20 off when you apply coupon, "NBDEAL52" at checkout to drops its price to $449. We didn't get to test this particular laptop, howver, HP Pavilion laptops generally offer solid performance and reliability. Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 8540U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon 740M Graphics, 512GB SSD, 2 x USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, Windows 11 Home

MSI Commercial 14: was $1,299 now $799 at Newegg One of the best laptop deals ahead of Memorial Day takes $500 off the MSI Commercial 14. Launched in July 2024, the MSI Commercial 14 has everything you could ever want in a business laptop. It's portable, powerful, packs plenty of ports, and now, priced just right. Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, backlit keybord, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x RJ-4 Ethernet port, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo V15: was $749 now $540 at Newegg Top-rated seller PCOnline US via Newegg takes $174 on the Lenovo V15 business laptop. Take an extra $5 off via coupon, "MKTCW63YKOI5" at checkout to drop its price to $540 for a total of $179 in savings. Launched in November 2024, this Lenovo V-Series business laptop is configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 octa-core processor and a massive 40GB of RAM. The only catch is that it skimps or ports, so I recommend investing in a USB-C hub or docking station for more connectivity options. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 40GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1TB SSD, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet, Windows 11 Pro

Acer Swift Go 16: was $999 now $699 at Newegg Save $300 on the Acer Swift Go 16 ahead of Memorial Day and experience this AI-capable laptop for less. Launched in June 2024, the Acer Swift Go is one of the best laptops around. In our Acer Swift Co review, our expert said it does a great job of "maintaining a reasonable price point while featuring strong performance, long-lasting battery life, and a colorful display in a sleek chassis." Now, heavily discounted, it's a tremendous value for the price. Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc integrated GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, microSD card slot, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2 x USB 3.2 port,2 x USB Type-C ports (Thunderbolt 4 & USB Charging & Power Delivery (Up to 100W), 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x headphone jack, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $999 at Newegg Save $300 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this early Memorial Day laptop deal from Newegg. Launched in September 2024, the Acer Swift 14 AI is one of the best laptops you can get. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V 8-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics 140V, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (one featuring power-off charging), 2 x USB Type-C Ports (Thunderbolt 4 & USB Charging & Power Delivery (Up to 65W), 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x headphone jack, Windows 11 Home