Best Buy Memorial Day sale laptop deals slash up to $700 off, here are 9 deals I recommend

Memorial Day sale laptop deals are now live at Best Buy.

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is now live and the laptop deals are dealing with discounts up to $700 off. If you're feeling the pinch of inflation as you shop around for a much needed new computer, Best Buy's Memorial Day is not to be missed.

Looking for an eco-friendly laptop?

Act fast to snag the Acer Aspire Vero AI for just $519.99 ($380 off) at Best Buy. This eco-friendly laptop is comprised of more than 60% post recycled plastic and is paint and VOC-free. Featuring an AI assistant powered by Copilot in Windows, getting things done virtually effortless.

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale

It's worth noting that the Aspire Vero is outfitted with a 1440 QHD webcam with privacy shutter which is rare. Advanced AI-powered tech enhance your video calls with audiomatic faming, gaze correction, and sharp images in dimly-lit enviroments.

The eco-friendly Aspire Vero in this deal is configured with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, Intel Graphics, and a 512GB SSD. This hardware is more than capable of handling day to day multitasking for school or work.

This deal ends May 20, so act now.

The most impressive discount from Best Buy's Memorial Day laptop deals is the Intel Core Ultra 7-charged Dell XPS 16 with RTX 4050 GPU for $1,499 ($700 off). We reviewed the smaller 2024 Dell XPS 14 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its powerful performance and graphics, bright display, and solid battery life.

This powerhouse laptop can handle everyday work and creative tasks with ease. Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, Dell's XPS laptop can be categorized as an Ultrabook.

Though its Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series chip can handle gaming, this laptop has a 60Hz display. If you're a core gamer, a gaming-specific laptop with a higher refresh rate will afford you a better gaming experience.

These are just a couple of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale laptop deals worth your while. Keep scrolling to see all nine of my recommended discounts for every budget.

HP Envy x360 14: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy Save $300 on the HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (model: 14-es1013dx) at Best Buy. We didn't test his 2023 model, however, it has an average Best Buy customer review rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Happy owners praise its convenient touchscreen, fast performance, portable design, and long battery life (rated 12 hours). Key specs: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Core 5 120U, 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 1TB SSD, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $699 now $625 at Best Buy Best Buy's Memorial Day sale takes $75 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. In our Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we called the Galaxy Chromebook Plus a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11-hour battery life. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-nit AMOLED display, Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Save $100 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Best Buy. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: Amazon $892

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 : was $1,049 now $749 at Best Buy The latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $300 off in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. We tested the Intel Core Ultra 5 Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 for our review and rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers. Performance-wise, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks without slowing down, even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. The laptop in this deal houses a more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, so we expect it to be on par with multitasking. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRadar gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it Editor's Choice. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,251 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $500 off the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop during its Memorial Day sale. In our HP Spectre x360 16 review, we were blown away by how it packs great performance, a big, vibrant display, and incredible speakers into a sleek design. Key specs: 16-inch 2.8K (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, Windows 11 Home