Best Buy is holding a huge Chromebook sale this weekend, here are 5 deals I recommend

Chromebook deals are live at Best Buy this weekend

Early Memorial Day Chromebook deals are live at Best Buy ahead of the sale's official kickoff on Monday, May 19. This weekend, save up to $270 on Chromebooks of various configurations from top brands like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

If you're reading this, chances are you're on the hunt for an affordable yet capable laptop for school, work, and everything in between. Luckily, many of today's Chromebooks offer plenty of oomph for managing emails, internet browsing, streaming videos, and light gaming. Plus, they won't cost you a small fortune.

For example, you can get Laptop Mag's recommended Acer Chromebook 515 Plus for just $319 ($80 off) at Best Buy. You'll see in our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, the laptop's Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, had no issue juggling 30 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously even with five of them streaming videos at 1080p resolution.

While we're on the topic of media, enhanced AI supports Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop applications. During testing, our laptop reviewer easily shared images within Adobe Express and edited them with Adobe’s AI FireFly.

When you're not trying to spend a whole lot on a laptop, the Acer Chromebook Plus is a budget-friendly, sensible choice.

If you're shopping around for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, I recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for just $359 ($140 off). This versatile device received our Editor's Choice award for its multitasking performance, bright, vivid OLED display, and convertible design.

As far as cheap Microsoft Surface Pro alternatives go, this is one of the best you can get.

And that's just scratching the surface (see what I did there?). See the top 5 early Memorial Chromebook deals now live at Best Buy this weekend.

Top 5 Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Now $100 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $359 at Best Buy Pick up the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 detachable for $140 below retail. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS