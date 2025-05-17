Best Buy is holding a huge Chromebook sale this weekend, here are 5 deals I recommend
Best Buy Chromebook deals this weekend
Early Memorial Day Chromebook deals are live at Best Buy ahead of the sale's official kickoff on Monday, May 19. This weekend, save up to $270 on Chromebooks of various configurations from top brands like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo.
If you're reading this, chances are you're on the hunt for an affordable yet capable laptop for school, work, and everything in between. Luckily, many of today's Chromebooks offer plenty of oomph for managing emails, internet browsing, streaming videos, and light gaming. Plus, they won't cost you a small fortune.
See also: Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Early deals this week
For example, you can get Laptop Mag's recommended Acer Chromebook 515 Plus for just $319 ($80 off) at Best Buy. You'll see in our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, the laptop's Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, had no issue juggling 30 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously even with five of them streaming videos at 1080p resolution.
While we're on the topic of media, enhanced AI supports Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop applications. During testing, our laptop reviewer easily shared images within Adobe Express and edited them with Adobe’s AI FireFly.
When you're not trying to spend a whole lot on a laptop, the Acer Chromebook Plus is a budget-friendly, sensible choice.
If you're shopping around for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, I recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for just $359 ($140 off). This versatile device received our Editor's Choice award for its multitasking performance, bright, vivid OLED display, and convertible design.
As far as cheap Microsoft Surface Pro alternatives go, this is one of the best you can get.
And that's just scratching the surface (see what I did there?). See the top 5 early Memorial Chromebook deals now live at Best Buy this weekend.
- Browse: Best Buy's entire sale
- Shop: Chromebook deals from $129
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $399 now $189 at Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $319 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $359 at Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy
- HP Chromebook Plus x360 14: was $649 now $489 at Best Buy
Top 5 Chromebook deals
Now $100 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.
Save $120 on one of our favorite Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. From pre-school to College, and even to the workplace, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great buy for kids of all ages with slick touch and stylus controls, solid performance, and incredible portability.
Features: 10.9-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 838 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, keyboard folio case
Pick up the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 detachable for $140 below retail. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Now $200 off, the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.
Best Buy is slashing $160 off the convertible HP Chromebook x360 14 (14b-cd0023dx) for a limited time. Launched in 2024, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.
Key specs: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of storage, backlit keyboard, ChromeOS.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.