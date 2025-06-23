I found the 7 best early Prime Day 2025 Chromebook deals worth your while
Browse today's early Prime Day Chromebook deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is on ahead of July 4th, and the best Chromebook deals of the summer are heating up. Prime Day 2025 is scheduled to go live July 8-11, and you can expect Prime Day Chromebook deals to offer even lower prices on already affordable, top-rated Chromebooks.
However, you don't necessarily have to wait for Prime Day — it's never too early to save. There are plenty of Prime Day-worthy discounts on Chromebooks made by Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo available now.
I'm seeing considerable discounts on Chromebooks for every budget at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart ahead of their upcoming Prime Day-rivaling sales.
Whether you want to beat the back-to-school rush and shop early or need a budget-friendly laptop for everyday use, I found seven Chromebook deals worth your while.
Browse today's best early Prime Day Chromebook deals at Amazon and its competitors below.
Looking for summer savings on something else? Visit our human-curated Amazon Prime Day 2025 early deals roundup for today's top deals on essential tech.
Early Prime Day Chromebook deals — Quick links
- HP Chromebook x360: was $429 now $279 at Walmart
- HP Chromebook 15: was $449 now $199 at Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: was $599 now $349 at Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714: was $699 now $579 at Best Buy
- Amazon: Early Prime Day Chromebook deals from $189
- Best Buy: Early Prime Day Chromebook deals from $129
- Walmart: Early Chromebook deals from $159
Early Prime Day Chromebook deals
Shop early Prime Day Chromebook deals on Amazon starting from $189 ($100 off) for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 12 hours on a full battery charge (rated).
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1800) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel HD graphics, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage, Chrome OS
Walmart slashes $151 off the 2024 HP Chromebook x360 14 in this Prime Day deal alternative. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.
Key specs: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel N100 4-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage, ChromeOS
This Prime Day altnernative deal from Best Buy takes $200 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. At just 2.4 pounds it's on par with the weight of the standard, the blueprint, the excellent Google Pixelbook Go (2.3 pounds).
In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
Key specs: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Don't wait for Prime Day, save $250 on the Google AI-driven Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 2-in-1 now at Best Buy. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD, Chrome OS
Best Buy takes $200 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE in this Prime Day altnernative deal. Thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS
Another Prime Day alternative deal from Best Buy knocks $140 off the the HP Chromebook x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.
Key specs: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB of universal flash storage (UFS), ChromeOS
Save $220 on the Google AI-ready Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1 at Best Buy. It's bundled with 1-free year of Gemini Advanced AI (valued at $249) which is just one of many Google perks.
Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) 120Hz IPs touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ChromeOS
