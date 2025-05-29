The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is one of our favorite 2-in-1s, and it's now on sale for just $249
Lenovo Chromebook Duet Gen 9 for $249
I love a cheap Chromebook that doesn't skimp on performance. It's an even better value when it affords you the best of both worlds.
Launched in late 2024, the Lenovo Chromebook 11 Duet Gen 9 is one of our favorite 2-in-1s — and for good reason. It's versatile, super-portable, and most importantly, affordable.
Right now, you can get our beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 for just $249 at Best Buy. Previously $399, that's $150 off, and the lowest price I could find for Lenovo's 2-in-1 detachable.
I track sales for a living, and this is one of the best Chromebook deals for the money.
Easy to use and flexible, the Chromebook Duet Gen 9 is one of the best devices for kids 8 to 80. In our Lenovo Chromebook 11 Duet Gen 9 review, we praised its nearly 10-hour battery life, solid performance, and high-quality cameras.
The specs sheet for the Chromebook in this deal lists a 10.95-inch 2K LCD touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 838 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, and Integrated MediaTek graphics.
Rounding out its key specs are a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear camera, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Powered by Google ChromeOS, it ships with a keyboard folio case and supports an optional Lenovo USI Pen 2 (sold separately).
At just $249, the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a wallet-friendly Surface Pro-like device.
Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 deal
Overview
Now $150 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is one of our favorite devices. This budget-friendly 2-in-1 detachable is super-portable, has a slick touchscreen with stylus support, and delivers solid performance.
Features: 10.95-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 838 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, 128GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS, keyboard folio case included
Release date: December 2024
Price check: Lenovo $379
Price history: At $249, this is the lowest price I could find for this configuration Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Amazon's price tracker shows it beats its previous record-low of $325.
Reviews: We reviewed the Lenovo Chromebook Duet Gen 9 and found its performance, battery life, and webcam impressive. Our expert described the folio keyboard as mushy, however, the Chromebook's slick stylus and gesture controls are welcome features.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a versatile Surface Pro-like 2-in-1 device that affords you the functionality of a laptop and the portability of a tablet.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional clamshell style laptop or want a tablet solely for general use, like web browsing, and streaming content.
