The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is one of our favorite 2-in-1s, and it's now on sale for just $249

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 devices for the money.

I love a cheap Chromebook that doesn't skimp on performance. It's an even better value when it affords you the best of both worlds.

Launched in late 2024, the Lenovo Chromebook 11 Duet Gen 9 is one of our favorite 2-in-1s — and for good reason. It's versatile, super-portable, and most importantly, affordable.

Right now, you can get our beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 for just $249 at Best Buy. Previously $399, that's $150 off, and the lowest price I could find for Lenovo's 2-in-1 detachable.

I track sales for a living, and this is one of the best Chromebook deals for the money.

Easy to use and flexible, the Chromebook Duet Gen 9 is one of the best devices for kids 8 to 80. In our Lenovo Chromebook 11 Duet Gen 9 review, we praised its nearly 10-hour battery life, solid performance, and high-quality cameras.

The specs sheet for the Chromebook in this deal lists a 10.95-inch 2K LCD touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 838 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, and Integrated MediaTek graphics.

Rounding out its key specs are a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear camera, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Powered by Google ChromeOS, it ships with a keyboard folio case and supports an optional Lenovo USI Pen 2 (sold separately).

At just $249, the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a wallet-friendly Surface Pro-like device.

Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 deal