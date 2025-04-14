The top 7 deals I recommend from Lenovo's 4-Day Sale

Lenovo 4-Day Sale is live through April 17 and with discounts of up to 54% off, the deals are quite impressive. To assist with your spring tech refresh, I'm sharing the 7 top deals I recommend from Lenovo's sale.

One top deal I like drops the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 to just $856($673 off) via coupon, "SAVEBIGONTB" at checkout. We reviewed this laptop and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars for its solid performance, 21-hour battery life, and top-grade camera.

Browse: Lenovo's 4-Day Sale

Though we wish it had a brighter display and lower price point, it's no longer a gripe thanks to this deal.

Designed with business pros in mind, the ThinkBook 16 features built-in biometric security for peace of mind protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.

If you prioritize solid performance, long battery life, a quality camera, and a satisfying typing experience, the ThinkBook 16 checks off all the boxes.

Looking for a powerful 2-in-1 detachable that rivals the Surface Pro 11? Here's a deal that might interest you.

During Lenovo's 4-Day Sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 for $1,335 ($1,065 off) when you apply coupon, "THINK4DAYSALE" at checkout. We loved the first generation ThinkPad X12 so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award approval rating. Given the success of its predecessor, I expect the ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 to be on par.

We loved the ThinkPad X12 for its solid performance, long battery life, and excellent keyboard with a stylus. Just about the only complaint we had with the debut release was the weak speakers. The ThinkPad X12 sports dual speakers with Dolby Audio which aims to improve the issue.

If you're in the market for a versatile, secure, super portable 2-in-1, the ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 should be on your radar. Quantities are selling fast, so I recommend you act now.

These are just two of the top deals I'd add to my cart during Lenovo's 4-Day sale. Keep scrolling to browse all of my recommended discounts.

Lenovo's 4-Day Sale ends April 17.

Lenovo 4-Day Sale — top deals

Lenovo 4-Day Sale deals

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,529 now $856 at Lenovo USA Take $673 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 at checkout when you apply coupon "SAVEBIGONTB". In our Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its solid performance, 21-hour battery life, and top grade camera. Though we wish it had a brighter display and lower price point, it's no longer a gripe thanks to this deal. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2: was $2,429 now $1,335 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's 4-Day sale takes a whopping $1,094 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2. This 2-in-1 detachable is versatile, secure, and super-portable. What's more, it ships with its own stylus pen which is something you don't often see among today's productivity devices. Features: 12.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1280) 400-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 134U vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR/RGB hybrid camera with Privacy Shutter, rear 8MP RGB AF camera, Fingerprint reader, Lenovo Precision Pen, Windows 11 Pro,

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 2-in-1: was $1,205 now $969 at Lenovo USA Save $865 on the Intel Core Ultra 7-charged Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "YOGA4DAYZ". We reviewed the Intel Core Ultra 5-powered Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9. We liked its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers. Performance-wise, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks without slowing down, even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $260 at Lenovo USA Save $89 on the Lenovo Tab P12 with Lenovo Tab Pen at checkout via coupon, "TABLETSAVE10". Powered by Android, the Tab P12 packs all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Android 13, includes Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus

Lenovo Tab Plus: was $349 now $251 at Lenovo USA Take $98 off the Lenovo Tab Plus when you apply coupon, "TABLETSAVE10" at checkout. In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full-range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling. This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact. Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14