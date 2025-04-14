The top 7 deals I recommend from Lenovo's 4-Day Sale
Lenovo's 4-Day Sale takes up to 54% off select laptops, tablets, and peripherals.
Lenovo 4-Day Sale is live through April 17 and with discounts of up to 54% off, the deals are quite impressive. To assist with your spring tech refresh, I'm sharing the 7 top deals I recommend from Lenovo's sale.
One top deal I like drops the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 to just $856($673 off) via coupon, "SAVEBIGONTB" at checkout. We reviewed this laptop and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars for its solid performance, 21-hour battery life, and top-grade camera.
Browse: Lenovo's 4-Day Sale
Though we wish it had a brighter display and lower price point, it's no longer a gripe thanks to this deal.
Designed with business pros in mind, the ThinkBook 16 features built-in biometric security for peace of mind protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
If you prioritize solid performance, long battery life, a quality camera, and a satisfying typing experience, the ThinkBook 16 checks off all the boxes.
Looking for a powerful 2-in-1 detachable that rivals the Surface Pro 11? Here's a deal that might interest you.
During Lenovo's 4-Day Sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 for $1,335 ($1,065 off) when you apply coupon, "THINK4DAYSALE" at checkout. We loved the first generation ThinkPad X12 so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award approval rating. Given the success of its predecessor, I expect the ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 to be on par.
We loved the ThinkPad X12 for its solid performance, long battery life, and excellent keyboard with a stylus. Just about the only complaint we had with the debut release was the weak speakers. The ThinkPad X12 sports dual speakers with Dolby Audio which aims to improve the issue.
If you're in the market for a versatile, secure, super portable 2-in-1, the ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 should be on your radar. Quantities are selling fast, so I recommend you act now.
These are just two of the top deals I'd add to my cart during Lenovo's 4-Day sale. Keep scrolling to browse all of my recommended discounts.
Lenovo's 4-Day Sale ends April 17.
Lenovo 4-Day Sale — Quick links
- Browse: Lenovo's entire sale
- L:enovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,529 now $856 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $1,204 now $969 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: was $2,049 now $1,529 at Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2: was $2,429 now $1,335 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $260 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab Plus: was $349 now $251 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Keyboard & Mouse Combo: was $59 now $39 at Lenovo
- Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub: was $79 now $63 at Lenovo
- Lenovo L22i-40 21.5-inch FHD Monitor: was $149 now $89 at Lenovo
- Lenovo Select Targus 16-inch Sport Backpack: was $29 now $17 at Lenovo
- Lenovo 14-inch Laptop Urban Sleeve Case: was $17 now $13 at Lenovo
Lenovo 4-Day Sale — top deals
Lenovo 4-Day Sale deals
Take $673 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 at checkout when you apply coupon "SAVEBIGONTB". In our Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its solid performance, 21-hour battery life, and top grade camera. Though we wish it had a brighter display and lower price point, it's no longer a gripe thanks to this deal.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo's 4-Day sale takes a whopping $1,094 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2. This 2-in-1 detachable is versatile, secure, and super-portable. What's more, it ships with its own stylus pen which is something you don't often see among today's productivity devices.
Features: 12.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1280) 400-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 134U vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR/RGB hybrid camera with Privacy Shutter, rear 8MP RGB AF camera, Fingerprint reader, Lenovo Precision Pen, Windows 11 Pro,
Save $550 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i with Lenovo Digital Pen 3 via coupon, "YOGA4DAYZ" at checkout. This the best laptop to buy if you're a multitasker who could use an extra display to help you breeze through your workload. In our hands-on Yoga Book 9i review, we were impressed by its stunning dual OLED display, sturdy, elegant design, and fast, buttery-smooth performance.
Features: 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit OLED touchscreen, includes Lenovo Digital Pen 3, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated graphics, 1TB SSD, 5MP RGB+IR with dual array microphone, Windows 11 Home
Save $865 on the Intel Core Ultra 7-charged Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "YOGA4DAYZ". We reviewed the Intel Core Ultra 5-powered Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9. We liked its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers. Performance-wise, it easily juggled day-to-day tasks without slowing down, even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, Windows 11 Pro
Save $89 on the Lenovo Tab P12 with Lenovo Tab Pen at checkout via coupon, "TABLETSAVE10". Powered by Android, the Tab P12 packs all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity.
Features: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Android 13, includes Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus
Take $98 off the Lenovo Tab Plus when you apply coupon, "TABLETSAVE10" at checkout. In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full-range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling. This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact.
Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14
Save $55 on the Lenovo L22i-40 FHD Monitor via coupon "MONITORS10". At just under $90, it's a budget-friendly choice if you're a student or remote worker looking for a compact 1080p monitor.
Features: 21.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit IPS panel, 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, built-in dual 3W speakers
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
