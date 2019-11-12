Best Lenovo Laptops 2019

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops and consistently ranks near the top of our best brands rankings. From the excellent ThinkPad business laptops to the sleek Yoga notebook, there seems to be something for everyone. We're especially excited by the first ever laptop with a foldable display, a forthcoming ThinkPad X1 device. Lenovo also refreshed the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K OLED display and we've already reviewed the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
Still not sure which ThinkPad to buy? Check out our best Lenovo ThinkPad guide that compares the top models. And to maximize productivity at work, make sure you buy the right ThinkPad accessories.
What you need to know about Black Friday 2019
If you are thinking about buying a Lenovo laptop, check out our Black Friday 2019 hub where we'll be posting the latest deals on Yoga, ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops and tablets. Black Friday starts on Nov 29 but we're already seeing early discounts and expect deals to extend past Cyber Monday.
1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen)
The best overall laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) is a an excellent laptop for anyone on the go, not just business users. In fact, the X1 Carbon isn't just the best Lenovo laptop, it is also one of the best laptops of 2019 and the best overall business laptop. This extremely-light yet durable laptop lasts nearly 10 hours on a charge and has one of the best keyboards you'll find on any device.
An optional 4K display is absolutely stunning, but takes a toll on battery life. This 14-inch Ultrabook also packs a powerful, Intel 8th Gen Core series CPU and the latest model has seriously improved speakers and some nifty security features, like a webcam cover.
See our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review.
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 730S
The best laptop for under $1,000
CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds
The IdeaPad 730S is an excellent laptop for students or frequent travelers who want a portable laptop but don't need a touch screen. For under $1,000, you get an incredibly thin and lightweight aluminum laptop with a vivid, detailed 13.3-inch, 1080p display, and very fast performance. With impressive speaker quality and a decent webcam, the IdeaPad 730S even does the small things right. It's just a shame battery life is below average.
See our full Lenovo IdeaPad 730S review.
3. Lenovo Ideapad 530S
The best laptop for under $800
CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.1 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds
An excellent option for students or as an alternative to the aging MacBook Air, the Lenovo Ideapad 530S offers good performance and a gorgeous design at a reasonable price. The two-tone silver-and-gray aluminum chassis is slim and lightweight, making it portable enough for frequent travelers. Add a bezel-less screen and decent battery life, and it's easy to recommend the Ideapad 530S above other mid-range devices, despite the laptop's rather dull display.
See our full Lenovo Ideapad 530S review.
4. Lenovo Flex 6 11
The best value
CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.6 x 8.0 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds
For just $329, Lenovo offers more than 9 hours of battery life, a sleek 2-in-1 design, decent performance with an Intel Celeron processor and a comfortable keyboard. It even has a USB Type-C port, which we don't see on many budget machines. The display isn't great, but you have to give something up at this price point.
See our full Lenovo Flex 6 11 review.
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
The best 15-inch laptop
CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds
Lenovo's high-end consumer business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a jaw-dropping 15.6-inch 4K HDR display and blazingly fast performance thanks to its Core i7 CPU and quick SSD. A luxurious and durable design combined with an excellent keyboard make the ThinkPad X1 Extreme one impressive piece of hardware.
See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review.
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet
The best business 2-in-1 laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13-inch, 3000 x 2000 | Size: 12 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds
This detachable 2-in-1 has a beautiful soft-touch chassis, a bright and colorful 13-inch display and very strong performance. At 2.8 pounds and featuring an excellent keyboard and stylus support, the X1 Tablet is a great travel companion. That's especially true considering its rated to 12 military-grade durability tests.
See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet review.
7. Lenovo ThinkPad P1
The best workstation
CPU: Up to Intel Xeon E-2176M | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P2000 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds
Graphics professionals and 3D modelers who need a laptop that can handle demanding programs should opt for the Lenovo ThinkPad P1. This sleek 15.6-inch workstation is a desktop replacement in every sense of the phrase. With a Xeon CPU and Quadro graphics, the beastly P1 offers excellent performance. Not to mention, the vivid 4K display and comfortable keyboard are some of the best we've ever seen.
See our full Lenovo ThinkPad P1 review.
8. Lenovo Yoga C930
The best 2-in-1 laptop
CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 13.9-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds
The 13.9-inch Yoga C930 prioritizes utility over beauty. The laptop's soundbar hinge pumps out strong audio, the included pen slots into an integrated stylus slot, and the new Privacy Shutter makes it easy to hide your webcam from prying eyes. These welcome features are paired with 10-hour battery life, fast performance, and a sleek, premium design.
See our full Lenovo Yoga C930 review.
9. Lenovo Legion Y7000
The best affordable gaming laptop
CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds
The Legion Y7000 is a nearly perfect laptop for gamers on a budget. For a relatively affordable $1,100, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Y7000 offers strong graphics performance in a sleek, stylish chassis. Whether you're outlasting enemies in Fortnite or taking notes in a study hall, owners of this machine will appreciate its comfortable keyboard and above-average battery life.
See our full Lenovo Legion Y7000 review.
10. Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch)
The best premium gaming laptop
CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds
If you want the best graphics performance, go with an GeForce RTX-equipped laptop like the Legion Y740. Available in both 15-inch and 17-inch models, the Y740 is Lenovo's premium gaming machine. As such, it can play even the latest games, like Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Battlefield V, at high graphics settings thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. Those games move smoothly on the laptop's 1080p, 144Hz display, and you'll enjoy clicking away on the Y740's comfortable RGB-backlit keyboard.
See our full Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch) review.
11. Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
The best Chromebook
CPU: Up to Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds
The first Chromebook with a 4K display, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is in a league of its own. This 15.6-inch laptop has an aluminum chassis that can convert from a laptop into a tablet. And with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, the Yoga Chromebook C630 is one of the fastest performing Chrome OS devices we've ever tested.
See our full Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.
12. Lenovo ThinkPad T480
The laptop with the longest battery life
CPU: Up to Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 14.1-inch, 1080p | Size: 13.3 x 9.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds
With its extended battery on board, the ThinkPad T480 lasts over 17 hours on a charge, making it the longest lasting current-generation laptop. This 14-inch system also packs a responsive keyboard, durable design and up to a 2K display. You can also configure it with optional Nvidia MX150 graphics.
The T480 has every port you could possibly want, including an SD card reader, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a full-size Ethernet connection, multiple USB Type-A ports and HDMI out. This laptop is also one of the few that lets you swap its battery out so, if 17 hours isn't enough for you, you can bring a spare.
See our full Lenovo ThinkPad T480 review.
How to Pick a Lenovo Laptop
Lenovo's our top-rated laptop brand for good reason. The company offers an extensive product lineup with some of the best notebooks you can get from any manufacturer. Lenovo makes laptops for just about every type of user, from children in school to gamers and business executives.
We've listed our favorite current Lenovo laptops above, but if you're doing research, it helps to know the difference between the company's major product lines.
- ThinkPad: Lenovo's business laptops have some of the best keyboards in the world and many have extremely long battery life. They're a great choice, even if you're not planning to use them for work.
- Yoga: These premium 2-in-1s have great designs, colorful screens and strong battery life.
- Legion: The gaming line offers solid performance at reasonable prices.
- Flex: A line of 2-in-1s that is less expensive than Yoga, but still full-featured.
- IdeaPad: These mainstream consumer laptops range in price from low-end budget systems to more premium Ultrabooks.