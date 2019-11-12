Best Lenovo Laptops 2019

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops and consistently ranks near the top of our best brands rankings. From the excellent ThinkPad business laptops to the sleek Yoga notebook, there seems to be something for everyone. We're especially excited by the first ever laptop with a foldable display, a forthcoming ThinkPad X1 device. Lenovo also refreshed the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K OLED display and we've already reviewed the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The best overall laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

No microSD card slot

4K model has short battery life

Top configs get pricey

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) is a an excellent laptop for anyone on the go, not just business users. In fact, the X1 Carbon isn't just the best Lenovo laptop, it is also one of the best laptops of 2019 and the best overall business laptop. This extremely-light yet durable laptop lasts nearly 10 hours on a charge and has one of the best keyboards you'll find on any device.

An optional 4K display is absolutely stunning, but takes a toll on battery life. This 14-inch Ultrabook also packs a powerful, Intel 8th Gen Core series CPU and the latest model has seriously improved speakers and some nifty security features, like a webcam cover.

See our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review.

The best laptop for under $1,000

CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds

Slim, elegant design

Very lightweight chassis

Strong performance

Vivid display

Below-average battery life

The IdeaPad 730S is an excellent laptop for students or frequent travelers who want a portable laptop but don't need a touch screen. For under $1,000, you get an incredibly thin and lightweight aluminum laptop with a vivid, detailed 13.3-inch, 1080p display, and very fast performance. With impressive speaker quality and a decent webcam, the IdeaPad 730S even does the small things right. It's just a shame battery life is below average.

See our full Lenovo IdeaPad 730S review.

The best laptop for under $800

CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.1 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Elegant, premium design

Slim display borders

Thin and lightweight

Display could be more colorful

Speakers aren't great

An excellent option for students or as an alternative to the aging MacBook Air, the Lenovo Ideapad 530S offers good performance and a gorgeous design at a reasonable price. The two-tone silver-and-gray aluminum chassis is slim and lightweight, making it portable enough for frequent travelers. Add a bezel-less screen and decent battery life, and it's easy to recommend the Ideapad 530S above other mid-range devices, despite the laptop's rather dull display.

See our full Lenovo Ideapad 530S review.

The best value

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.6 x 8.0 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Great battery life

Sleek design

Solid performance

Poor display

Harsh audio

For just $329, Lenovo offers more than 9 hours of battery life, a sleek 2-in-1 design, decent performance with an Intel Celeron processor and a comfortable keyboard. It even has a USB Type-C port, which we don't see on many budget machines. The display isn't great, but you have to give something up at this price point.

See our full Lenovo Flex 6 11 review.

The best 15-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Expensive

Lenovo's high-end consumer business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a jaw-dropping 15.6-inch 4K HDR display and blazingly fast performance thanks to its Core i7 CPU and quick SSD. A luxurious and durable design combined with an excellent keyboard make the ThinkPad X1 Extreme one impressive piece of hardware.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review.

The best business 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13-inch, 3000 x 2000 | Size: 12 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Gorgeous design

Durable, MIL-STD 810G tested

Great keyboard and stylus

Impressive webcams

Below-average battery life

Poorly designed pen slot

Quiet sound

This detachable 2-in-1 has a beautiful soft-touch chassis, a bright and colorful 13-inch display and very strong performance. At 2.8 pounds and featuring an excellent keyboard and stylus support, the X1 Tablet is a great travel companion. That's especially true considering its rated to 12 military-grade durability tests.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet review.

The best workstation

CPU: Up to Intel Xeon E-2176M | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P2000 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Outstanding performance

Slim, lightweight chassis

Vivid Dolby Vision 4K display

Poor battery life

Runs warm

Display could be brighter

Graphics professionals and 3D modelers who need a laptop that can handle demanding programs should opt for the Lenovo ThinkPad P1. This sleek 15.6-inch workstation is a desktop replacement in every sense of the phrase. With a Xeon CPU and Quadro graphics, the beastly P1 offers excellent performance. Not to mention, the vivid 4K display and comfortable keyboard are some of the best we've ever seen.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad P1 review.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 13.9-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Stylish, premium design

Thin and lightweight

Strong performance

Long battery life

Shallow keyboard

Display could be brighter, more vibrant

The 13.9-inch Yoga C930 prioritizes utility over beauty. The laptop's soundbar hinge pumps out strong audio, the included pen slots into an integrated stylus slot, and the new Privacy Shutter makes it easy to hide your webcam from prying eyes. These welcome features are paired with 10-hour battery life, fast performance, and a sleek, premium design.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C930 review.

The best affordable gaming laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Sleek, sports car design

Colorful display

Comfortable keyboard

Poor audio

Nose cam

The Legion Y7000 is a nearly perfect laptop for gamers on a budget. For a relatively affordable $1,100, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Y7000 offers strong graphics performance in a sleek, stylish chassis. Whether you're outlasting enemies in Fortnite or taking notes in a study hall, owners of this machine will appreciate its comfortable keyboard and above-average battery life.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y7000 review.

The best premium gaming laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Strong performance and graphics

Smooth 144Hz display

Comfy RGB keyboard

Below-average battery life

Has a "nosecam"

If you want the best graphics performance, go with an GeForce RTX-equipped laptop like the Legion Y740. Available in both 15-inch and 17-inch models, the Y740 is Lenovo's premium gaming machine. As such, it can play even the latest games, like Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Battlefield V, at high graphics settings thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. Those games move smoothly on the laptop's 1080p, 144Hz display, and you'll enjoy clicking away on the Y740's comfortable RGB-backlit keyboard.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch) review.

The best Chromebook

CPU: Up to Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds

Detailed 4K touch screen

Flexible aluminum chassis

Speedy performance

Subpar battery life (on 4K model)

Display could be brighter, more colorful

The first Chromebook with a 4K display, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is in a league of its own. This 15.6-inch laptop has an aluminum chassis that can convert from a laptop into a tablet. And with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, the Yoga Chromebook C630 is one of the fastest performing Chrome OS devices we've ever tested.

See our full Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

The laptop with the longest battery life

CPU: Up to Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 14.1-inch, 1080p | Size: 13.3 x 9.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds

Epic battery life (with extended battery)

Snappy keyboard

Good performance

Dull screen

Heavier than competitors

With its extended battery on board, the ThinkPad T480 lasts over 17 hours on a charge, making it the longest lasting current-generation laptop. This 14-inch system also packs a responsive keyboard, durable design and up to a 2K display. You can also configure it with optional Nvidia MX150 graphics.

The T480 has every port you could possibly want, including an SD card reader, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a full-size Ethernet connection, multiple USB Type-A ports and HDMI out. This laptop is also one of the few that lets you swap its battery out so, if 17 hours isn't enough for you, you can bring a spare.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad T480 review.

How to Pick a Lenovo Laptop

Lenovo's our top-rated laptop brand for good reason. The company offers an extensive product lineup with some of the best notebooks you can get from any manufacturer. Lenovo makes laptops for just about every type of user, from children in school to gamers and business executives.

We've listed our favorite current Lenovo laptops above, but if you're doing research, it helps to know the difference between the company's major product lines.