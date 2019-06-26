Getting a great laptop doesn't have to cost you a fortune. There are tons of great sub-$1,000 options out there, whether you need a business laptop for working on the go, a gaming laptop that lets you frag on a budget, or something that does a little bit of both. From the entry-level version of the excellent Dell XPS 13 to sub-$200 machines like the HP Stream 11, there's a laptop under $1,000 out there for every type of shopper.

Here are the best laptops under $1,000 you can buy right now.

How We Test

To evaluate whether a laptop is worth your hard-earned money, we run industry-standard performance benchmarks such as Geekbench and 3DMark as well as a variety of real-world tests that we've developed in our labs. This includes the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until a laptop runs out of juice, as well as a custom spreadsheet test that measures a laptop's processing power. For more on our process, see this page on how we test laptops.

No matter how you configure it, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop for your money. Even if you opt for the $899 configuration of Dell's flagship notebook, you'll still get a stunningly slim chassis, a gorgeous 1080p InfinityEdge display, and solid internals that include an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and a battery that can last well above 12 hours.

Key Specs : Intel Core i3-8130U; 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD; 13.3-inch, 1080p Infinity Edge display; 2.67 pounds

Intel Core m3-7Y30; 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC; 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600 display; 3.2 pounds

What makes the HP Chromebook x2 the best of its kind is its vibrant, high resolution display, comfortable keyboard and great sound, which are qualities that are rather difficult to find in your average Chromebook. But most importantly, it’s a 2-in-1 detachable accompanied HP’s Active Pen, which makes it even more versatile for productive use. On top of that, this machine can last 8 hours and 50 minutes on a charge.

Intel Core i5-8265U; 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 13.3-inch 1080p display; 2.7 pounds

If you're seeking premium looks and portability on a budget, look no further than the Asus ZenBook 13. This beautiful, blue-tinted laptop has one of the best designs we've seen from a recent notebook, and backs up its eye-catching looks with strong Core i5 performance and more than 11 hours of battery life.

Intel Core i5-8300H; 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive; Nvidia GTX 1050; 15-inch 1080p display; 6.3 pounds

The Dell G7 15 is proof that you don't have to spend thousands of dollars for a good portable gaming experience. The $849 version of this affordable powerhouse packs an Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU, which is perfect for running mainstream games on decent settings (a more powerful GTX 1060 config costs just $1049). The G7 15 also stands out with long battery life and a refreshing white and blue design that's a far cry from the overly aggressive, red-and-black looks of most gaming notebooks.

Other: Intel Core i5 | Other: 8GB RAM | Other: 128GB SSD | Other: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 display | Other: 1.7 pounds

Microsoft's Surface Pro is still the detachable to beat, thanks to its slim and versatile design that's a joy to use whether you're drawing with your Surface Pen in tablet mode or getting work done with a Type Cover keyboard attached. The $999 version of this 2-in-1 gets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is more than enough power for staying productive on the road. The hybrid's gorgeous PixelSense display is just icing on the cake.

Intel Core i5-8400H; 4GB RAM; 500GB hard drive; 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 display; 4.48 pounds

If you need desktop-level power on a laptop budget, the Dell Precision 3530 is for you. This business powerhouse features a durable, MIL-STD 810G-tested design, a secure fingerprint reader, and enough battery life to last through a full work day and then some. And with a Core i5 processor and 15-inch anti-glare display in the machine's $929 configuration, you'll have plenty of muscle for getting work done on the go.

Intel Core i5-7200U; 4GB RAM; 500GB hard drive; 15-inch, 1080p display; 4.7 pounds

The Lenovo ThinkPad E580 is a no-nonsense work laptop that packs everything you need for running a small business or putting together a presentation, without all the bloat (and cost) of enterprise-level notebooks. The E580 packs a best-in-class keyboard with Lenovo's signature pointing stick, a ton of ports for accessories and monitors, an optional fingerprint reader and strong overall performance no matter how you configure it. You can get the E580 for just $699 with a 15-inch 1080p display and an Intel Core i5 processor, which are specs you'll rarely find at such a low price.

Intel Celeron N4000; 4GB RAM; 32GB storage; Intel UHD 600 graphics; 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 display; 2.5 pounds

If your budget is especially tight, the HP Stream 11 offers incredibly solid performance for its low $170 price tag. This adorable, portable machine sports an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU and 4GB of RAM for getting most basic tasks done, and outlasts many of its more expensive brethren with an awesome 9-hour battery life.