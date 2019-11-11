Laptops with Best Battery Life 2019 - Longest Lasting Laptop Batteries

No matter how stacked their specs are, even the best laptops are useless if they can't hold a charge. Fortunately, there are plenty of notebooks that go the distance. Using our Laptop Mag Battery Test 2.0, which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, we've identified the laptops with the best battery life on the market. We're talking more than 9 hours of endurance, which should more than suffice for that cross-country flight, a long day of meetings or multiple, back-to-back classes. Here are our top performers:

Best Laptop Battery Life (Hours:Minutes)

We also recently reviewed the HP Envy 13, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the Samsung Chromebook 4, which are worth mentioning because they survived a solid 11:11, 10:57 and 10:36, respectively. Apparently, the Surface Pro X boasts a 13-hour battery life, and if that proves to be true, it'll earn a spot on this list. With the Apple Event coming up in November, hopefully we'll see some new flagship products make the cut in battery life as well.

Note that, in February 2018, we switched from Laptop Battery Test 1.0, which surfed the web at a lower, 100 nits of brightness, so scores have gone down to reflect the more aggressive (and realistic) test.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Black Friday is going to be here before you know it, and as soon as the holiday season starts, it'll be the perfect opportunity to pick up a laptop with the best battery life. We're actually seeing some of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals right now, and soon enough there will be deals on our top laptops with best battery life like the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 and Dell XPS 13. Black Friday deals are set to kick off on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and continue all the way to Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

Here is a closer look at the laptops with the best battery life:

17:19

Display: 14.1-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8650U CPU | Weight: 3.58 pounds / 3.98 pounds (with battery)

Epic battery life (with extended battery)

Snappy keyboard

Good performance

Dull screen

Heavier than competitors

The Lenovo ThinkPad T480 was the last one standing among an army of laptops, with a battery life of 17 hours and 19 minutes. Along with its spectacular battery life, you get a great keyboard and solid performance packed into a military durable chassis that can withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, dust and vibrations. You also get an Nvidia MX150 GPU, which is good for some light gaming or productivity apps.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad T480 review.

14:22

Display: 12.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | CPU: Up to Qualcomm 835 CPU | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Amazing battery life

4G built in

Comfortable keyboard

Beautiful display

Runs cool

Sluggish performance

Doesn't run some Windows apps

Between the HP Envy x2’s built-in 4G LTE and its 14 hours and 22 minutes of battery life, you can easily go on long trips without worrying about charging your notebook. Its included HP Digital Pen felt natural and smooth to use, and the Envy’s attached pen holster makes it convenient to use on the go. On top of being extremely portable, the HP Envy x2 offers a solid detachable keyboard and an incredibly bright display.

See our full HP Envy x2 (Qualcomm) review.

13:08

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | CPU: Up toIntel Core i7-8665UCPU | Weight: 3 pounds

Sleek, modern design

Strong performance

13+ hours of battery life

Proximity sign-in feature works well

Display could be brighter

Poor speakers

Let me introduce you to one of the best Dell Latitudes around: The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 -- a beast of a business laptop that can last 13 hours and 8 minutes on a single charge. That battery is packed into a super sleek design, measuring just 0.6 inches thick, alongside a strong Core i7 processor. One of the coolest features that the Latitude 7400 boasts is its proximity sign-in function, so you can sign into your computer just by walking up to it.

See our full Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review.

12:22

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | Weight: 2.69 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Strong performance

Gorgeous 4K display

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

InfinityEdge bezels with properly placed webcam

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

The Dell XPS 13 still has the slimmest bezels imaginable thanks to its InfinityEdge design, and as a bonus, Dell managed to fit the webcam in the top bezel, which has been a long-awaited feature. And to accompany those thin bezels is a gorgeous 13.3-inch, 1080p display that covered 126 percent of the sRGB spectrum and emitted 357 nits of brightness. This baby is also super light and thin, coming in at 2.7 pounds and 0.3~0.46 inches thick, and boasts a powerful new Whiskey Lake processor.

See our full Dell XPS 13 (2019) review.

12:14

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 display | CPU: Up to Qualcomm 850 CPU | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Superslim, flexible design

Aluminum chassis

Very long battery life

LTE connectivity

Poor price-to-performance ratio

Stiff keyboard

Hollow audio

The Lenovo Yoga C630 sports a gorgeous aluminum chassis paired with a flexible, 0.5-inch thin design. Its battery life lasted 12 hours and 14 minutes on our tests, and when you combine that with its 4G LTE connectivity, it’s great option for people who frequently travel. As an added bonus, the Yoga C630 also features a decently colorful 13.3-inch panel.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C630 review.

12:07

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Luxurious design

Outstanding battery life

Thin and lightweight

Vivid 1080p display

Class-leading keyboard

Powerful speakers

Display could be brighter

Bezels are a bit thick

Bloatware

HP's Spectre x360 is back and sexier than ever, sporting a gorgeous Dark Ash Silver paint over its aluminum hood. To top off its design, its 13.3-inch, 1080p display blasted us with 150% of the sRGB color gamut, and the keyboard comforted us with a tactile 1.4 millimeters of travel.Not to mention that its battery lasted an epic 12 hours and 7 minutes on our tests.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019) review.

11:59

Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K display | CPU: Up to Core i7-8550U CPU | Weight: 2.65 pounds

Attractive design

Colorful display

Strong sustained performance

Very light

No USB Type-A port

Webcam looks up your nose

The latest version of Dell's flagship laptop comes in an attractive rose gold and white color scheme and is a bit thinner than its predecessor, the still-for-sale XPS 13 9360. Because Dell shaved 0.14 inches off of the thickness and 0.13 pounds off the weight, the XPS 13 9370 has smaller battery and three hours less endurance. However, this sleek and sexy ultrabook still lasts nearly 12 hours on a charge and offers stronger performance and a more attractive screen than the 9360. You can also get the Dell XPS 13 9370 with an eye-popping 4K display.

See our full Dell XPS 13 9370 review.

11:57

Display: 15.4-inch, 2880 x 1800 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU | Weight: 4 pounds

Insanely speedy general performance

Fastest SSD we've tested

Comparatively thin and light design

Vivid, sharp display

Improved keyboard

Strong sound

Long battery life

Exorbitant price

Warm underside

No USB Type-A ports

The 15-inch MacBook Pro boasts a ridiculously fast SSD, a vibrant display and strong performance packed into a gorgeous aluminum design. And with a Core i7 CPU, the 15-inch MacBook Pro could last as long as 11 hours and 57 minutes on a charge. That’s more than enough time to enjoy the perks of macOS as well as the MacBook’s solid speakers and improved keyboard.

See our full Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro review.

11:53

Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8750H CPU | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Strong overall and graphics performance

Excellent battery life

Bright, vibrant screen

Runs cool

Attractive, if dated, design

Awkwardly placed webcam

Between its sleek aluminum chassis, ridiculously gorgeous 15.6-inch display and powerful performance, it’s practically a miracle that the Dell XPS 15 has long battery life. This baby lasted a solid 11 hours and 53 minutes, and while that’s not the best of the best, its other qualities easily make it one of the best overall laptops on this list. And with its GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q GPU, you can run games like Hitman (Ultra, 1080p) at 60 frames per second.

See our full Dell XPS 15 (2018) review.

(Image credit: Future)

11:29

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display | CPU: Up to 8th Gen Core i7 Y-Series CPU | Weight: 2.3 pounds

Superslim design

Bright, colorful display

Great battery life

Solid performance

Lackluster speakers

Scant ports

Keyboard a bit shallow

At just 2.3 pounds and 0.5 inches thin, the Google Pixelbook Go packs a battery that pushes it for a whole 11 hours and 29 minutes. It's rare to get a Chromebook that lasts this long on a charge. It not only has strong performance, but it has a bright and colorful 1920 x 1080 display, nailing 108% of the sRGB color gamut and 368 nits of brightness. The is the best long lasting Chromebook you can buy.

See our full Google Pixelbook Go review.