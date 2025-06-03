Best Buy's huge Copilot+ PC sale knocks $350 off the flexible HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1

The HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 is built for productivity, creativity, and play.

Best Buy is welcoming the month of June with a massive sale on 2-in-1 laptops. Just in time for your summer tech refresh and Father's Day, select configuration Windows Copilot+ PCs are up to $400 off.

One standout deal is the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 for $1,099. Under normal circumstances, you'd expect to spend $1,450 for this HP 2-in-1 laptop, so you're saving $350.

Now just under $1,100, this is the lowest price I could find for this OmniBook X Flip and one of the best laptop deals I've seen all season.

Although we didn't test this 2-in-1 version, in our clamshell-design HP OmniBook X review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its sharp, colorful display, powerful performance, and long battery life.

The HP OminBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop in this deal is configured with a 16-inch 2K touchscreen and has an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V 8-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM under the hood.

Rounding out its key specs are Intel Arc 140V graphics and a 2TB SSD, which makes it ideal for multitasking, creating, light video editing, and casual gaming.

If flexibility, powerful performance, long battery life, and ample storage are important to you, the HP OminBook X Flip ticks all the boxes.

Today's Best HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 deal