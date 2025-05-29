Anker power banks, USB hubs, and docking stations are up to 46% off right now at Amazon, 9 deals I recommend
Anker charging accessories and cables - up to 46% off
Anker is a brand synonymous with reliable portable power. Personally, it's been my go-to for mobile power since way back when smartphones had removable batteries.
More than a decade later, I currently own two portable Anker power banks and a 7-in-1 USB-C hub for my work laptop.
Right now, Anker power banks, chargers, cables, USB hubs, and docking stations are up to 46% off on Amazon. Prices start at just $8 for a pair of USB-C to USB-C braided cables.
One deal that's a great investment is the 11-in-1 Anker 565 USB-C Hub Docking Station for $53 ($20 off). This is the lowest price I've seen for this Anker accessory. Finding a docking station at such a cheap price is unheard of.
Given that today's laptops are often scarce in ports, the Anker 565 is an all-in-one connectivity solution. It turns your laptop's scant USB-C port selection into eleven, so you can transfer files faster and easily connect multiple monitors and other peripherals.
If you need an extra charging bring for your MacBook Pro but you're not trying to spend $79-$99, I found a cheaper alternative among Amazon's Anker deals.
For a limited time, you can get the Anker MacBook Pro 100W USB-C Charger for just $21 ($8 off). By comparison, that's $58 cheaper than Apple's 96W USB-C Power Adapter and a sensible choice if you're strapped for cash.
That said, Anker has affordable power accessories for today's mobile lifestyle. So if you want to rack up on essential accessories for that laptop you just bought, don't miss out on Amazon's Anker sale.
See more of my recommended Anker products on sale below.
- Browse: Amazon's tech deals
- Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack): was $10 now $8 at Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $26 now $17 at Amazon
- Anker 332 USB Power Strip Surge Protector: was $34 now $19 at Amazon
- Anker MacBook Pro 100W USB-C Charger: was $29 now $21 at Amazon
- Anker 565 USB-C Hub (11-in-1): $73 now $53 at Amazon
Now $2 off, this Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) is a fantastic value. If you like crunching numbers, that's $4 a piece for each cable and less than the cost of one.
These cables support up to 60W high-speed charging via a USB-C brick and data transfer speeds of 480 Mbps. For long-term durability, these particular Anker USB-C to USB-C cables have a braided design to withstand up to 12,000 bends. Say goodbye to fixing frayed cords with electrical tape.
Now $9 off, the portable Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 power bank has never been cheaper. This travel-friendly, high-capacity 10,000mAh USB-C portable charger lets you recharge your devices from anywhere. It provides up to 15W USB-C charging for laptops, tablets, phones, and just about any other mobile gadget.
Save $15 on the Anker 322 USB Power Strip Surge Protector at Amazon. Power and charge up to nine devices with this single compact device. It includes: 6 x AC outlets, 2 -x USB ports, and 1 x USB-C port.
Now $8 off, the Anker MacBook Pro 100W USB-C Charger is at its best price yet. At just under $22, it's a cheaper alternative to the official $79 Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter and $99 140W Power Adapter.
The 12-outlet, flat plug design Anker 351 Surge Protector Power Strip is now $12 cheaper at Amazon. Power and charge your electronics with 2100-joule surge protection. Besides 12 AC outlets, you get a 20W USB-C port and a pair of USB-A ports for charging your devices.
Amazon knocks $10 off the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, dropping it to an all-time low price. This is a must-have laptop accessory for multitaskers who want to boost their productivity.
It connects to your laptop's USB-C port to instantly add up to seven extra ports to your laptop, set up two extra monitors, and move large files quickly with 10 Gbps data transfer rates.
Get high-speed charging for less with $26 off this Anker 735 Nano II 65W USB-C Charger. Now at its lowest price ever, the 735 Nano II is a compact, portable power brick that lets you simultaneously charge up to three devices. It works with MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone 16, Stream Deck, and any other USB-C-enabled laptop, tablet, phone, or gaming handheld.
Now $20 off, this 11-in-1 Anker 565 USB-C Hub is an all-in-one connectivity solution for your Windows notebook, MacBook, or Chromebook. It instantly turns your laptop's USB-C port into eleven, so you can transfer files faster and easily connect multiple monitors and other peripherals.
This 11-in-1 docking station includes: 1 x 10 Gbps USB-C port, 1 x 10 Gbps USB-A port, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x 4K DisplayPort, 1 x 100W USB-C Power Delivery input port, 2 x 480 Mbps USB-A ports, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x AUX port, 1 x microSD slot, and 1 x SD card slot.
One of the best deals from Amazon's Anker accessories sale is $80 off the Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station. It outfits your workstation with 10 nifty ports for your connectivity needs. Connect up to three monitors via DisplayLink and charge your mobile devices with your laptop. It works with Windows 7 - 11 as well as macOS 10.4 and later.
The Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station supports up to three monitors and up to 100W charging. For your connectivity needs, it includes: 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x 100W Power Delivery port, 1 x USB-C 3.2 port, 1 x USB-A 3.2 port, 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x aUX in/out port
