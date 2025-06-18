Anker recalls 1 million power banks -- here are five to buy instead

The Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank (Model A1263), shown above, has been recalled because of defective batteries that have caused more than $60,000 in damage.

When it comes to portable chargers for your phone, laptop, camera, tablet – or any device that has a USB-C port, there are few brand names as big as Anker. The China-based charger behemoth is ubiquitous on Amazon, at Best Buy, and in just about any reputable electronics store. That’s why the recall of more than 1 million portable chargers came as such a shock last week.

If you bought the Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank (Model A1263), which was on sale between June 2016 and December 2022 and sold for about $27, it’s one of the affected chargers.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that “Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions. This includes two reports of minor burn injuries not requiring medical attention and 11 reports of property damage totaling over $60,700.”

Some 1,158,000 PowerCore 10000 power banks are affected by the recall.

Anker will ship a replacement to you, and if a replacement is unavailable, Anker is offering a $30 gift card to its website.

The CPSC also offers these details about affected chargers: "The model number ‘A1263’ and serial number 'SN' are printed on the bottom. Only model number A1263 power banks sold in the U.S. with qualifying serial numbers are included in the recall.”

If you have one of these chargers, getting rid of them can be tricky because they’re a fire hazard. Here’s the CPSC again:

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.”

With that said, here are five power banks to buy if you have one of those Anker chargers affected by the recall.

Save 25% Ugreen 145W portable laptop charger and USB-C cable bundle: was $113.98 now $85.49 at Amazon This is a great bundle to freshen up your tech as travel and vacation season begins. You get 145W of fast charging that can take a 16-inch MacBook from 0 to 56% power in half an hour. If you buy a 65W PD charger (not included), you can also recharge the power bank in about two hours. It is compatible with a variety of devices that use a USB-C cable. You also get a 240W fast-charging USB-C cable covered in braided nylon and survives over 10,000 bends. It also has an e-marker smart chip that detects and matches the current. It's 6.6 feet long.

Joyfar Portable charger with USB-C cable and built-in wall plug: was $45.99 now $28.99 at Amazon This is a clever innovation. Most portable power banks must be recharged via a USB-C cable connected to a separate wall plug. Not the Joyfar charger, though. It has an AC wall plug for whenever your phone is charged, but your power bank isn't. Specs: It's a 10,000mAh power bank with fast-charging capabilities. It includes a built-in 20W USB-C cable, a USB-A output, and a USB-C port that offers 18W in and 20W out.

Save 38% Baseus Laptop Power Bank: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerbank with a professional, sleek design that will match your tablet and laptop, the Baseus Laptop Power Bank is an excellent choice.



Measuring 5.28 x 5.28 inches, this square bank features an LED display that shows battery power, charging power available, and how long it will take to recharge. It boasts 20,000 mAh, a spec we see often of chargers like this one, and when fully charged, it can power your 16-inch MacBook from 0 to 58%.

Save 35% VEEKTOMX 100W Power Bank 56000mAh for Laptop& Phone bundle: was $192.98 now $125 at Amazon There are two items in this bundle:



Item 1: If you have a variety of devices, this is the one power bank to rule them all. It has a Lightning cable for older iPhones, a USB-C port for newer iPhones and myriad other devices, a USB-A port for devices that charge that way, and finally, a microSD cable. If it charges, it likely uses one of these cables.



Item 2: The bundle also includes a massive 100W power bank that doubles as an LED flashlight. It has a 30W USB-C input and a 100W USB-C in/out port and claims to offer more than three weeks of power.