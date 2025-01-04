3 Pixel 9 wireless fast charging stands I'd buy since Google killed the Pixel Stand 2

If you're looking for a Pixel 9 wireless charging stand at a reasonable price, fret not. Given that Google is no longer selling its $79 Pixel Stand 2, cheaper alternatives are getting are selling like hot cakes.

Let's face it, who wants spend that much on a single device wireless charging stand?

That said, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charging Stand and Pad for $49 from the Google Store is the better value. By comparison, it's $4 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same 2-in-1 charging stand.

The iON Wireless Duo is 15W capable and lets you wirelessly fast-charge your Pixel 9 and Pixel Buds simulataneously. What's more, you can view your phone in portrait or landscape mode while it charges at a 65-degree tilt. That's a nifty feature to have for those times when you're on a video call, streaming music, or following step-by-step recipes on YouTube.

This luxurious-looking Qi wireless charging stand's fabric wrapped design serves as a non-slip resting pad and stylish accent to any room. The iON Wireless Duo works the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and just about any other Qi-wireless endabled device.

Looking for a single device fast-charging stand for your Pixel 9? I recommend the Belkin 15W Wireless Charging Stand for $26 ($19 off) at Amazon. Apply the on-page coupon secure this deal price at checkout.

Belkin is known to manurfacturer some of the industry's best mobile charging accessories. Its 15W Wireless Charging Stand for the Pixel 9 ships with a 24W quick-charge power supply and is 15W fast charging capable.

Besides Pixel phones, the Belkin Wireless Charging Stand works with Qi-enabled iPhones, and Galaxy phones.

Save your money and check out my recommended Pixel 9 wireless charging stands below.

Today's best Pixel 9 charging stand deals

