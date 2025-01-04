3 Pixel 9 wireless fast charging stands I'd buy since Google killed the Pixel Stand 2
Browse 15W wireless fast-charging stands for Pixel 9 and other Qi-enabled devices.
If you're looking for a Pixel 9 wireless charging stand at a reasonable price, fret not. Given that Google is no longer selling its $79 Pixel Stand 2, cheaper alternatives are getting are selling like hot cakes.
Let's face it, who wants spend that much on a single device wireless charging stand?
That said, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charging Stand and Pad for $49 from the Google Store is the better value. By comparison, it's $4 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same 2-in-1 charging stand.
The iON Wireless Duo is 15W capable and lets you wirelessly fast-charge your Pixel 9 and Pixel Buds simulataneously. What's more, you can view your phone in portrait or landscape mode while it charges at a 65-degree tilt. That's a nifty feature to have for those times when you're on a video call, streaming music, or following step-by-step recipes on YouTube.
This luxurious-looking Qi wireless charging stand's fabric wrapped design serves as a non-slip resting pad and stylish accent to any room. The iON Wireless Duo works the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and just about any other Qi-wireless endabled device.
Looking for a single device fast-charging stand for your Pixel 9? I recommend the Belkin 15W Wireless Charging Stand for $26 ($19 off) at Amazon. Apply the on-page coupon secure this deal price at checkout.
Belkin is known to manurfacturer some of the industry's best mobile charging accessories. Its 15W Wireless Charging Stand for the Pixel 9 ships with a 24W quick-charge power supply and is 15W fast charging capable.
Besides Pixel phones, the Belkin Wireless Charging Stand works with Qi-enabled iPhones, and Galaxy phones.
Save your money and check out my recommended Pixel 9 wireless charging stands below.
Today's best Pixel 9 charging stand deals
This Qi-certified stand makes it easy to wirelessly fast-charge your Google phone and Pixel buds simulataneously. View your phone in portrait or landscape mode while it charges at a 65 degree tilt.
Price check: Amazon $53
Save $19 on the 15W Belkin Wireless Charging Stand for the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Apply Amazon's on-page coupon to see the deal price at checkout. This Belkin Wireless Charging Stand ships with a 24W quick charge power supply and is 15W fast charging capable. Besides Pixel phones, it works with Qi-enabled iPhones, and Galaxy phones.
Amazon takes $5 off the INIU 15W Wireless Charging Stand. It provides up to a 15 Watts of fast charging for your Pixel, Galaxy or iPhone. What's more, an all-new AirFuel tech which shaves 45 minutes off the charging time of the iPhone 15 for example.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.