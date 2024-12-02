AirTag everything! This Apple AirTag four-pack deal is so cheap you should buy it twice

Losing stuff is inevitable, but luckily we have technology to pick up the slack.

Apple's AirTags might not be the original Bluetooth tracker (Tile made the category popular), but it's obviously the most compatible with iPhones, and now you can get a few of these life-saving pucks for a hefty discount.

If you're in the mood to be proactive about tracking any potentially lost items, this is the perfect time to spring for Apple's AirTags which come in a pack of four. That should cover all of your essentials — keys, wallet, bags, or even luggage.

For the best Apple deals on Cyber Monday and Black Friday check our complete list.