AirTag everything! This Apple AirTag four-pack deal is so cheap you should buy it twice
It's a small price to pay to make sure your keys and wallet are never gone for good
Losing stuff is inevitable, but luckily we have technology to pick up the slack.
Apple's AirTags might not be the original Bluetooth tracker (Tile made the category popular), but it's obviously the most compatible with iPhones, and now you can get a few of these life-saving pucks for a hefty discount.
If you're in the mood to be proactive about tracking any potentially lost items, this is the perfect time to spring for Apple's AirTags which come in a pack of four. That should cover all of your essentials — keys, wallet, bags, or even luggage.
Apple's AirTags are life-saving Bluetooth trackers that work with great with your iPhone and now they're nearly 30% off at Amazon.
Once set up, you can use your phone or MacBook's Find My app to keep track of wallets, keys, or other important items.
You can even use your device to play a sound on the tags' built-in speakers. Ultra Wideband technology also helps you find your lost item with precision.
