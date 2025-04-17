9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon to shop now

Spring is the season of renewal, so chances are you want to refresh your iPhone 16 with a new case, skin wrap, or screen protector. Or, perhaps you want to accessorize your iPhone 16 with the newest AirPods.

If you're watching your spending, fret not, frugal friend. To help you save, I found 9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon.

For example, you can get the OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case for $30 ($9 off). This ultra-sleek see-through case offers good protection and doesn't obstruct your phone’s buttons and functions.

It supports MagSafe securely and now has built-in anchors to let you deck out your phone witha lanyard or charms. The case's screen lip and raised edges offers additional protection if you lay your phone face down on a flat surface.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case is a solid buy if you want to protect your phone from everyday use without diminishing its beauty.

Another standout deal offers the official Apple iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet for $50 ($9 off). It's only available at this deal price in dark green and taupe. In Feng Shui, these colors attract wealth and prosperity.

I've always admired Apple's iPhone wallet for its stylish, yet practical design. The wallet's built-in magnets snap securely onto the back of yout iPhone for conenient access to your ID and credit cards.

Made of durable, soft, suede-like microtwill, it fits the iPhone without adding extra bulk.

These are just two of my favorite deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon. Keep scrolling to all nine of more of my recommendations below.

iPhone 16 accessories

OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case: was $49 now $30 at Amazon Save $19 on the Otterbox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Clear Case. Ultra slim with a see-through finish, this clear iPhone 16 Pro case dials in your look while hugging your device’s curves. And now it features built-in anchors so you can customize your experience with straps and charms. All of your phone’s buttons, features, and functions work flawlessly inside Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe. Plus, the integrated magnets snap securely to MagSafe accessories. And however you set your phone down, the screen lip and raised edges around the camera add an extra layer of protection. Price check: Best Buy $30

Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $34 at Amazon Apple's MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging your iPhone a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to the iPhone 16 and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger. Price check: Apple $39