9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon to shop now
9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon
Spring is the season of renewal, so chances are you want to refresh your iPhone 16 with a new case, skin wrap, or screen protector. Or, perhaps you want to accessorize your iPhone 16 with the newest AirPods.
If you're watching your spending, fret not, frugal friend. To help you save, I found 9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon.
Browse: iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon
For example, you can get the OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case for $30 ($9 off). This ultra-sleek see-through case offers good protection and doesn't obstruct your phone’s buttons and functions.
It supports MagSafe securely and now has built-in anchors to let you deck out your phone witha lanyard or charms. The case's screen lip and raised edges offers additional protection if you lay your phone face down on a flat surface.
The OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case is a solid buy if you want to protect your phone from everyday use without diminishing its beauty.
See also: Best AirPods deals in in April 2025
See also: Best Apple Watch deals in April 2025
Another standout deal offers the official Apple iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet for $50 ($9 off). It's only available at this deal price in dark green and taupe. In Feng Shui, these colors attract wealth and prosperity.
I've always admired Apple's iPhone wallet for its stylish, yet practical design. The wallet's built-in magnets snap securely onto the back of yout iPhone for conenient access to your ID and credit cards.
Made of durable, soft, suede-like microtwill, it fits the iPhone without adding extra bulk.
These are just two of my favorite deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon. Keep scrolling to all nine of more of my recommendations below.
iPhone 16 accessories — Quick links
- OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case: was $49 now $30 at Amazon
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone MagSafe Case: was $49 now $37 at Amazon
- Apple iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet: was $59 now $50 at Amazon
- MightySkins iPhone 16 Skin Wraps: from $12 at Amazon
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive: was $45 now $38 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $189 at Amazon
- Apple 35W Dual USB‑C Port Power Adapter: was $59 now $49 at Amazon
iPhone 16 accessories
Save $19 on the Otterbox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Clear Case. Ultra slim with a see-through finish, this clear iPhone 16 Pro case dials in your look while hugging your device’s curves. And now it features built-in anchors so you can customize your experience with straps and charms. All of your phone’s buttons, features, and functions work flawlessly inside Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe. Plus, the integrated magnets snap securely to MagSafe accessories. And however you set your phone down, the screen lip and raised edges around the camera add an extra layer of protection.
Price check: Best Buy $30
Save $12 on the original Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max MagSafe Silicone Case. From Apple: Made with a 55% recycled silicone material, the case has a silky, soft-touch finish on the exterior that feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.
Price check: Apple $49
Save $9 on the official Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet Case at Amazon. Made of durable, soft, suede-like microtwill, it fits the iPhone without adding extra bulk.
Forged from 68% recycled materials, this eco-friendly iPhone case helps reduce carbon emissions.
Price check: Apple $59
Pick up a Zagg Glass+ iPhone 16 Pro Screen Protector at Amazon starting from $17 at Amazon. Made of scratch and smudge-resistant tempered glass, they're durable and easy to install.
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 feature a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $129
Save $60 on the excellent AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger and smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Sister brands concur that AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.
Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant
Price check: Best Buy $189 | Walmart $189 |Apple $249
Apple's MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging your iPhone a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to the iPhone 16 and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.
Price check: Apple $39
Now $5 off at Amazon, the Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter provides fast and efficient charging for your iPhone at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with an iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.
Price check: Apple $19
Save $10 on the Apple 35W Dual USB‑C Port Power Adapter. This must-have iPhone 16 accessory lets you charge two devices simultaneously. For example, you can charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. Compact with a portable, folding design, it's great for use at home, in the office, or on the go.
Price check: Apple $59
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.