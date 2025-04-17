9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon to shop now

By published

9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon

Otterbox MagSafe Case, SanDisk USB-C flash drive, AirPods 4, Apple FineWoven MagSafe Wallet Case against blue gradient background
Save on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple, Otterbox, SanDisk,)
Spring is the season of renewal, so chances are you want to refresh your iPhone 16 with a new case, skin wrap, or screen protector. Or, perhaps you want to accessorize your iPhone 16 with the newest AirPods.

If you're watching your spending, fret not, frugal friend. To help you save, I found 9 deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon.

For example, you can get the OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case for $30 ($9 off). This ultra-sleek see-through case offers good protection and doesn't obstruct your phone’s buttons and functions.

It supports MagSafe securely and now has built-in anchors to let you deck out your phone witha lanyard or charms. The case's screen lip and raised edges offers additional protection if you lay your phone face down on a flat surface.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case is a solid buy if you want to protect your phone from everyday use without diminishing its beauty.

Another standout deal offers the official Apple iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet for $50 ($9 off). It's only available at this deal price in dark green and taupe. In Feng Shui, these colors attract wealth and prosperity.

I've always admired Apple's iPhone wallet for its stylish, yet practical design. The wallet's built-in magnets snap securely onto the back of yout iPhone for conenient access to your ID and credit cards.

Made of durable, soft, suede-like microtwill, it fits the iPhone without adding extra bulk.

These are just two of my favorite deals on must-have iPhone 16 accessories at Amazon. Keep scrolling to all nine of more of my recommendations below.

OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case
OtterBox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Series Clear MagSafe Case: was $49 now $30 at Amazon

Save $19 on the Otterbox iPhone 16 Pro Symmetry Clear Case. Ultra slim with a see-through finish, this clear iPhone 16 Pro case dials in your look while hugging your device’s curves. And now it features built-in anchors so you can customize your experience with straps and charms. All of your phone’s buttons, features, and functions work flawlessly inside Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe. Plus, the integrated magnets snap securely to MagSafe accessories. And however you set your phone down, the screen lip and raised edges around the camera add an extra layer of protection.

Price check: Best Buy $30

View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone MagSafe Case
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone MagSafe Case: was $49 now $37 at Amazon

Save $12 on the original Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max MagSafe Silicone Case. From Apple: Made with a 55% recycled silicone material, the case has a silky, soft-touch finish on the exterior that feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.

Price check: Apple $49

View Deal
Apple iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet
Apple iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet: was $59 now $50 at Amazon

Save $9 on the official Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet Case at Amazon. Made of durable, soft, suede-like microtwill, it fits the iPhone without adding extra bulk.

Forged from 68% recycled materials, this eco-friendly iPhone case helps reduce carbon emissions.

Price check: Apple $59

View Deal
Zagg Glass+ iPhone 16 Screen Protector
Zagg Glass+ iPhone 16 Screen Protector: was $24 now $18 at Amazon

Pick up a Zagg Glass+ iPhone 16 Pro Screen Protector at Amazon starting from $17 at Amazon. Made of scratch and smudge-resistant tempered glass, they're durable and easy to install.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon

Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 feature a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.

Features: Apple H2 chip, noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Price check: Apple $129

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Save $60 on the excellent AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger and smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Sister brands concur that AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.

Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant

Price check: Best Buy $189 | Walmart $189 |Apple $249

View Deal
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $34 at Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging your iPhone a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to the iPhone 16 and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

Price check: Apple $39

View Deal
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: was $19 now $14 at Apple

Now $5 off at Amazon, the Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter provides fast and efficient charging for your iPhone at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with an iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

Price check: Apple $19

View Deal
Apple 35W Dual USB‑C Port Power Adapter
Apple 35W Dual USB‑C Port Power Adapter: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Save $10 on the Apple 35W Dual USB‑C Port Power Adapter. This must-have iPhone 16 accessory lets you charge two devices simultaneously. For example, you can charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. Compact with a portable, folding design, it's great for use at home, in the office, or on the go.

Price check: Apple $59

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

